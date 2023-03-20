✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

A one-time ally turned critic of Michael Cohen will testify today in the grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s role in the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Robert Costello, who once worked as a legal adviser to Cohen, told CNN he will appear before the grand jury at the request of the former president’s legal team. He is expected to testify against Cohen and cast doubts on his credibility.

Cohen – who has been the Manhattan prosecutors’ star witness – also revealed that he had been asked to appear as a possible rebuttal witness.

It is not clear if the pair will be the final witnesses before the grand jury votes on whether to criminally indict the former president.

On Saturday, Mr Trump claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back” in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.

But, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy called on Americans not to protest or become violent should an indictment materialise.

“I don’t think people should protest this stuff,” the House majority leader said in a press conference on Sunday.