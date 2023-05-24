✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Donald Trump has called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon following the criminal investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

In a letter, posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump’s attorneys claimed that he had been “treated unfairly” and was the victim of “ongoing injustice” by Special Counsel Jack Smith who is leading the probe into the trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left office.

It’s common for defence lawyers to seek meetings with the Justice Department when potential indictments are looming, but it’s unusual to seek a meeting with the AG himself.

The letter was sent the same day that Mr Trump appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal case on Tuesday.

The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan could make sure he understood the terms of the protective order in the case.

Judge Merchan also set a trial date for 25 March 2024 – in the midst of the Republican primaries. Mr Trump appeared visibly annoyed by this, throwing his arms in the air.