Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith after he outlined a sprawling criminal case against the Republican presidential nominee over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith’s latest filing in a Washington DC federal court was unsealed by Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday and detailed the former president’s alleged “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud”.

Responding on Truth Social, Trump furiously – and baselessly – claimed the allegations are an “obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

While the Republican nominee fields his legal problems, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney.

The Vice President will be joined by the former Wyoming representative in Ripon, Wisconsin – the site of political meetings in 1854 that led to the formation of what became the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has publicly voiced her support for abortion rights in her new memoir and in a new post on X – despite her own husband’s pivotal role in rolling back protections.