Trump news – latest: Trump seeks meeting with Garland over special counsel probes as hush money trial date set
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon following the criminal investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.
In a letter, posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump’s attorneys claimed that he had been “treated unfairly” and was the victim of “ongoing injustice” by Special Counsel Jack Smith who is leading the probe into the trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left office.
It’s common for defence lawyers to seek meetings with the Justice Department when potential indictments are looming, but it’s unusual to seek a meeting with the AG himself.
The letter was sent the same day that Mr Trump appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal case on Tuesday.
The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan could make sure he understood the terms of the protective order in the case.
Judge Merchan also set a trial date for 25 March 2024 – in the midst of the Republican primaries. Mr Trump appeared visibly annoyed by this, throwing his arms in the air.
All the other major lawsuits and investigations facing Trump
Since leaving the White House, Donald Trump has continued to face a cloud of lawsuits and investigations, which could frustrate his hopes to win back the presidency in 2024.
On 30 March, one of those investigations took a major step forward when a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.
On 4 April 2023, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court to a slew of criminal charges – making him the first current or former US president to ever be charged with a crime.
Read on...
Donald Trump under arrest: All the other major lawsuits he is also facing
Former president has fumed that the investigations – and now his criminal indictment – are politically motivated
Can Donald Trump still run for the presidency?
Former president Donald Trump has now been found to be both a sexual abuser and a defendant in a criminal case — at a time when he is eyeing a third run for the White House.
How is this possible? John Bowden explains.
Can Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
Can Trump run for president?
Trump’s speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
Donald Trump speaks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defense attorneys wince.
A recent sampling: In a March interview on Fox News, the former president said he had “the right to take” classified documents with him to his Florida resort and wouldn’t say he hadn’t looked at the records since leaving office. During a CNN town hall this month, Trump said he told a Georgia elections official “you owe me” votes in the 2020 election.
At the same town hall on May 10 he insulted a female writer as a “wack job” — only a day after that same woman, E. Jean Carroll, won a $5 million judgment against him in a civil suit alleging defamation and sexual assault. On Monday, Carroll amended a lawsuit to hold him liable for the town hall remarks.
Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has never hesitated to offer his opinion or joust with his antagonists. The problem, legal experts say, is that the former president is under intensifying scrutiny from state and federal prosecutors, and those same prosecutors can use the former president’s statements against him in a variety of ways.
Read on...
Trump's freewheeling, stream-of-consciousness speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
Donald Trump speaks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defense attorneys wince
First seditious conspiracy sentences in January 6 attack to be handed down
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and members of his antigovernment group will be the first Jan. 6 defendants sentenced for seditious conspiracy in a series of hearings beginning this week that will set the standard for more punishments of far-right extremists to follow.
Read more...
1st seditious conspiracy sentences in Jan. 6 attack to be handed down for Rhodes, other Oath Keepers
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and members of his extremist group will be the first Jan. 6 defendants sentenced for seditious conspiracy in a series of hearings beginning this week that could forecast the punishments coming for top Proud Boys leaders convicted of the same charge
Donald Trump ‘follower’ threatened to ‘slit my throat’, says Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels has claimed “followers” of Donald Trump have threatened to “slit” her throat. During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 24 May, she explained that supporters of the ex-president used to threaten her from anonymous social accounts, but are now becoming “bold” and do it from “real” accounts. “I can reverse [search], literally look up the name of the person who literally said they will come to my house and slit my throat,” Ms Daniels said, to gasps from the GMB hosts. “They’ve threatened, me, my family and friends. They feel empowered.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CNN to host town hall with GOP candidate Nikki Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will participate in a live CNN town hall on 4 June, the network has announced.
CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper with moderate the event live from Iowa.
The former South Carolina governor is one of a growing field of Republican candidates, to be joined later today by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CNN was pilloried for giving a platform to Donald Trump in a town hall earlier this month that saw him steamroll over questions, repeat lies about the 2020 election, and draw laughs about being found liable for sexual assault from a crowd predominantly consisting of his supporters.
CNN ratings plummet after much-maligned Trump town hall
Both CNN and Fox News are seeing declines in viewership due to recent controversies
Watch: Alina Habba says departing Trump lawyer’s comments about legal team ‘unprofessional'
Here’s what Tim Parlatore had to say about the rest of the Trump legal team:
Ex-Trump lawyer reveals in-fighting among former president’s legal team
Timothy Parlatore claimed Boris Epshteyn ‘stonewalled’ attempts to search for presidential records at Mar-A-Lago
And here he is an earlier interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from early April in which he appears to public undermine the credibility of another Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.
CNN anchor stunned as Trump attorney throws another under the bus
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina as report emerges of acrimony and ‘jealousy’ among Trump lawyers
Trump calls E Jean Carroll a stalker
Donald Trump has again hit out at writer E Jean Carroll, accusing her of being a stalker on Truth Social, just weeks after a jury found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse of her.
Posting a screenshot of what appears to be a Facebook post from Ms Carroll dating from April 2012 in which she proclaims to be “a MASSIVE Apprentice fan”, the former president commented: “Is she, in actuality, a stalker?”
The Facebook post was brought up at the trial.
Trump lawyers grill E Jean Carroll over rape claim’s similarity to Law & Order plot
Former Elle advice columnist was quizzed over whether she had lifted rape allegations from a 2012 Law & Order episode on day two of cross-examination.
Here’s the background and latest developments to the Carroll v Trump case:
Trump defames E Jean Carroll yet again after she sues him over CNN town hall insults
E Jean Carroll seeks new damages from trump for comments on cnn
Is the Mar-a-Lago documents probe nearing an end?
Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down.
In the letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty asserted that Trump is “being treated unfairly” and asked for a meeting to discuss “the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.” The language echoed some of Trump’s own complaints in recent months about the investigations being led by special counsel Jack Smith.
It was not immediately clear what specifically prompted the letter, but the yearlong documents probe appears to be nearing an end. Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.
The investigation is seeking to determine whether Trump illegally retained hundreds of classified documents taken with him from the White House to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after the end of his tenure and whether he sought to obstruct government efforts to get the records back.
It is not uncommon for defense lawyers to seek meetings with senior Justice Department officials to argue against potential indictments of their clients, though it is unusual for such meetings to include the attorney general.
Special counsels enjoy broad autonomy within the Justice Department, and officials have repeatedly signaled that the recommendation on whether to pursue charges against Trump or anyone else in the investigation belongs with Smith and his team. Garland did not move once to overrule any of the actions taken in the recently concluded probe by another special counsel, John Durham, into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.
Trump’s lawyers and a Trump spokesperson did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
In addition to the documents investigation, Smith is separately investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Associated Press
Trump lawyers request meeting with AG Merrick Garland
A recent letter by Donald Trump’s lawyers requesting a meeting with US attorney general Merrick Garland has sparked speculation that a fresh indictment could be looming against the former president.
Arpan Rai explains.
Trump lawyers ignite speculation that former president could be indicted yet again
His lawyers allege he ‘is being treated unfairly’ in the investigation related to classified documents found stashed in his properties
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies