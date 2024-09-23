✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump posts dramatic new campaign video featuring ‘number one’ song

Donald Trump has said it's unlikely he will run for president again in 2028 if he loses the election this November.

When asked if he could see himself running again in 2028 if he loses to Kamala Harris, Trump told news broadcaster Sinclair's Full Measure on Sunday: “No, I don’t." He added: "That will be it."

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson‘s reported “apology” for claiming that Harris is not Black, which echoed a false claim made by Trump, was not authorised by the singer, it has emerged.

Fallout over the singer's comments continues after she told the Guardian: "She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian. Her father’s white. That’s what I was told.”

A statement issued by Mo Elmasri initially said: “Janet apologises for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse. We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”

However, it has since emerged that Jackson is, in fact, managed by her brother, Randy, and the unusually worded “apology” was unauthorised. Elmasri has since told Variety he no longer works for Jackson and claims he was fired.