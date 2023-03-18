Trump news – live: Trump back on Facebook as Stormy Daniels hush money indictment looms
Follow all the latest news from Trumpworld
A federal judge ordered Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to give evidence before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with the former president relating to the trove of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The ruling pierces attorney-client privilege the pair would have otherwise been protected by.
Meanwhile, Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that Mr Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, according to NBC News.
New York prosecutors are expected to reach a decision soon as to whether Mr Trump should face criminal charges. In a sign that his campaign is worried about a possible indictment, they released a statement attacking the Manhattan DA’s office.
Meanwhile on social media, Mr Trump triumphantly returned to Facebook and posted no less than eight videos to his Truth Social account on Friday. Earlier, YouTube announced an end to his ban from the platform. The video-sharing site and all other social media sites de-platformed the former president in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 for inciting violence.
Law enforcement agencies planning security for possible Trump indictment
Law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, NBC News reports.
The network cites five senior officials familiar with the preparations.
Law enforcement planning security for possible Trump indictment as early as next week
Agency planning precautionary as no charges have been filed
Brett Kavanaugh’s former roommate could decide Trump’s fate
The new chief judge at the District Court in Washington, DC who will oversee the special counsel investigations into former President Donald Trump by the Department of Justice was once a roommate of Trump Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh while they were at law school.
Judge James Boasberg, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, has been lauded by both Republican and Democratic presidents in the past.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Judge who could decide Trump’s fate once lived with Brett Kavanaugh
James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, is taking over as DC chief judge and will oversee DOJ’s special counsel investigations
Ron DeSantis watched Guantanamo prisoner being tortured
A former detainee of the Guantanamo Bay prison camp has claimed that Florida governor and 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis witnessed him being tortured during the time he was stationed there.
Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen who was held for 14 years on the US Naval base in Cuba, told The Independent in an extraordinary interview that he was brutally force-fed by camp staff during a hunger strike in 2006, and that Mr DeSantis was present for at least one of those sessions.
Richard Hall reports for The Independent.
Former Guantanamo prisoner: Ron DeSantis watched me being tortured
Mansoor Adayfi says the brutal force-feeding methods employed on Guantanamo prisoners like him amounted to torture. He tells Richard Hall that Ron DeSantis watched it happen
Pence says Buttigieg ‘can’t take a joke’ as he doubles down on homophobic comment
Former Vice President Mike Pence has doubled down on the homophobic comments he made about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his speech at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Pence says Buttigieg ‘can’t take a joke’ as he doubles down on homophobic comment
Ex-VP says ‘the Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats’
How Trump’s team plans to launch ‘smear campaign’ against Manhattan DA
Donald Trump’s camp is said to be planning to launch a smear campaign against the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in response to a potential looming criminal indictment against the former president.
Two of Mr Trump’s political allies told The New York Times that his campaign is preparing for a “political war” if or when DA Alvin Bragg’s office indicts the former president over the hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Trump team plans ‘smear campaign’ against Manhattan DA’s office over hush money probe
Trump’s campaign will seek to claim that any charges are the work of a politically-motivated attack by the Democratic Party – with a particular focus on aiming to tie DA Alvin Bragg to President Joe Biden, says report
Trump revels in his achievements for farmers and makes it awkward
Donald Trump posted another video (the seventh today) reveling in his achievements for farmers in battling China and doing away with death taxes on farms.
It wouldn’t be a Trump video without some level of awkward phrasing or bizarre overemphasis — watch below as he makes a point of telling farmers wondering about estate planning: “If you don’t love your children so much — and there are some people who don’t and maybe deservedly so — it won’t matter, because frankly, you don’t have to leave them anything.”
Different styles on display in Trump v DeSantis
While DeSantis has taken a cloistered approach, Trump has been maximizing his interactions with voters and the press as he begins to visit early voting states — an effort that aides say is part of a larger push to contrast Trump's strengths with DeSantis' perceived weaknesses.
Trump vs. DeSantis: Rivals' very different styles on display
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a leading Republican presidential prospect who has emerged as a potent force in national politics while avoiding the personal connections, intimate moments and unscripted questions that have long fueled successful White House bids
Ex-editor of Jewish newspaper arrested for role in Capitol riot
A former editor of a top orthodox Jewish newspaper has been arrested in connection with the Jan 6 insurrection.
An affidavit by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Elliot Resnick, 39, was chief editor of The Jewish Press when he joined the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January 2021, reported the Associated Press.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Ex-editor of Jewish newspaper arrested for taking part in Capitol riot
Elliot Resnick arrested on charges including civil disorder and assault of or interference with law enforcement
Two dozen Trump aides and Mar-a-Lago staff subpoenaed in Mar-a-Lago papers probe
At least two dozen people close to Donald Trump, ranging from inner circle aides to staff members at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, have been subpoeanaed as part of the special counsel investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents, CNN reports.
“They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” an anonymous source familiar with the investigation told the broadcaster.
Josh Marcus reports.
Two dozen Trump aides and Mar-a-Lago staff subpoenaed in special counsel probe
Special counsel investigation is ‘casting an extremely wide net’
Trump’s apocalyptic rhetoric surrounds potential indictments and 2024 campaign
Big problems, doom, World War... Alex Woodward reports on the former president’s dark visions.
Trump’s apocalyptic rhetoric surrounds potential indictments and 2024 campaign
The former president’s dark visions of a looming civil war colour his response to potential indictments and depict the aftermath of an election if he loses, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies