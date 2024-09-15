Trump’s lead over Harris in red state plummets in new poll as Vance parrots pet-eating migrants claims: Live
Another poll has revealed the impact Taylor Swift’s endorsement may have had on the race – and it’s not necessarily good news for Harris
Donald Trump’s lead in the red state of Iowa has plummeted, according to a new poll.
The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds that the former president is leading Kamala Harris by just four percentage points in Iowa, with 47 percent to 43 percent of likely voters. This is a drastic change from the 18-point lead Trump had over President Joe Biden in June.
This survey comes as another poll has revealed the impact Taylor Swift’s endorsement may have had on the race – and it’s not necessarily good news for the Democratic candidate. The new poll from YouGov found just 8 percent of voters said Swift’s endorsement would see them “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Harris, while 20 percent are less likely to vote for her.
The polls come as outrage continues following Trump’s claim during Tuesday’s debate that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets.
While city officials have denied the claims, Ohio senator JD Vance continues to stoke tensions.
On Sunday morning, he doubled down on the debunked claims on Meet The Press, insisting: “These rumors are out there because constituents are seeing it with their own eyes.”
JD Vance admits he doesn’t approve of Laura Loomer’s comments about Harris
More than dozen Republicans who worked under Reagan endorse Harris
More than a dozen Republicans who worked under president Ronald Reagan have announced that they are endorsing Kamala Harris for president – not Donald Trump.
The group includes Ken Adelman, the US ambassador to the United Nations and US arms control director under Reagan, and B. Jay Cooper, Reagan’s special assistant and deputy press secretary.
In a statement, they said:
President Ronald Reagan famously spoke about a “Time for Choosing”. While he is not here to experience the current moment, we who worked for him in the White House, in the Administration, in campaigns and on his personal staff, know he would join us in supporting the Harris-Walz ticket.
The time for choosing we face today is a choice between integrity and demagoguery, and the choice must be Harris-Walz.
The choice between truth and lies demands support for Harris-Walz.
The choice between freedom and suppression of freedoms means support for Harris-Walz.
The choice between serving the people and serving the few leads us to support Harris-Walz.
We join our friends and colleagues from the George W. Bush White House, his Administration, and his campaigns, and those from the McCain and Romney campaigns in supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.
Our votes in this election are less about supporting the Democratic Party and more about our resounding support for democracy.
It’s our hope that this letter will signal to other Republicans and former Republicans that supporting the Democratic ticket this year is the only path forward toward an America that is strong and viable for our children and grandchildren for years to come.
Former president Donald Trump went off on Taylor Swift online as he declared that he hates the singer, days after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
Josh Shapiro says JD Vance ‘should be ashamed’ about pushing pet-eating lies
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has said that JD Vance “should be ashamed of himself” for about pushing the false claims about immigrants eating pets in his own constituency.
“There is a causal connection between the BS that JD Vance and Donald Trump spew, and the safety and security of the American people,” he said on State of the Union on Sunday.
“When they go out and they lie about this stuff, they put their fellow Americans at risk.
“JD Vance should be ashamed of himself. He knows better.”
He added: “He just doesn’t understand the power of his words, the power of his lies, and those lies are putting people at risk. This is dangerous stuff.”
Laura Loomer hits out at Bill Maher for suggesting she’s in an ‘arranged relationship’ with Trump
Laura Loomer has said she should sue comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that she was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.
“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Loomer, a notorious far-right conspiracy theorist long known for her outrageous comments, has regularly been seen close to Trump in recent weeks – sparking anger among some of his most prominent supporters.
Her comments about Maher came after the comedian mocked her on his Friday show HBO Show Real Time with Bill Maher over her comments that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in an arranged relationship with the aim of influencing the 2024 election.
Maher said: “I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump.”
JD Vance appears to admit tale about Haitian immigrants eating pets is made-up as he loses cool with CNN host
An ugly week of racist fearmongering kicked off by Donald Trump’s viral debate claim that Haitain immigrants were “eating the dogs” of pet owners in an Ohio town came to a head on Sunday as JD Vance, the ex-president’s top surrogate, faced journalists’ questions about the spiraling chaos.
Tuesday’s debate between Trump and his opponent Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, had several eyebrow-raising moments but none moreso than when Trump, echoing his latest online-born conspiracy, baselessly accused thousands of legal migrants in Springfield, Ohio, of stealing, killing, and eating pet dogs off the street.
The conspiracy was fact-checked in real time by ABC’s David Muir, who noted that city officials had looked into the claim and found it to be baseless. But the damage was already done.
Nearly a week later, Vance found himself once again answering for his running mate’s actions after days of shocking fallout in Springfield, where residents have reported fliers dropped by the Ku Klux Klan as well as several threats of bombings or mass shootings — the latest of which, at Wittenberg University, occurred Saturday night just hours before Vance would go on the air.
Trump: ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT'
Donald Trump appears to be in a bad mood today.
On Sunday morning, he took to Truth Social to share an all-caps rant, reading: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”
The post comes after the pop star endorsed Kamala Harris for president in the immediate aftermath of the presidential debate.
WATCH: Tim Walz calls Donald Trump ‘smallest man in the world’
Trump details economic plans in local news interiview
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas scored an interview with Donald Trump last night while he was in town for his latest rally.
Reporter Steve Sebelius quizzed the former president predominantly about economic issues most important to Las Vegans — specifically the “no tax on tips”, “no tax on overtime”, and “no tax on social security benefits” policies.
Trump claimed that lost tax revenue would be covered by “enormous growth” and more drilling for oil — though the US currently produces more oil than it ever has before and more than any other nation in the world, ever.
Asked if any personal economic gains would be curtailed by his plan to increase tariffs through foreign nations passing on increased costs to consumers, Trump said his plan was to force foreign companies to open production in the US to avoid tariffs. That of course could take years.
Finally, Trump said Republicans who have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris might have a “personality problem” before inferring that they are somehow beholden to China...
Martha Stewart has spoken.
While all the talk of campaign endorsements revolved around Taylor Swift this week, earlier on Tuesday, before the presidential debate, home and hospitality magnate Martha Stewart made her choice.
