Trump inauguration live updates: Trump and Vance to be sworn in; executive orders in focus
President-elect to be sworn-in at Capitol rotunda as freezing conditions blast Washington DC
Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States. He is the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term.
The ceremony was moved indoors at the US Capitol for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 by the punishing sub-zero temperatures currently blasting Washington D.C.
In his inaugural address, Trump will promise that he returns “to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”
He adds: “A tide of change is sweeping the country.”
On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders – a record – covering everything from border security and energy, ending birthright citizenship, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted the incoming president and Melania Trump at the White House by saying: “Welcome home.”
Biden pardons family members as last act in office
As the last act of his term in office, President Joe Biden has pre-emptively pardoned members of his family, including brother James B. Biden, his wife Sara Jones Biden, Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, her husband John T. Owens, and the president’s other brother Francis W. Biden.
Trump to make good on Gulf of America promise
After declaring earlier this month that the “Gulf of America” had a “beautiful ring” to it, newly installed President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico in one of his first moves as he retakes the White House.
The purely performative act is red meat for Trump’s fan base, who believe the 47th president’s “America First” platform is the right way forward for the United States.
Justin Barangoa reports.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, is not a fan of the idea
Joe Rogan, Wayne Gretzky and Logan Paul among famous faces at Trump inauguration
Donald Trump’s historic inauguration has, unsurprisingly, attracted a sprawling list of famous faces, ranging from the usual gaggle of tech bros and media personalities to celebrities and members of the blood-sport community.
Some names included on the list may raise eyebrows given their tenuous-at-best connection to the President-elect, with others accused or even found liable for various crimes.
Mike Bedigan took a look at the celebrities who made the cut for Monday’s ceremony.
Some name included on the list may raise eyebrows given their tenuous-at-best connection to the President-elect
More grumbling from members of Congress over seating arrangements
Here’s our report of some of the earlier griping about who gets to sit where today:
Last-minute plan to shift Trump’s inauguration indoors leaves lawmakers scrambling
Freezing weather threw inauguration plans into chaos
Governors are seated in overflow room as tech CEOs get prime spots
State governors appear to have been seated in the overflow room, Emancipation Hall, as priority is given to tech CEOs who are seated in the main Rotunda.
Watch: Former presidents arrive for ceremony
The Clintons, Bushes and Barack Obama arrive for the inauguration ceremony.
