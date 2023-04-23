✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump has come under fire for offering a slice of pizza to his supporters - after taking a bite out of it.

The former president courted a crowd of fans on Friday night at a pizza parlour in Fort Meyers, Florida, where he ordered a pie for himself.

Viral video showed Mr Trump sinking his teeth into a pepperoni slice before raising it in the air and asking: “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”

While the fans didn’t seem fazed by the offer, viewers sounding off on social media were quick to brand it “disgusting”.

The pizza shop visit came after Mr Trump insulted his own home state of Florida in his latest attack on Governor Ron DeSantis as the war between the likely 2024 rivals continues to heat up.

The former president, who lives in Palm Beach, said Florida is “among the worst states” to live, die, pay taxes and “be safe”, among other things, in a campaign email on Friday.

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” a Trump spokesperson said. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida.”