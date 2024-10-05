Trump heads to Butler for rally at assassination attempt site; Swing state polls remain neck and neck: Live
Elon Musk promised to attend the former president’s Butler rally on Saturday: ‘I will be there to support!’
Donald Trump is heading back to the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt just three months ago.
Billionaire and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk will be in attendance, marking the first time the Tesla CEO will publicly appear at a campaign event for the former president since he endorsed Trump in July right after the harrowing July 13 incident.
The family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was killed in the attack, will also attend Saturday’s Butler rally, ABC News reported.
The rally will come one day after Kamala Harris hammered Trump’s labor record during a Michigan rally, trying to keep up the momentum after scoring high-profile endorsements from Liz Cheney and Bruce Springsteen.
“Donald Trump is no friend of labor,” the vice president told the crowd, arguing Trump didn’t do enough to help the auto industry or support United Auto Workers who went on strike, like Joe Biden did.
This week’s robust jobs report showing the US economy added 254,000 jobs in September is also likely to help Harris as Trump tries to blame the Biden-Harris administration for inflation.
Still, the political rivals remain in a deadlock in swing states, polls show.
Bruce Springsteen claims Trump ‘most dangerous president candidate in a lifetime’
Bruce Springsteen endorsed Kamala Harris for president, claiming her rival Donald Trump is “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”. The Born in the USA singer is a longtime Democrat who previously backed Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account on Thursday (3 October), the 75-year-old said: “Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.”
Citing Trump, Biden says he can’t guarantee election will be peaceful
Citing his predecessor’s history of inciting violence, President Joe Biden on Friday warned that he could not guarantee that the coming presidential election and transition period would be a peaceful, as he made his first appearance in the White House press briefing room since taking office 1,353 days ago.
Asked if he has confidence that the 2024 election would be both free and fair as well as peaceful, Biden told reporters he has confidence that the November 5 election will be “free and fair” but he demurred on the latter, citing previous actions by his predecessor, former president Donald Trump.
“The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn’t like the outcome of the election were very dangerous,” Biden said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden makes first appearance in White House briefing room as president
Biden had not been in the White House briefing room since taking office in 2021
Democrats fear Netanyahu pushing Middle East war to influence US election
Democrats fear Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is escalating tensions in the Middle East in order to influence the outcome of the U.S. election.
This past week, Israel has increased its attack on Lebanon, targeting the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah, and vowed to make Iran “pay” for its recent missile attack.
Though the United States supports Israel and provides military aid, the recent escalation appears to be a defiant move against Democratic President Joe Biden who has long desired a ceasefire deal.
Ariana Baio reports.
Democrats fear Netanyahu is pushing his Middle East war to influence the US election
Where President Biden has called for a ceasefire, former president Trump has urged Israel to continue fighting
