Trump’s ruthless response to Pence’s danger on Jan 6 exposed in filing; Harris visits birthplace of GOP: Live
While Republican nominee fields his latest legal problems, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith after he outlined a sprawling criminal case against the Republican presidential nominee over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Smith’s latest filing in a Washington DC federal court was unsealed by Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday and detailed the former president’s alleged “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud”.
Responding on Truth Social, Trump furiously – and baselessly – claimed the allegations are an “obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”
While the Republican nominee fields his legal problems, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney.
The Vice President will be joined by the former Wyoming representative in Ripon, Wisconsin – the site of political meetings in 1854 that led to the formation of what became the Republican Party.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump has publicly voiced her support for abortion rights in her new memoir and in a new post on X – despite her own husband’s pivotal role in rolling back protections.
Top pollster says RFK Jr endorsing Trump moved needle more than Taylor Swift backing Harris
While Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris’s presidential bid captured the world’s attention, Robert F Kennedy Jr’s backing of Donald Trump actually had a greater impact on the outcome of the 2024 election, according to a top pollster.
Speaking on his Risky Business podcast, Nate Silver – founder and former editor-in-chief of data-driven news outlet FiveThirtyEight – described RFK Jr’s endorsement the “most important” of the race so far.
James Liddell reports.
RFK Jr’s endorsement of Trump moved needle more than Swift’s of Harris, pollster says
Veteran election forecaster Nate Silver described RFK Jr’s endorsement as the ‘most important’ of the race so far
Trump protests innocence, accuses DOJ of election interference
In his latest post on Truth Social, Donald Trump continues to protest his innocence in reaction to what has come to light in the new filing made by Jack Smith in the 2020 election subversion case against the former president.
He also accuses the Justice Department of election interference.
Here’s what Trump posted:
FOR 60 DAYS PRIOR TO AN ELECTION, THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE IS SUPPOSED TO DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THAT WOULD TAINT OR INTERFERE WITH SAID ELECTION. THEY DISOBEYED THEIR OWN RULE IN FAVOR OF COMPLETE AND TOTAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE. I DID NOTHING WRONG, THEY DID! THE CASE IS A SCAM, JUST LIKE ALL OF THE OTHERS, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENTS CASE, WHICH WAS DISMISSED!
Watch: SEIU union launches pro-Harris ad focused on care economy
Ex-Republican strategist says Vance’s debate performance was ‘hated by hardcore MAGA'
JD Vance’s debate performance was “hated by hardcore MAGA social media,” according to a top former Republican strategist.
Former GOP operative and author Stuart Stevens said that Donald Trump’s running mate was on a “personal rehabilitation campaign aimed at 2028” in the debate against Tim Walz on Tuesday night – something he claims did not go down well with the MAGA movement.
“Dive into hard core MAGA social media. A lot of them hated Vance’s debate. They wanted Vance to expose Harris as the devil,” Stevens said in a post on X.
“Instead he was on a personal rehabilitation campaign aimed at 2028.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
JD Vance’s debate performance ‘hated by hardcore MAGA social media’: GOP strategist
A Republican strategist believes Trump’s running mate used the debate as a ‘personal rehabilitation campaign aimed at 2028’
Did Melania Trump’s publisher try to charge CNN for an interview?
CNN reports that when the network reached out to Melania Trump’s book publisher to request an interview with the former first lady about the publication of her memoir they were sent an NDA agreement with the stipulation that a “licensing fee” for the sitdown would cost $250,000.
The network did not sign the agreement and the publisher has said the payment demand was sent by mistake.
“Neither Melania nor anyone from her team knew anything about the NDA and the document that was sent reflected an internal miscommunication,” Tony Lyons, the president and publisher of Skyhorse, told CNN in a statement. “Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania’s team to discuss [specifics of the interview].”
Everything you need to know about the election interference case against Trump
Alex Woodward explains the case against Donald Trump as new evidence comes to light in Jack Smith’s latest court filing.
Trump’s election interference trial explained
A sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies yielded four criminal charges in a stunning indictment outlining a path to power at whatever cost, Alex Woodward reports
Watch: John Bolton reassesses support for Dick Cheney in light of Harris endorsement
A ranting, QAnon-adjacent fired weatherman is trying to pass himself off as a moderate Republican
MAGA Republicanism has a pretty simple recipe for success: untested political novice with celebrity appeal, plus right-wing populism, equals election victories.
John Bowden looks at how this is playing out on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
In Michigan, a QAnon-adjacent fired weatherman rebrands as a ‘moderate’ Republican
A swing-state candidate reveals the problem at the heart of MAGA Republicanism, John Bowden reports
Is there a political motive behind Melania Trump’s beliefs on abortion rights?
Journalist and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson believes there is a political strategy to Melania Trump confirming her support for abortion rights.
Carlson wrote on X: “Why now? Ya she’s selling a book — but don’t think for a minute there’s not massive political strategy here to try & move the needle w/ suburban moms & independents …. As both Trump & Vance have tried to moderate destroying a woman’s choice.”
Watch: Ex-Trump White House aide backs Harris for president
Cassidy Hutchinson, formerly an assistant to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows who spoke up over the trauma of January 6, has been discussing her endorsement of the Democratic nominee with Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC, backing the VP to safeguard the US Constitution.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments