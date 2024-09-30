Trump suggests ‘Purge’ style violence to tackle crime as Harris brands him ‘a scab’ for overtime rant: Live
Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday
Donald Trump is being mocked online for suggesting a concept to tackle crime that mirrors the horror movie franchise The Purge.
In a wild rally speech in Pennsylvania on Sunday, the former president proposed “one really violent day” could put an end to crime across the US: “One rough hour and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately.”
During the rambling speech, Trump also admitted he “hated” paying workers overtime at his businesses – and would replace workers who asked for it. “I shouldn’t say this,” he admitted.
Kamala Harris’s campaign quickly seized on the comments, branding Trump a “scab.”
“Donald Trump is finally owning up to it: He’s built an entire career on screwing over workers. It’s exactly what he did in the White House.... and exactly what he plans to do in a second term,” a spokesperson said.
This comes as Trump is facing backlash from Republicans and disability advocacy groups for calling Harris “mentally disabled” at a campaign event on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.
Trump arrives in Georgia to see devastation of Hurricane Helene
Trump on track for GOP’s best performance among union voters in 40 years
Latest poll updates: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?
Alicja Hagopian takes a look at the latest numbers.
Watch: Emhoff recalls family’s reaction to Roe being overturned
Trump mocked online after his solution to crime is compared to ‘The Purge'
Donald Trump was mocked online after proposing a solution to crime that bore jarring similarity to horror movie franchise The Purge.
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday the former president suggested that one way to decrease levels of criminal activity would be allowing police “one rough hour” to tackle the issue, during which time there would be less restraints.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Watch: Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to attempted assassination of Trump and other charges
Former GOP candidate charged over threats to ‘call up my Russian-Ukrainian hit squad’ to take out political rival
A former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida has been charged with threatening to “call up my Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to make his political rival “disappear.”
A damning indictment from the Department of Justice – unsealed on Thursday – alleges that William Robert Braddock III, 41, made several threats to “injure and kill” Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna during a 2021 telephone call with a conservative activist.
Madeline Sherratt reports.
Watch: Biden promises resources for areas hit by Hurricane Helene
President Joe Biden has spoken about the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, promising more resources for those impacted and to visit the area later this week.
“We're not leaving until the job is done. ... I'm committed to traveling to the impacted areas as soon as possible, but I've been told it would be disruptive if I did it right now,” he told reporters at the White House.
The president also said he was considering the possibility of asking Congress to return to Washington, DC, to pass a supplemental in response to the disaster.
Asked why he and Vice President Kamala Harris had not been in Washington to command the response over the weekend, Biden pointed to the existence of the telephone as a major factor in his ability to do his job.
Man charged with attempting to assassinate Trump to appear in court
The man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course will appear in court on Monday after being indicted on additional charges.
Read on...
