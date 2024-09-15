✕ Close Trump doubles down on smears against Haitians as he tries to give himself new nickname

Donald Trump’s lead in the red state of Iowa has plummeted, according to a new poll.

The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds that the former president is leading Kamala Harris by just four percentage points in Iowa, with 47 percent to 43 percent of likely voters. This is a drastic change from the 18-point lead Trump had over President Joe Biden in June.

This survey comes as another poll has revealed the impact Taylor Swift’s endorsement may have had on the race – and it’s not necessarily good news for the Democratic candidate. The new poll from YouGov found just 8 percent of voters said Swift’s endorsement would see them “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Harris, while 20 percent are less likely to vote for her.

The polls come as outrage continues following Trump’s claim during Tuesday’s debate that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets.

While city officials have denied the claims, Ohio senator JD Vance continues to stoke tensions.

On Sunday morning, he doubled down on the debunked claims on Meet The Press, insisting: “These rumors are out there because constituents are seeing it with their own eyes.”