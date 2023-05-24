Trump news – live: Trump shows frustration in court as hush money criminal trial set amid 2024 primaries
Donald Trump has appeared in court by video for a second hearing since he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.
The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.
The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself on social media as he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while making hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.
A trial date has been set for 25 March 2024 — in the midst of the Republican primaries.
Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up. On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark he made about her at a CNN town hall after he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.
The former president responded by defaming her again on Truth Social.
In-fighting among former president’s legal team revealed
An attorney working Donald Trump’s legal team has quit citing in-fighting among the former president’s inner circle.
Timothy Parlatore left his role this week, according to The New York Times, after working for Mr Trump for at least a year.
In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Mr Parlatore explained that the reason for his departure was ongoing friction with Boris Epshteyn, another legal adviser to Mr Trump.
John Bowden filed this report from Washington, DC.
Trump welcomes Scott to 2024 race (while bashing DeSantis)
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Kari Lake suffers final defeat in bid to overturn Arizona governor’s race
Kari Lake has suffered a final defeat in her bid to overturn her loss in last year’s race for Arizona governor. A judge dismissed Ms Lake’s only remaining legal claim, affirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Classified documents probe: Trump Organization ordered to hand over foreign real estate deal records
The Trump Organization has been ordered to hand over records related to foreign real estate deals made since Donald Trump entered the White House – as the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents continues to heat up.
Two sources told the New York Times that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has subpoenaed the business empire for documents on real estate licensing and development dealings made in seven countries since he was sworn into office in 2017.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Who the Manhattan district attorney who could bring down Trump?
The powerful men finally being held to account by sexual assault accusers
E Jean Carroll’s historic victory against Donald Trump is inspiring even more accusers to come forward, Bevan Hurley reports.
How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?
With a trial date now set for Donald Trump to answer to the charges levelled against him, Io Dodds explains how porn star Stormy Daniels landed in the middle of a political firestorm.
Trump Organization is back at the bottom of the pile for corporate reputations
Donald Trump’s namesake company remained at the bottom of the list in the annual Axios-Harris survey of the brand reputations for the 100 most prominent companies in America.
The survey, released this week, compiles public opinion for each of the 100 companies named most frequently by participants in the survey; respondents were asked to name which two companies currently held the best and worst reputations among average Americans, for a total of four nominations; the individual responses were then aggregated into a list of the 100 most notable brands in the US.
John Bowden reports.
The other major lawsuits and investigations Trump is also facing
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump.
Frustrated Trump waves hands in virtual court appearance as trial date set
Mr Trump grew agitated with the announcement of the trial date, waved his hands and shook his head in disapproval, then folded his arms in frustration as he begins to stare down what could be a weeks-long trial in a critical period in the middle of his 2024 campaign.
