Harris set for media blitz as Trump rallies in Wisconsin with just 30 days until election: Live
Democrat set for interviews with The View, late night host Stephen Colbert and radio host Howard Stern with just 30 days left until the election.
Kamala Harris will go on a media blitz this week as she sits down for interviews with The View, late-night host Stephen Colbert and radio host Howard Stern with just 30 days left until the election.
Meanwhile Donald Trump on Sunday will rally in Wisconsin, the day after a lie-filled event with Elon Musk at the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt just three months ago.
Billionaire and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk joined the former president onstage at the rally, marking the first time the Tesla CEO has publicly appeared at a Trump campaign event since he endorsed him shortly after the shooting in July.
Musk falsely claimed that Democratic officials want to strip Americans’ of their voting rights, and suggested that if Trump does not win against Kamala Harris in November, “this will be the last election.”
JD Vance, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump — the co-chair of the Republican National Committee — and other high-profile Trump allies and donors joined the rally. The family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was killed in the attack, also was in attendance.
After a series of failures by the Secret Service at the July 13 rally, revealed in a damning Congressional report, the agency has provided a number of security enhancements. There is “a large coordinated presence of law enforcement” at the rally, a source in law enforcement familiar with the plan told The Independent.
Elon Musk falsely claims Democrats will eliminate elections in US during Donald Trump rally in Butler
Musk falsely claims Democrats will eliminate elections in US during Trump rally
Elon Musk falsely claimed that elections would be eliminated in the US if Donald Trump does not win in November. Speaking at the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — where the Republican was nearly assassinated in July — the X and Tesla CEO warned “this will be the last election” if Mr Trump doesn’t win. "President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America," Mr Musk, who does not have a background in politics, claimed.
Butler event site trashed after Trump rally
The Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania ended with a lot of cheers, and a lot of trash.
An image posted of the rally site on X showed the area littered with garbage following the event.
X users dunk on photo of Elon Musk jumping for joy at Trump rally
A photographer captured an excited Elon Musk leaping into the air after Donald Trump called him on stage to speak to a Butler, Pennsylvania rally crowd.
Another X user shared the photo and likened it to the opening sequence from a “bad 1980’s sitcom.”
Another happy customer of Musk’s X service saw the similiarities between the Tesla CEO and Poochie from The Simpsons.
JD Vance confirms to reporters that second Trump administration would seek to defund Planned Parenthood
JD Vance reportedly said that a potential second Trump administration would seek to defund Planned Parenthood.
“On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood…our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late term abortions,” he told Real Clear Politics. “That has been a consistent view of the Trump campaign the first time around, it will remain a consistent view.”
While Planned Parenthood does provide reproductive healthcare services, Vance is lying. The organization does not “fund late term abortions.”
Planned Parenthood does provide women’s healthcare services — like cancer screenings — in addition to abortions.
WATCH: Lara Trump vows to prosecute 'illegal citizens' for 'cheating' in elections
ICYMI: Kamala Harris to appear on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly sat down for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, with the episode set to release sometime next week.
The Democratic presidential candidate’s appearance on the mega popular podcast was confirmed by a campaign spokesperson to Axios, the outlet reports.
Call Her Daddy is Spotify’s second-biggest podcast, coming in just behind the Joe Rogan Experience.
Alex Cooper, the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, recorded her episode with Harris on Tuesday, according to Axios. The outlet reports that the episode will focus on reproductive rights and abortion as well as other issues important to women voters.
White House debunks Trump claim that Hurricane Helene survivors were only given $750 payments
A spokesperson for FEMA debunked claims made by Donald Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday that “they” — Democrats — only gave $750 to victims of Hurricane Helene. Later claims circulating on social media claimed that the funds were only “a loan,” which FEMA denied.
“This is not true. We do not ask for this money back,” FEMA spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg wrote on X.
The White House issued a statement on Friday responding to Trump’s claims.
“More than 6,400 Federal personnel are on the ground, and more than $110 million in Federal assistance has been given to survivors, with more to come. We are sparing no resource as we work to ensure communities across the Southeast have prompt access to Federal resources that will enable them to both purchase essential items and begin their road to recovery and rebuilding,” the White House wrote in its statement.
The White House said the $750 figure is just an initial disbursement for people who immediately need financial assistance.
“It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies. There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive, and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds. $750 is what is immediately available to eligible survivors. In addition, survivors may qualify for more FEMA financial assistance, including to repair storm-related damage to homes and property, find a temporary place to stay, and receive compensation for lost crops and livestock.”
Harris, Walz to appear on “60 Minutes” interview that Trump turned down
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will appear on a special edition of 60 Minutes on Monday.
According to 60 Minutes, the program offered an interview to the Trump campaign, which initially agreed, but then later declined the sit down.
Trump falsely suggests his rivals ‘tried to kill me’ as he rallies at site of assassination attempt
Full story: Donald Trump returned to the site where he was nearly assassinated this summer, but his brush with death doesn’t appear to have changed him in the slightest.
On Saturday evening, Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania — walking out a live rendition of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood — and opened with the words “as I was saying,” referencing the fact that his previous rally at the site ended abruptly when a gunman fired at AR-15 toward the stage, grazing his ear and killing one attendee and injuring two others.
Rather than giving the former president a new perspective on the political temperature in the country, Trump’s rhetoric appears to have become more volatile; during the rally, he suggested that his political opponents “maybe tried to kill me.”
READ MORE:
Trump claims rivals ‘tried to kill me’ as he returns to site of assassination attempt
The former president makes dramatic return to Butler, Pennsylvania stage for first time since July shooting
