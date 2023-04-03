Trump plans Mar-a-Lago speech hours after arraignment as DeSantis slips in poll– live

✕ Close Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan court at 2.15pm on Tuesday over his role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him. Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges.

The former president is planning a prime-time speech from Mar-a-Lago just hours after his arraignment. He is expected to echo furious statements posted to Truth Social over the last three days, railing about “corrupt” charges, claiming he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashing out at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the case judge, Judge Juan Merchan. The possibility of a gag order being imposed on Mr Trump regarding the case has been raised.

Meanwhile, his 2024 campaign has raked in more than $4m in donations since the indictment and new polling shows him widening his lead over chief GOP primary rival Ron DeSantis.

However, polls also show the plurality of Americans agree with the charges and even more want him held accountable for the Capitol riot and 2020 election interference.