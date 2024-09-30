✕ Close Watch: Trump suggests ‘Purge’ style violence to tackle crime

Donald Trump is being mocked online for suggesting a concept to tackle crime that mirrors the horror movie franchise The Purge.

In a wild rally speech in Pennsylvania on Sunday, the former president proposed “one really violent day” could put an end to crime across the US: “One rough hour and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately.”

During the rambling speech, Trump also admitted he “hated” paying workers overtime at his businesses – and would replace workers who asked for it. “I shouldn’t say this,” he admitted.

Kamala Harris’s campaign quickly seized on the comments, branding Trump a “scab.”

“Donald Trump is finally owning up to it: He’s built an entire career on screwing over workers. It’s exactly what he did in the White House.... and exactly what he plans to do in a second term,” a spokesperson said.

This comes as Trump is facing backlash from Republicans and disability advocacy groups for calling Harris “mentally disabled” at a campaign event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz and JD Vance are preparing to go head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.