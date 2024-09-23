Trump rules out 2028 run if he loses election as Janet Jackson Harris race comments spark outrage: Live
Trump said he can’t see himself running for president again in 2028 if he loses the election - but believes he will be successful in November
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump has said it's unlikely he will run for president again in 2028 if he loses the election this November.
When asked if he could see himself running again in 2028 if he loses to Kamala Harris, Trump told news broadcaster Sinclair's Full Measure on Sunday: “No, I don’t." He added: "That will be it."
Meanwhile, Janet Jackson‘s reported “apology” for claiming that Harris is not Black, which echoed a false claim made by Trump, was not authorised by the singer, it has emerged.
Fallout over the singer's comments continues after she told the Guardian: "She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian. Her father’s white. That’s what I was told.”
A statement issued by Mo Elmasri initially said: “Janet apologises for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse. We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”
However, it has since emerged that Jackson is, in fact, managed by her brother, Randy, and the unusually worded “apology” was unauthorised. Elmasri has since told Variety he no longer works for Jackson and claims he was fired.
Sneakers, commemorative coins and bibles - Trump’s merch
Donald Trump is cashing in by selling supporters commemorative coins, sneakers and bibles.
The $100 coins display Trump’s face and an image of the White House with the words “In God We Trust.”
He has also been selling several batches of NFTs as well as physical Trump cards.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Trump sneaker manufacturer sues over knockoffs
Company behind former president’s gold high-tops files lawsuit against online retailers selling unlicensed replicas, hoping to reclaim ‘any and all profits’ from their illicit reproduction
ICYMI: Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe he will run in 2028 if he loses in November
Donald Trump said he doesn’t plan to run in 2028 if he loses this November.
“That will be it,” Trump said in an interview with TV news broadcaster Sinclair’s Full Measure. “I don’t see that at all. I think hopefully we’re gonna be successful [in 2024].”
Read the full story from The Independent’s Josh Marcus:
Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe he will run in 2028 if he loses in November
Trump has suggested he may not accept 2024 results
Trump attempted assassination suspect Ryan Routh due in court today
Donald Trump’s suspected would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, is due to appear in court today.
Routh is being held behind bars in Florida after Secret Service agents allegedly thwarted a second assassination attempt on the former president at his West Palm Beach golf club on 15 September.
He is charged with federal counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The charges relate to previous felonies in North Carolina in 2002 and 2010, which mean Routh is banned from owning a firearm.
At a hearing today, prosecutors will argue Routh should stay behind bars until trial. He has not yet entered a plea.
The hearing is scheduled to take place at 11am ET.
Will the presidential candidates do another debate?
Donald Trump’s former debate coach predicted on Sunday that the ex-president would accept CNN’s invitation for a debate in the coming weeks.
Chris Christie appeared as part of the political panel on ABC’s This Week on Sunday where the former New Jersey governor explained that Trump “needs” another go at debating Democratic rival Kamala Harris given her successful performance against him at the September presidential debate in Philadelphia.
Harris has already accepted the October 23 debate proposal, while Trump has said it is “too late” for another match-up.
John Bowden reports.
Chris Christie says Trump will face Harris in another debate: ‘He needs it’
Harris campaign says having just one debate between final candidates would be ‘unprecedented’
Where the candidates are heading this week
Both candidates are targeting the battleground state of Pennsylvania with just over six weeks to go until election day.
Trump will appear at a rally in the borough of Indiana tonight, while Harris has no campaign events scheduled for today.
The vice president plans to return to the state on Wednesday.
Trump will finish the week in Michigan where he is appearing at a town hall event.
Democrats nervous pollsters are underestimating Trump
Democrats are nervous that pollsters could be underestimating the Trump vote given Kamala Harris’s slim lead in key battleground states.
While a new NBC News survey, published Sunday, shows Harris up five percentage points over Trump, Senate Democrats have told The Hill they are concerned and bracing themselves for another surprise similar to the 2016 election, where Trump’s performance was stronger than pollsters predicted and he beat Hillary Clinton.
“Polling has really been seriously damaged since 2016. And that’s one of the truths, is that Trump is going to be tough in Pennsylvania,” Senator John Fetterman said.
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia emphasized just how close this election will be.
“We know this election is going to be close. It’s going to be close in the battleground states, including Georgia, which is why I’m doing everything I can to make sure we put Georgia in our column,” he told the outlet.
“We talk about margin of error for a reason,” he added.
Harris vs. Trump: who will make history?
Strap in for an insightful and dynamic panel discussion as we delve into the critical question on everyone’s minds: “Who will be the next President of the United States?”
Join executive editor Holly Baxter and a panel of experts as they dissect the campaign trail so far, break down the latest polling trends, and offer insights into how pivotal moments in the race for the White House could unfold.
The Independent‘s thought-provoking virtual roundtable will explore whether Kamala Harris can break barriers as the first female president of the United States, or if the nation will see the unprecedented return of Donald Trump to the White House, even after his conviction on campaign finance fraud.
For more details, have a read below.
Harris vs. Trump: who will make history? Join our exclusive US election event
Join executive editor Holly Baxter as she sits down with a panel of experts from The Independent, including Bel Trew, Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia
ICYMI: Janet Jackson ‘apology’ over Harris race comments was ‘not authorized’
The fallout from Janet Jackson’s comments regarding Kamala Harris’s heritage continues.
In an interview published over the weekend, the singer repeated false claims echoed by Trump that Harris “is not Black.”
Less than 24 hours after Jackson’s comments appeared in The Guardian, a statement to Buzzfeed provided by Mo Elmasri, who reportedly claimed to be her manager, said she apologized for her remarks.
But in the latest developments, it has since emerged that Jackson is actually managed by her brother, Randy, and the “apology” was not authorized by her.
Elmasri told Variety: “I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.”
Kevin E.G Perry reports.
Janet Jackson did not authorise ‘apology’ for shocking Kamala Harris comments
Singer previously echoed false claims made by Harris’s Republican White House rival, Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the US this week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the US this week to shore up support for Ukraine in the war.
He is speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday before traveling to Washington for talks on Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian leader toured the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania.
Voters say threat of political violence ‘greater if Trump is elected’ - poll
More than half of registered voters say the threat of political violence will be greater if Donald Trump is elected this November, according to a new poll.
While 58 percent of registered voters think the threat of political violence will be greater under Trump if he is elected, 21 percent say it will fall, a poll from CBS News released Sunday reveals. Another 21 percent say there will be no change.
Just over 40 percent of registered voters say the threat of political violence will be greater if current Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, while 27 percent say it will decrease and 30 percent expect it to stay the same, according to the poll.
Roughly 83 percent of Harris voters believe the threat of political violence will be greater under the former president, while 63 percent of Trump voters say it will rise under the vice president if she wins.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Majority of voters say threat of political violence will increase if Trump is elected
Donald Trump and JD Vance have both blamed threats to the former president’s life on Democratic rhetoric
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments