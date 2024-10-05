✕ Close Kamala Harris calls Liz Cheney endorsement ‘profound honor’

Donald Trump is heading back to the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt just three months ago.

Billionaire and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk will be in attendance, marking the first time the Tesla CEO will publicly appear at a campaign event for the former president since he endorsed Trump in July right after the harrowing July 13 incident.

The family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was killed in the attack, will also attend Saturday’s Butler rally, ABC News reported.

The rally will come one day after Kamala Harris hammered Trump’s labor record during a Michigan rally, trying to keep up the momentum after scoring high-profile endorsements from Liz Cheney and Bruce Springsteen.

“Donald Trump is no friend of labor,” the vice president told the crowd, arguing Trump didn’t do enough to help the auto industry or support United Auto Workers who went on strike, like Joe Biden did.

This week’s robust jobs report showing the US economy added 254,000 jobs in September is also likely to help Harris as Trump tries to blame the Biden-Harris administration for inflation.

Still, the political rivals remain in a deadlock in swing states, polls show.