✕ Close Watch: Trump suggests Purge-style ‘day of violence’ to tackle crime

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump has been attacked by the daughter of his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who argues the Republican presidential nominee “destroys everything he touches” in an article for Vanity Fair in which she implores voters to support Democrat Kamala Harris instead.

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal level and because his demise feels linked to a dark force that threatens to once again consume America,” Carolina Giuliani writes.

“It dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too.”

Harris’s running mate Tim Walz will meanwhile square up to Trump’s vice presidential pick JD Vance on the debate stage on Tuesday evening in what promises to be a hugely consequential and fiery encounter in New York.

For his part, Trump has continued to try to attack Harris and Joe Biden over the federal response to Hurricane Helene, which has wrought havoc in states like Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, having visited Valdosta in the Peach State on Monday.