Liveupdated1727787642

Trump slammed by Giuliani’s daughter as Vance and Walz prepare to go head-to-head at VP debate: Live

Caroline Giuliani says Donald Trump ‘destroys everything he touches’ as vice presidential nominees prepare to square up at crucial showdown in New York

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 01 October 2024 14:00
Watch: Trump suggests Purge-style ‘day of violence’ to tackle crime

Your support helps us to tell the story

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump has been attacked by the daughter of his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who argues the Republican presidential nominee “destroys everything he touches” in an article for Vanity Fair in which she implores voters to support Democrat Kamala Harris instead.

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal level and because his demise feels linked to a dark force that threatens to once again consume America,” Carolina Giuliani writes.

“It dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too.”

Harris’s running mate Tim Walz will meanwhile square up to Trump’s vice presidential pick JD Vance on the debate stage on Tuesday evening in what promises to be a hugely consequential and fiery encounter in New York.

For his part, Trump has continued to try to attack Harris and Joe Biden over the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which has wrought havoc in states like Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, having visited Valdosta in the Peach State on Monday.

1727787642

Walz’s debate spin room surrogates announced

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, these are the Democrats that will be stumping for Tim Walz in the spin room at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City tonight:

  • Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona
  • Governor Jared Polis of Colorado
  • Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois
  • US Representative Jasmine Crockett
  • Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison
  • Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico

And here’s your reminder of who is in Vance’s corner:

  • Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller
  • Donald Trump Jr
  • Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas
  • Senator Katie Britt of Alabama
  • US Representative Elise Stefanik
  • US Representative Byron Donalds
  • Howard Lutnick
Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 14:00
1727785842

Trump GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims raises $1.8m

As part of his frankly opportunistic attacks on Biden and Harris over the federal response to the deadly storm that has claimed at least 133 lives in America’s southeastern states, the Republican presidential nominee has set up a GoFundMe page that is already well past its $1m goal.

This gentleman raises a valid point, however.

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 13:30
1727784621

Trump’s volunteer army struggling to swing election in their candidate’s favour

Republican organizers in battleground states are worried that the Trump campaign isn’t doing enough to drive GOP turnout, as Kamala Harris maintains a roughly three per cent lead in national polls and similar margins in battleground states.

GOP operatives told Politico that the Trump campaign’s tactics to reach voters, relying heavily on super PACs and an army of “Trump Force 47” volunteers to knock on doors and get out the vote, hasn’t made as much of a dent as they would’ve wished in key toss-up states like Michigan and Nevada.

“There’s really no organization,” a Republican operative in Nevada told the outlet.

“He comes out, they scramble to do a rally… but after that, there’s just really nothing else.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Trump’s volunteer army struggling to swing election - and it’s worrying Republicans

The Trump campaign is relying on super PACs and volunteers to drive turnout efforts, an unorthodox tactic

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 13:10
1727783421

Republicans condemn Trump’s false claims on Harris’ mental fitness

Several prominent GOP members have sought to distance themselves from “insulting” comments made by Trump in which he claimed Kamala Harris is “mentally disabled.”

Many Republicans have urged the former president to “stick to the issues” of his campaign, rather than reverting time and time again to personal attacks on his Democratic rival.

During a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump claimed Harris was “mentally disabled” and “mentally impaired.”

Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.

Republicans condemn Trump’s ‘insulting’ and false claims on Harris’s mental fitness

Many have urged the former president to ‘stick to the issues’ of his campaign, rather than reverting time and time again to personal attacks on Harris

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 12:50
1727782221

Harris plotting ad blitz attacking Trump’s ‘concepts of a plan’ on healthcare

Here’s how Kamala is plotting to take the fight to her rival over his inability to offer a coherent policy on one of the most fundamental concerns of American voters.

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 12:30
1727781021

VP debate could change the course of the election, according to the data

As Republicans and Democrats gear up for the vice presidential debate tonight, exclusive polling reveals the upcoming encounter between Walz and Vance has the potential to change everything.

Two-thirds of Democrats believe the VP candidate has a significant impact on the overall presidential ticket, according to polling from Prolific for The Independent, and three in four Americans say they will be tuning in.

Alicja Hagopian has the details.

Numbers show Vance-Walz debate could change the course of the election

Exclusive: New poll shows the choice of VP has a ‘significant impact’ on two-thirds of Democrats, and 75 per cent of Americans will be tuning in to watch Vance and Walz debate on Tuesday

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 12:10
1727779821

Jimmy Carter makes history as first former president to turn 100

Joe Biden is among those sending birthday wishes to the peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia, who became America’s 39th commander-in-chief as he hits his centenary today, a truly remarkable feat.

I guess this account has no more worlds left to conquer...

Kelly Rissman reports.

Biden celebrates Jimmy Carter a day before his 100th birthday

‘You’re a voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend of Jill and me and our family,’ President Biden wrote

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 11:50
1727778621

DNC projects Vance critiques onto Trump Tower ahead of debate: ‘What an idiot!’

The Democratic National Committee has been trolling the Republican ticket ahead of tonight’s face-off between Walz and Vance in the Big Apple by projecting anti-Trump slogans onto the exterior of the nominee’s signature building, including his own running mate’s October 2016 verdict that he is, in fact, an idiot.

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 11:30
1727777421

Watch: Jon Stewart roasts former president’s ‘Bizarro Trump’ alter ego

Here’s the latest from last night’s Daily Show...

‘Bizarro Trump’: Jon Stewart roasts former president’s alter ego

...and here’s James Liddell with a full report.

Jon Stewart busts myth around the ‘fictional’ Trump character MAGA supporters love

The Daily Show host said that Donald Trump’s political story arch is ‘like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse’

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 11:10
1727776221

Trump mocked for ‘absolutely pointless’ brick wall at hurricane site

This was utterly ridiculous from The Donald in Georgia yesterday – and a rather unwise visual reminder of the last wall he left unfinished.

Joe Sommerlad1 October 2024 10:50

