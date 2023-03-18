✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

A federal judge ordered Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to give evidence before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with the former president relating to the trove of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The ruling pierces attorney-client privilege the pair would have otherwise been protected by.

Meanwhile, Law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that Mr Trump may be indicted as early as next week in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, according to NBC News.

New York prosecutors are expected to reach a decision soon as to whether Mr Trump should face criminal charges. In a sign that his campaign is worried about a possible indictment, they released a statement attacking the Manhattan DA’s office.

Meanwhile on social media, Mr Trump triumphantly returned to Facebook and posted no less than eight videos to his Truth Social account on Friday. Earlier, YouTube announced an end to his ban from the platform. The video-sharing site and all other social media sites de-platformed the former president in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 for inciting violence.