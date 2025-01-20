Trump inauguration day LIVE: Melania unveils crypto coin as Donald Trump teases Jan 6 ‘hostages’ decision
President-elect cheered at pre-ceremony rally on Sunday as he delivered campaign-style speech flanked by his family, Elon Musk and JD Vance while Kid Rock and The Village People performed live
Incoming US first lady Melania Trump unveiled her own new cryptocurrency as her husband Donald Trump prepares to be sworn-in for his second term in the White House on the Monday.
Ahead of today’s inauguration, the president-elect gave a campaign-style speech at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena, alongside other MAGA world luminaries, including Elon Musk, the Trump family and Megyn Kelly.
Trump again indicated that he plans to pardon many of those convicted for their actions during the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 2021 once he takes office.
Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern US so Monday’s event has had to be moved inside the Capitol’s rotunda.
The last time that happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.
On day one, the president-elect has indicated plans to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy, to ending diversity hiring programs.
But Trump will begin his term with only one-quarter of the staff he needs – a notable failure of the Project 2025 plan to fill all roles by day one.
Good morning!
Well, here we go.
President-elect Donald Trump will become the first American president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term when he is sworn-in as the 47th commander-in-chief at the US Capitol’s rotunda in Washington DC on Monday afternoon, the ceremony belatedly forced indoors by sub-zero temperatures for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration on January 20 1985.
When is Trump’s inauguration and how do you get tickets?
Trump and Vance will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., on January 20
Village People once tried to stop Trump using their music. Now they’re dancing on stage with him
“Y.M.C.A.” is almost as central to the Trump campaign as his “Make America Great Again” slogan. The song has been played at countless rallies held by the president-elect throughout his political career, often accompanied by his infamous fist-pumping dance.
‘It means freedom for Americans’: Four years on, MAGA faithful welcome Trump’s unlikely return to DC
Bitcoin price hits new all-time record amid Trump-fuelled frenzy
The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time-high amid a crypto market frenzy fuelled by incoming US president Donald Trump.
The world’s leading cryptocurrency reached above $108,000 for the first time in its history on Monday morning, just hours before Trump is dues to take office. Bitcoin’s latest price surge follows the launch of Trump’s own cryptocurrency, as well as that of his wife Melania.
Trump has promised the crypto industry that he will make the US the “bitcoin capital of the world” as president.
Inside the scramble to move Trump’s inauguration indoors
The plans for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration had been in the works for months — but officials are now scrambling to figure out new options as freezing temperatures have forced proceedings to move inside for the first time in 40 years.
Trump confirmed his inauguration would be moving inside on Friday as temperatures are forecast to plummet to the low 20s and said he didn’t want to see people “hurt or injured” due to the cold.
Full report: Melania Trump launches her own cryptocurrency on eve of husband Donald’s inauguration
Hours before the second inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, incoming first lady Melania Trump has launched her own cryptocurrency.
“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” Ms Trump posted on X in the early hours of Monday.
The launch of $Melania comes just days after Mr Trump launched his own meme coin, and appeared to briefly tank the value of $Trump before it then rebounded.
Both the $Trump and $Melania coins have risen in value since launch but are also seeing volatile trade, and their respective websites note that the cryptocurrencies are “not intended to be, or the subject of” an investment opportunity or a security.
Melania Trump launches her own cryptocurrency
Incoming-first lady Melania Trump launches her own crypto coin on the eve of her husband’s inauguration. On Sunday, Melania announced that “The Official Melania Meme is live!” via her official X account. “You can buy $MELANIA now.” The announcement comes a day after President-elect Donald Trump launched the $Trump cryptocurrency.
Trump boasts about saving TikTok at DC rally day before inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump boasted about his efforts to “save” TikTok during his pre-inauguration victory rally.
Trump spoke at his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” inside Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena this Sunday evening, less than 24 hours before he is set to take office.
“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said. “So, you know, I did a little TikTok thing. We have a guy...he’s a young kid, like 21 years old, and we hired this guy, and I went on Tiktok. Can you believe what I’ll do to win an election?”
“So whether you like Tiktok or not, we’re going to make a lot of money,” he added.
What’s next for Joe and Jill Biden?
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are leaving the White House on January 20, marking the end of the president’s 50 years in politics.
But Biden, 82, insists he’s not quite ready to retreat into a slow retirement just yet. In interviews, the president has indicated he’s still got work to do to improve Americans’ lives. Jill Biden, 73, has similarly dedicated her life to others through education, but she has kept quiet about her next chapter after the White House.
What is certain is that Bidens will almost certainly return to their homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they spend time with family.
Here is what else could be in store for Joe and Jill Biden.
