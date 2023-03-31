Trump indictment - live: Trump blames the left as he’s indicted on ‘30+ charges’ in Stormy hush money case
Latest news and developments after Trump becomes first-ever president to face charges
Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him.
Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges, though no specific charges are yet known.
News of the indictment came after reports that security measures were being put back in place around the courthouse in Lower Manhattan and that the grand jury had been looking into a payment to another woman.
It was thought that any indictment would be delayed for weeks due to a planned hiatus, with the timing of the indictment reportedly catching the former president off guard.
The indictment comes as the former president continues to campaign for the presidency, striking out at his rival Ron DeSantis, accusing the Florida governor of inexperience in foreign policy and bailing out insurers to the detriment of hurricane-hit Floridians. Mr DeSantis said Thursday night that he would not “extradite” Mr Trump, though he has no legal basis to do so.
Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York City grand jury on charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.
A source told The Independent that grand jurors voted to indict the ex-president on Thursday, and that indictment is currently under seal. It will be unveiled at some point in the near future by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
New Yorkers react to indictment news
The Independent had reporters on the ground at Trump Tower in New York, where residents of Mr Trump’s longtime hometown greeted the news of his historic indictment with a mixture of reserve and satisfaction.
“I’m here to celebrate a great day in American history,” one man, Robert Hoatson, said.
Alex Woodward, Richard Hall, Ariana Baio have more from New York.
ICYMI: Trump loses bid to narrow rape accuser E Jean Carroll’s defamation case
A judge on Tuesday denied Donald Trump’s bid to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s defamation claim from next month’s high-profile trial over whether Trump raped the former Elle magazine columnist in the mid-1990s.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected Trump’s claim that “absolute litigation privilege” immunised the former president for allegedly defaming Carroll last 12 October on his Truth Social media platform by denying the rape occurred.
‘Exonerated Five’ member takes aim at Trump in statement
Yusef Abdus Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in Central Park in 1989 who Mr Trump campaigned to have executed, released a one-word statement after learning of Mr Trump’s indictment on Thursday.
“Kamra,” the statement read.
Some may see that as an understatement. Mr Trump took out a full-page advertisement in all four of the major New York newspapers to call for the restoration of capital punishment so the five Black and Latino teenagers could be executed for a crime they did not commit. Mr Trump has never apologised for taking out the ad.
Mr Salaam is currently running for city council in New York.
Trump appeals Jan 6 probe order for Mark Meadows to give evidence
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked a federal appeals court to toss a District of Columbia judge’s order forcing his last White House chief of staff and other former White House aides to give evidence before a grand jury investigating his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.
Mr Trump’s legal team on Wednesday asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn District Judge Beryl Howell’s rejection of the ex-president’s claim of executive privilege over testimony from ex-top aide Mark Meadows and other former senior White House officials, including his former deputy chief of staff Daniel Scavino, ex-senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, and other former national security officials.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Kari Lake defends Trump: ‘There is no crime here’
Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona in the 2022 midterms, rallied behind Donald Trump and the indictment “a dark moment in the history of our nation”.
“Jailing your political opponents based on frivolous politically-motivated accusations is something that you’d expect to see out of third-world dictatorships or banana republicans,” Ms Lake said in a statement.
“... There is no crime here. Donald J Trump denies any wrongdoing.
“He has produced numerous pieces of evidence from the Grand Jury’s star witnesses (Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen) refuting these accusations. It is also quite clear that the only potential wrongdoing here would be an FEC crime punishable by a fine not potential imprisonment.”
She added: “This political prosecution should receive bipartisan condemnation. The precedent this sets threatens to further divide a country that already seems to be on the verge of tearing itself apart.”
Ex-Boston officer charged with assault on officer in Jan 6 riot
A former Boston police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the US Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on 6 January 2021.
Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the officer was running after another rioter who deployed pepper spray, according to court documents. Moments later, Fisher also “engaged in a physical assault” against the officer, which ended with Fisher on the ground, an FBI agent wrote in the court papers.
A current Boston police officer helped investigators identify Fisher in photographs, the agent wrote.
The 52-year-old was arrested at his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts and released on conditions after an initial court appearance Thursday. Fisher retired in 2016 after serving more than 20 years in the police force, including as part of the K-9 unit, a department spokesperson said.
He’s charged with assaulting an officer, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and other crimes. The Associated Press sent an email to an attorney who represented Fisher for his initial appearance in Boston.
Fisher is among several people charged in the riot who were working or previously worked in law enforcement on Jan. 6. The rioter who received the longest sentence so far — 10 years in prison — was a retired New York City police officer who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer.
AP
What is the process for indicting Donald Trump on criminal charges?
Now that former president Donald Trump has been criminally indicted, attention now turns to the process of Mr Trump surrendering himself for arrest.
John Bowden reports on what happens next.
Trump calls indictment a 'witch hunt'
Donald Trump released a lengthy statement, calling the indictment the next step in a campaign from the left “to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”
“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump’, but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Mr Trump’s statement said.
The 45th president accused Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg of “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on”.
Alina Habba, an attorney for Mr Trump, said the former president is a victim “of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system and history. He will be vindicated.”
Stormy Daniels mocks MAGA critics and says she won’t back down
Porn star Stormy Daniels has given a combative live-stream to her subscribers on OnlyFans, vowing to testify against Donald Trump if called upon to do so.
In a broadcast on Wednesday night via the popular subscription app, Ms Daniels said she has extensive records to back up her claims that she was paid “hush money” in 2016 to keep quiet about Mr Trump’s affair with her years earlier.
Io Dodds reports.
