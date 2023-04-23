Trump news – live: Trump mocked for ‘disgusting’ pizza offer after slamming Florida in DeSantis attack
Trump branded ‘disgusting’ for offering up bitten pizza slice
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump has come under fire for offering a slice of pizza to his supporters - after taking a bite out of it.
The former president courted a crowd of fans on Friday night at a pizza parlour in Fort Meyers, Florida, where he ordered a pie for himself.
Viral video showed Mr Trump sinking his teeth into a pepperoni slice before raising it in the air and asking: “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”
While the fans didn’t seem fazed by the offer, viewers sounding off on social media were quick to brand it “disgusting”.
The pizza shop visit came after Mr Trump insulted his own home state of Florida in his latest attack on Governor Ron DeSantis as the war between the likely 2024 rivals continues to heat up.
The former president, who lives in Palm Beach, said Florida is “among the worst states” to live, die, pay taxes and “be safe”, among other things, in a campaign email on Friday.
“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” a Trump spokesperson said. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida.”
Trump praises Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade
Donald Trump applauded the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade in a video address to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition on Saturday night.
Mr Trump appeared to give himself credit for the ruling last summer - which removed national protections for abortion - by citing the three conservative justices he appointed during his presidency: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
“Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen,” he said.
The former president said he himself took “historic action to protect the unborn” as he touted his work on behalf of Iowans.
“Together we achieved more for our values than any other administration in the history of our country, and it is not even close,“ he said.
Longtime Trump ally jumps ship for DeSantis
Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and longtime ally of Donald Trump, appears to be throwing his weight behind rival Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race.
Mr Laxalt will help lead the Never Back Down super PAC encouraging Mr DeSantis to take on Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, the PAC announced Saturday.
Mr Laxalt and Mr DeSantis have a long history, having roomed together at the Naval Justice School years back.
But despite their long friendship, the move to support Mr DeSantis will likely anger Mr Trump, whose campaign Mr Laxalt chaired in Nevada in 2020.
Texts reveal Trump operatives’ plan to use breached Georgia voter data
Leaked text messages reveal that operatives for Donald Trump allegedly discussed using breached voter data in Georgia to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to new a report.
Two men working for the former president in January 2021 also allegedly talked about the possibility of the data being used in an attempt to decertify the state’s pivotal Senate runoffs, according to CNN.
Republicans lost control of the US Senate to the Democrats when Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue, which left the upper chamber of Congress tied at 50 votes each giving vice president Kamala Harris the vote to break all ties.
The news network reports that the messages were exchanged two weeks after the operatives allegedly breached the voting machine in Georgia’s Coffee County.
“Here’s the plan. Let’s keep this close hold,” wrote Jim Penrose, a former NSA official working with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell to access voting machines in Georgia, CNN reports.
Who is E Jean Carroll, the woman suing Donald Trump?
E Jean Carroll released a memoir in 2019 which contained a list of men she encountered and a bombshell accusation: that she had been raped by the then-president of the United States 30 years earlier.
Not only did the accusation skyrocket her to mainstream media fame, but it sparked several civil lawsuits against Donald Trump.
Next week, Ms Carroll will take on Mr Trump’s attorneys representing him for defamation and rape.
But who is the pioneering advice columnist, author and TV talk show host who took on Mr Trump?
Bevan Hurley reports:
E Jean Carroll: The author and TV talkshow host who took on Donald Trump
For decades, E Jean Carroll wrote columns advising women never to structure their lives around men. Then a rape allegation against the world’s most powerful man upended hers.
Trump to follow in Biden’s footsteps with Ireland visit
Former president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month - just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit to the island.
Mr Trump has owned the Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in Co Clare since 2014.
It has been indicated the resort expects the 76-year-old to land at Shannon Airport on May 3 for a stay. The last time the former president visited Ireland in 2019 he was still in office.
There were some protests during that visit, but Mr Trump and his sons Eric and Donald junior also received a warm welcome in Doonbeg.
New wave of GOP candidates look to take on Trump and DeSantis
The opening phase of the Republican presidential primary has largely centered on former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ escalating collision.
But a new wave of GOP White House hopefuls will begin entering the race as soon as next week following a months’-long lull. They include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will formally launch his campaign Wednesday.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he will finalize his plans in “weeks, not months.” He has kept a busy schedule of early state visits and policy speeches as aides have discussed details of an announcement including dates as early as May, but more likely in June. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has formed a presidential exploratory committee, is expected to join the race in a similar time frame.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, has been meeting with former aides and returned to New Hampshire this week, where he told the first-in-the-nation primary state that, “Tonight is the beginning of the case against Donald Trump.” He has said he will make a decision “in the next couple of weeks.”
The contenders will enter the race at a critical moment as DeSantis, who hasn’t officially announced a campaign, has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations among some early backers.
Trump offers fans a slice of pizza - after taking a massive bite out of it
Donald Trump offered supporters a bite of his left-over pizza as he visited a Florida restaurant after giving a speech.
Video from the former president’s trip to Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers on Friday night showed him biting a slice before asking, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”
No one took him up on the offer as the enthused crowd chanted: “Trump! Trump! Trump!”
Viewers sounding off on social media expressed their horror at the idea of sharing a half-eaten slice.
Texts reveal Trump operatives’ plan to use breached Georgia voter data
Leaked text messages reveal that operatives for Donald Trump allegedly discussed using breached voter data in Georgia to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to new a report.
Two men working for the former president in January 2021 also allegedly talked about the possibility of the data being used in an attempt to decertify the state’s pivotal Senate runoffs, according to CNN.
Republicans lost control of the US Senate to the Democrats when Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue, which left the upper chamber of Congress tied at 50 votes each giving vice president Kamala Harris the vote to break all ties.
The news network reports that the messages were exchanged two weeks after the operatives allegedly breached the voting machine in Georgia’s Coffee County.
“Here’s the plan. Let’s keep this close hold,” wrote Jim Penrose, a former NSA official working with Trump lawyer Sidney Powell to access voting machines in Georgia, CNN reports.
Nearly half of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for president again
Despite Donald Trump’s frequent boasting of his popularity in the 2024 presidential race, a recent poll shows a whopping 44 per cent of Republicans don’t want him to run at all.
The poll from the Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s research centre NORC, released on Thursday, highlights trouble ahead for the former president.
Overall, 70 per cent of Americans said they don’t want Mr Trump to run for reelection.
That includes 93 per cent of Democrats, 63 per cent of independents and 44 per cent of Republicans.
However, the poll showed 68 per cent of Republicans hold a favourable view of Mr Trump - compared with just 4 per cent of Democrats and 34 per cent of respondents overall.
Manhattan DA allows Congress to question former prosecutor over Trump probe
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to let former prosecutor Mark F Pomerantz testify before the House Judiciary Committee over the DA’s investigation into former president Donald Trump.
Members of the House Judiciary Committee with be permitted to ask Mr Pomerantz questions under oath on 12 May.
An attorney from the DA’s office will be present with Mr Pomerantz according to a statement from the Manhattan DA’s Office on Twitter.
“We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” the statement from the Manhattan DA says.
It continued, “Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests.”
The move will bring Mr Bragg’s battle with Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee, to an end. For now.
