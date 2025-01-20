Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Climate
Trump inauguration live updates: Trump and Vance to be sworn in; executive orders in focus

President-elect to be sworn-in at Capitol rotunda as freezing conditions blast Washington DC

Oliver O'Connell
in Washington, D.C.
,Joe Sommerlad,Andrew Feinberg,Eric Garcia,John Bowden,Rhian Lubin,Ariana Baio,Richard Hall
Monday 20 January 2025 16:54 GMT
Donald Trump arrives to be sworn in as 47th US president

Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States. He is the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term.

The ceremony was moved indoors at the US Capitol for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 by the punishing sub-zero temperatures currently blasting Washington D.C.

In his inaugural address, Trump will promise that he returns “to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”

He adds: “A tide of change is sweeping the country.”

On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy, ending birthright citizenship, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the incoming president and Melania Trump at the White House by saying: “Welcome home.”

President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony
President-elect Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:48

Biden pardons family members as last act in office

As the last act of his term in office, President Joe Biden has pre-emptively pardoned members of his family, including brother James B. Biden, his wife Sara Jones Biden, Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, her husband John T. Owens, and the president’s other brother Francis W. Biden.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:46

Trump to make good on Gulf of America promise

After declaring earlier this month that the “Gulf of America” had a “beautiful ring” to it, newly installed President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico in one of his first moves as he retakes the White House.

The purely performative act is red meat for Trump’s fan base, who believe the 47th president’s “America First” platform is the right way forward for the United States.

Justin Barangoa reports.

Trump to make good on Gulf of America promise with bonkers executive order

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, is not a fan of the idea

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:38

Joe Rogan, Wayne Gretzky and Logan Paul among famous faces at Trump inauguration

Donald Trump’s historic inauguration has, unsurprisingly, attracted a sprawling list of famous faces, ranging from the usual gaggle of tech bros and media personalities to celebrities and members of the blood-sport community.

Some names included on the list may raise eyebrows given their tenuous-at-best connection to the President-elect, with others accused or even found liable for various crimes.

Mike Bedigan took a look at the celebrities who made the cut for Monday’s ceremony.

Joe Rogan, Wayne Gretzky and Logan Paul among famous faces at Trump inauguration

Some name included on the list may raise eyebrows given their tenuous-at-best connection to the President-elect

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:33

TikTok CEO arrives at Capitol Rotunda for inauguration

Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives at Donald Trump’s inauguration
Shou Zi Chew (C), the CEO of TikTok, arrives at Donald Trump’s inauguration (via REUTERS)
Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:29

More grumbling from members of Congress over seating arrangements

Here’s our report of some of the earlier griping about who gets to sit where today:

Last-minute plan to shift Trump’s inauguration indoors leaves lawmakers scrambling

Freezing weather threw inauguration plans into chaos

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:27

Watch: Nine Supreme Court justices arrive at Rotunda

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:26

Governors are seated in overflow room as tech CEOs get prime spots

State governors appear to have been seated in the overflow room, Emancipation Hall, as priority is given to tech CEOs who are seated in the main Rotunda.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:24

Watch: Former presidents arrive for ceremony

The Clintons, Bushes and Barack Obama arrive for the inauguration ceremony.

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:21

Watch LIVE: Donald Trump’s inauguration as 47th US president

Oliver O'Connell20 January 2025 16:15

