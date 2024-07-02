Biden warns Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling sets ‘dangerous precedent’ as he deflects from debate: Live
Twice-impeached convicted felon and Republican presidential candidate handed huge win by conservative-majority bench
Joe Biden slammed the US Supreme Court for its ruling on Donald Trump’s immunity from criminal prosecution during an address to the nation from the White House on Monday evening.
“For all practical purposes, today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do,” the Democrat said.
“This is a fundamentally new principle. And it’s a dangerous precedent.”
Earlier, the court ruled that Trump has protection from prosecution for official acts conducted during his time as president – but not “unofficial” acts.
The ruling could have a huge impact on cases connected to his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and profound consequences for any future attempts to hold American presidents to account over crimes committed from the Oval Office.
The 6-3 majority decision was opposed by all three liberal justices on the bench, with Sonia Sotomayor warning in her dissent: “The president is now a king above the law.”
Meanwhile, Biden is still struggling to instil calm within his party following his disastrous debate performance last week, with Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer reportedly warning he cannot win her swing state in November as things stand.
Biden health concerns raised by staffers on at least 15 occasions, says legendary Watergate reporter
Carl Bernstein was speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN last night and had some pretty alarming revelations to offer about White House insiders’ deep concerns about the president’s wellbeing.
Top contributors to Biden’s re-election bid are inquiring about having their campaign donations refunded in light of last week’s debate debacle.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden donors demand their money back after president’s debate performance
If the president stepped aside, only Kamala Harris would be able to make use of the funds
Former Ohio Rep Tim Ryan calls for Harris to take over from Biden as nominee
Former Ohio Democratic Rep Tim Ryan has called for Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the party’s 2024 nominee from President Joe Biden.
Ryan once had a short-lived 2020 presidential campaign, lost a race to become a senator in Ohio to JD Vance in 2022 and was in Congress for 20 years from 2003.
Writing in Newsweek, Ryan said: “I ran for President in 2020. I was the first Presidential candidate to endorse Joe Biden in 2020. I love America. I love our Party. I love Joe Biden.”
“The Democratic Nominee in 2024 should be Kamala Harris,” he continued.
“Joe Biden's debate performance was deeply troubling. But it isn't just about a 90-minute debate and a terrible performance. This election needs to be about generational change—something about which I have been shouting for more than a year now.”
Ryan lists all of Biden’s qualities and his record of connecting with voters but notes that he also promised to be the bridge to the next generation.
“Regrettably, that bridge collapsed last week. Witnessing Joe Biden struggle was heartbreaking. And we must forge a new path forward. After deep reflection over these past few days, I strongly believe that our best path forward is Kamala Harris.”
He argues that she would carry a more convincing Democratic message than Biden, especially on abortion, and would “energize the Black, brown, and Asian Pacific members of our coalition. (Read Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Charlotte, Miami and Milwaukee.)”
Ryan also argues she would bring dispirited young people back into the fold; both Democratic and Republican suburban women would be more comfortable with her than Trump or Biden; and her presence on the top of the ticket would help Democrats in swing districts.
In conclusion, he writes that the American people want a future of renewal and reform: “That future begins with Kamala Harris. I hope the powers that be in our party have the guts and vision to make that happen.”
California governor Gavin Newsom will headline a Democratic campaign event in New Hampshire next Monday, Fox News reports.
The July 8 event is called the “Blue Summer Campaign Kick-Off” and being organised by the New Hampshire House and Senate Democrats and will inevitably heighten speculation that Newsom is preparing to take over his party’s presidential nomination from the ailing Joe Biden.
“We look forward to welcoming Governor Newsom to New Hampshire to campaign on behalf of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as we work to once again defeat Donald Trump,” New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said in a statement.
”Trump has grown increasingly unhinged in his campaign for power," Buckley stressed, arguing that “it’s never been more important to mobilize Democrats across the state to defeat him and re-elect our President, Joe Biden, who has consistently fought for and delivered for New Hampshire.”
Newsom notably stood up for Biden after last week’s disaster in Atlanta, which the California man attended in person, and was rebuked for doing so by the likes of MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough, who accused him of having his head in the sand.
Melania Trump is unlikely to take up the role of full-time first lady if her husband wins a second term as president, according to a report.
A Trumpworld insider told Page Six that the Slovenian former model has cut a deal with Donald Trump that if he takes back the White House in November she would not have to be on first lady duty 24/7.
Ultimately, Melania believes she can be “hands-on mother and first lady at the same time,” the insider told Page Six.
“She does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time.
“Donald is close to Barron, but isn’t going to tossing footballs with him when he’s the president and the head of the free world. Donald has already agreed to this, and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania’s devotion to their son,” they added.
Martha McHardy has more.
Melania ‘cuts deal with Trump’ about her future role if he wins the White House
Melania plans to split her time between Washington DC and New York, where the couple’s son Barron Trump is expected to attend NYU
James Liddell and Alex Woodward have this look at one of the key questions of the day.
Can Trump’s hush money conviction be overturned after Supreme Court immunity ruling?
Former president’s lawyers scramble to try to quash his criminal conviction following the Supreme Court’s landmark immunity ruling
No indeed Mike Johnson, I certainly can’t think of any recent American president who might be tempted into abusing their powers for sordid personal gain.
No siree, not one name springs to mind, can’t think of a soul to whom that might apply...
Full marks to the commentator responding to Will Scharf here.
