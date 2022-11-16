Why was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has formally announced that he plans to run for the US presidency once again in 2024, his faith in the American electoral system apparently not so shaken as to prohibit a fresh tilt at the White House.

Despite some decidedly lacklustre midterm results, in which many of this self-appointed kingmaker’s picks failed to win some highly winnable races, Mr Trump insists he retains the support of the Republican Party.

“The American comeback starts here,” he told supporters from his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, before reeling off a list of partially imagined achievements from his one and only term in the West Wing.

While many more traditional Republicans have had their fill of the Maga movement and like the look of Florida governor Ron DeSantis instead, there is no question that Mr Trump still enjoys a huge following among the American right and has raised massive amounts of funding since leaving office, with enough people undeterred by the multiple investigations into his businesses and private life, the many gaffes on the world stage or that historic double-impeachment to fancy another serving.

Speaking of those impeachments, here is a refresher on precisely what happened during that angry whirlwind of a presidency.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi first announced that she was launching an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on 24 September 2019 in response to a complaint raised against him by an anonymous CIA whistleblower.

The issue related to a call the 45th president had placed with Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky (a great deal more famous now than he was then) on 25 July that year, in which the American president appeared to proposition his counterpart in Eastern Europe with a quid pro quo.

Mr Trump hinted that $400m in congressionally approved US military aid to Kyiv to help fend off Russian aggression in the Donbas would be withheld unless Mr Zelensky’s government launched a politically embarrassing anti-corruption probe into Mr Trump’s own domestic rival, one Joseph R Biden, who was then leading the Democratic field to challenge him in 2020.

“I would like you to do us a favour though…” was how the president had introduced his condition on the call, pressuring Mr Zelensky to pursue a conspiracy theory alleging that Mr Biden, while serving as US vice president, had sought the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a gas company, Burisma, on whose board his son Hunter Biden sat, a matter already pursued by Mr Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Donald Trump putting in a call from the Resolute Desk (AFP/Getty)

Following Ms Pelosi’s bombshell announcement, the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees began interviewing State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council (NSC) officials behind closed doors throughout October, piecing the truth together from their depositions before summoning several back to testify in public across a series of dramatic mid-November hearings.

The inquiry’s public phase introduced a memorable cast of characters, including former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Ukraine charge d’affaires Bill Taylor, displaced Durhamite and Russia expert Dr Fiona Hill, the nattily bowtied George Kent, vice presidential aide Jennifer Williams, decorated NSC director Lt Col Alexander Vindman in full dress uniform and ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, a smirking ex-hotelier who had donated $1m to the Trump campaign for the privilege of ending up in the mess.

By and large, the witnesses proved themselves to be impressive and principled experts in their fields and made fools of the Maga Republicans attempting to pick holes in their testimony like Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Elise Stefanik and Louie Gohmert.

Mr Trump spent his time denouncing the proceedings on Twitter, predictably, as a “scam” and a second “witch hunt” following on from Robert Mueller’s investigation of his alleged ties to Russia and even engaged in some live witness intimidation when he tweeted nastily about Ms Yovanovitch while she gave evidence.

The House went on to formally accuse the president on two counts, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on 10 December.

Eight days later, representatives backed both articles, casting their votes largely along party lines and pushing the matter forward to a trial in the Republican-held Senate.

Lt Col Alexander Vindman is sworn in (Getty)

The Democrats, led by California congressman Adam Schiff, made their case admirably but, in the end, only Mitt Romney dared to break ranks and vote for Mr Trump’s conviction in the Senate, despite some heavily signalling from “rebel” GOP senators Lamar Alexander, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins that they would join him before bottling it.

Impeached but not convicted, Mr Trump was free to carry on regardless.

Ms Collins’ excuse that she believed he had “learned his lesson” from the Zelensky affair would later be proven to be an even more laughable contention than it was when she first said it.

The other side of his disastrous mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, a summer of Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the police murder of George Floyd and his comprehensive defeat in the 2020 presidential election to Mr Biden, Mr Trump was impeached for a history-making second time on 13 January 2021 when the House found that he had incited the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol a week earlier by leading his disappointed supporters on with the “Big Lie” that only (non-existent) mass voter fraud had stopped him securing a second term.

The tragic events of 6 January – on which a mob of QAnon zealots, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers stormed the legislative complex to try to stop the certification of the election results, five people were killed, a gallows was erected to hang Mike Pence and Congress was attacked for the first time since it was set alight by British soldiers in 1814 – are well documented.

The Capitol riot (AP)

In its aftermath, Mr Trump, who declined to call off his supporters, preferring instead to watch the “American carnage” he once predicted unfold on live TV, was booted off social media and the House moved quickly to impeach him for an unprecedented second time, passing an article accusing him of incitement to insurrection.

Speaker Pelosi said as she cast her vote to impeach that the president represented “a clear and present danger” so long as he remained in the Oval Office and accused him of trying to “repeal reality” in challenging the election result.

The vote passed 232-197 in the lower chamber but, again, the Senate granted him an acquittal on 13 February, with only seven Republicans crossing the aisle to join the 50 Democrats in demanding accountability – not enough to land the two-thirds majority needed.

Had just 10 more listened to their consciences and joined the rebellion, the US Constitution would have barred Mr Trump from ever running for high office again, ruling as it does that “judgement in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honour, trust or profit under the United States”.

Twice impeached but convicted on neither occasion, Mr Trump was entirely free to make the announcement he did on Tuesday, seemingly as untroubled by that burning shame you might have expected as ever.