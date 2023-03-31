Trump indictment – live: Court confirms Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon as he lashes out at judge
Latest news and developments after Trump becomes first-ever president to face charges
Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump will appear in a New York court early next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.
New York court officials have confirmed that the former president is expected to appear for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him.
Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges of business fraud, though the details of the indictment are not yet known.
On Friday morning, his attorney Joe Tacopina began a fresh media blitz where he insisted that there is “zero chance” the former president will take a plea deal in the criminal case.
The former president has fumed about the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform overnight Thursday where he railed against the “corrupt” charges, claimed he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan who is assigned to the case.
Dominion wins partial victory in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
A Delaware judge has denied a motion for summary judgment from Fox News in a defamation case brought against the company from Dominion Voting Systems, the subject of baseless conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 presidential election that made their way on the network’s airwaves.
A ruling in Delaware Superior Court on 31 March grants Dominion a partial victory in its motion for summary judgment in the blockbuster lawsuit against the network, which the judge determined broadcast false statements.
Alex Woodward has the details of this breaking news.
Karen McDougal — the other woman in the Trump hush money scandal
While much of the public speculation about what is contained in the still-sealed indictment has centered around Stormy Daniels, another woman who received payments to stay silent about Mr Trump may also play a significant role in the unprecedented criminal trial of a former American commander-in-chief.
That woman is Karen McDougal, a former model for Playboy who was voted “Playmate of the Year in 1998”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Prosecutors may have presented evidence about a second hush-money payment to the grand jury that indicted the ex-president
New Yorkers react to Trump indictment with celebration and relief
Alex Woodward, Richard Hall and Ariana Baio report from the streets of Manhattan as New Yorkers marked “a great day in American history”.
Trump predicted death and destruction if he was indicted. On the day it happened, none of his supporters turned up. Alex Woodward, Richard Hall and Ariana Baio report
Full list of Republicans showing support for Trump
The Trump 2024 campaign has published a list of Republican figures who have jumped to the defence of the former president.
Notably absent... Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Trump: From ‘golden handcuff’ jokes to ‘deflated’ and ‘irritated’
Donald Trump has veered from making “golden handcuff” jokes to anger after being indicted on criminal charges over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Insiders at Mar-a-Lago revealed that – in the days before the indictment was handed down – Mr Trump had been in high spirits and was joking with aides about the looming charges.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story of what happened next.
A few dozen people arrived outside Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to show support and wave Trump and MAGA flags
Stormy Daniels pulls out of Piers Morgan interview over security issues
Piers Morgan has tweeted that Stormy Daniels has postponed an interview with him scheduled for 4pm ET today.
The reason given is “security issues that have arisen”.
Trump to fly to New York on Monday night
MSNBC reports that Donald Trump will fly to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Monday night on his private plane, stay at Trump Tower, and then turn himself in on Tuesday morning.
His first court appearance will be at 2.15pm as reported earlier.
Trump keeping track of who came to his defence
The Trump 2024 campaign is keeping a close eye on who came to the former president’s defence after the news of the indictment broke.
A long list of quotes was sent out including governors, members of Congress, attorneys general, and former administration officials.
Notably absent? Ron DeSantis.
How George Soros became a target for Trump and Fox News with Alvin Bragg’s investigation
Alex Woodward explains how the former president and his allies claim billionaire philanthropist George Soros ‘bought’ and ‘hand picked’ the Manhattan prosecutor, wrapping up the indictment in long-running antisemitic conspiracy theories.
The former president and his allies claim the billionaire philanthropist ‘bought’ and ‘hand picked’ the Manhattan prosecutor, now wrapped up in long-running antisemitic conspiracy theories. Alex Woodward explains
Manhattan DA office reprimands House GOP for ‘interference’ in Trump case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his office’s decision to indict Donald Trump on Thursday evening.
A letter to Republican lawmakers from General Counsel Leslie Dubeck rejected the “baseless and inflammatory allegations that [the] investigation is politically motivated”.
“That conclusion is misleading and meritless,” the six-page letter to three House Republican committee chairs continues.
The indictment, which remains under seal, sparked a wave of attacks from allies of the former president — many of which called it a political witch hunt.
Mr Bragg’s office used the letter to Jim Jordan, chair of the House judiciary committee; Bryan Steil, chair of the House administration committee; and James Comer, chair of the House oversight and accountability committee, to respond to those allegations.
“Like any other defendant, Mr Trump is entitled to challenge these charges in court and avail himself of all processes and protections that New York State’s robust criminal procedure affords. What neither Mr Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State,” the letter states.
The letter also pleads with the lawmakers for calm while accusing them of engaging in “unlawful political interference”, referring to their own letters to Mr Bragg’s office demanding information on the case.
“We urge you to refrain from these inflammatory accusations, withdraw your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference,” the letter reads.
“As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury,” Ms Dubeck writes.
“Instead, you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the Office’s investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated.”
Ms Dubeck also addressed the issue of the use of federal funding in the investigation. She noted this amounted to approximately $5,000 and that was money the office helped recover during forfeiture actions.
House Republicans have threatened — and are supposedly preparing — a subpoena of Mr Bragg, to answer their questions.
In the letter, Ms Dubeck urged them to reach a “negotiated resolution … before taking the unprecedented and unconstitutional step of serving a subpoena on a district attorney for information related to an ongoing state criminal prosecution.”
Here’s the full letter:
