President Donald Trump’s proposed “Independence Arch” could pose a danger to flights in the Washington, D.C., area, according to a new report.

Trump is pushing to install a 250-foot-tall arch in the nation’s capital to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary this year, according to CNN. The arch would be placed between the iconic Lincoln Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump said he’d like the arch to be “the biggest one of all” as he spoke to reporters on Air Force One earlier this month. "We're the biggest, most powerful nation,” he added.

At 250 feet, the arch would be taller than both the White House and the Lincoln Memorial. But that height could also create concerns about air safety in the region, CNN reports.

That’s because the arch would be placed near a corridor used by flights approaching from the north, an area where planes fly at an altitude of just 492 feet, according to CNN.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s ‘Independence Arch’ could be so tall that it creates air safety concerns, a new report reveals ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Trump’s arch would overtake Mexico City’s Monumento a la Revolucion, the world’s tallest memorial arch, by 30 feet ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment. The Federal Aviation Administration, when reached for comment, referred The Independent to the White House. Meanwhile, a White House official told CNN the plan for the arch is still being “refined.”

Experts have raised other concerns about Trump’s proposed arch. Bryan Clark Green, an architectural historian and historic preservationist who has served on the National Capital Planning Commission, told CNN he had reservations about its size.

“The idea of doing a monument in this site could be really compelling if it were scaled properly and sized properly,” he said. “I think this is entirely too big. It’s just going to absolutely dominate the site, dominate the monuments around it.”

Its placement could also obstruct the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House, a major landmark in the Arlington National Cemetery and the home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, CNN reports.

Earlier this month, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Independent the arch “is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s ‘Independence Arch’ could obstruct the view between the Lincoln Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery, a new report says ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump’s proposed arch would be the second-tallest monument in D.C., behind only the Washington Monument ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“President Trump’s bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come. His successes will continue to give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves,” he said.

Trump’s arch, if built to stand at 250 feet, would dwarf similar monuments around the world. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris measures 164 feet, while Mexico City’s Monumento a la Revolución, the world’s largest memorial arch, stands at 220 feet.

Over the last year, Trump has undertaken several projects that have impacted Washington-area landmarks.

Last year, he tore down part of the White House’s East Wing to make room for his $400 million ballroom addition. He also added his name to multiple buildings in the area, including the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Institute for Peace.

While the arch is expected to get the approval of two D.C.-based review bodies stacked with Trump allies, it could face hurdles at steps that require public input, CNN reports.

“This isn’t about whether an arch is good or bad. It’s about whether a 250-foot structure that would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial and block iconic views of Arlington National Cemetery would harm historic resources and should be sited elsewhere,” Greg Werkheiser, an attorney who specializes in historic preservation, told CNN.

“Will the president follow the laws that give the public a voice in these decisions?” he added.