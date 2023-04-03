Trump plans Mar-a-Lago speech hours after arraignment as DeSantis slips in poll– live

Trump indictment – live: Trump plans Mar-a-Lago speech hours after arraignment as DeSantis slips in poll
Latest news and developments after Trump becomes first-ever president to face charges
Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan court at 2.15pm on Tuesday over his role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him. Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges.
The former president is planning a prime-time speech from Mar-a-Lago just hours after his arraignment. He is expected to echo furious statements posted to Truth Social over the last three days, railing about “corrupt” charges, claiming he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashing out at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the case judge, Judge Juan Merchan. The possibility of a gag order being imposed on Mr Trump regarding the case has been raised.
Meanwhile, his 2024 campaign has raked in more than $4m in donations since the indictment and new polling shows him widening his lead over chief GOP primary rival Ron DeSantis.
However, polls also show the plurality of Americans agree with the charges and even more want him held accountable for the Capitol riot and 2020 election interference.
About that Mar-a-Lago speech... could Judge Merchan impost a gag order on Trump?
While Judge Juan Merchan would not be able to stop Donald Trump from speaking publicly, CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman warns of the possibility of a gag order that would prevent him from talking publicly about the case.
Watch below:
Manchin dodges questions on running against Biden, Trump as independent
One of the Democratic Party’s biggest headaches may just be getting started.
Senator Joe Manchin, the architect of the downfall of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, is now publicly stoking speculations about his 2024 ambitions and is just one step away from outright threatening a third-party bid for president.
It would be a stunning move from the West Virginia senator who is potentially facing a highly competitive bid for his seat from the GOP in his deep-red state, potentially in the form of the state’s Governor Jim Justice. And it could upend polling and throw the 2024 race into deeply uncharted territory were he to gain any steam.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Hours after arraignment Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is planning to deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago during prime time on Tuesday night, just hours after he is arraigned in Manhattan following his criminal indictment.
The former president will speak at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after returning from New York, where he is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2.15pm to answer to the criminal charges brought against him.
Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago hours after New York arraignment
Former president’s 2024 campaign announced he will speak at 8.15pm on Tuesday
Voices: Stormy Daniels is smart, fierce, articulate – and she’s about to bring down Trump’s house of cards
Emily Maitlis writes:
The investigation centres around hush money Trump paid to Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election, to stop her from talking about the sex she had had with him a decade earlier.
Daniels was silent then. But not for long. I interviewed her in 2018, when she went into curiously specific detail about the shape of the presidential penis. She was smart, fierce, articulate and funny. And she had basically decided it was “checkmate” time for the president once he’d leaked her name into the public domain.
What a beloved irony: that the woman he paid to shut up may actually end up bringing down his whole house of cards.
Stormy Daniels is about to bring down Donald Trump’s house of cards | Emily Maitlis
A man who knows how to woo the voter, schmooze the press, please the crowds and glamourise a trip down an escalator is no longer in control of events
Trump would not have been charged if he weren’t running in 2024, says lawyer
A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump previewed on Sunday what is likely to be his client’s main argument going into his criminal trial in Manhattan: That the charges against him are politically motivated, and were a direct result of his White House ambitions.
Joe Tacopina made the assertion during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, arguing that an American without public prominence would not be facing the same criminal charges. Mr Trump is reported by multiple news outlets to be facing 34 criminal counts related to his former attorney’s hush payment to a porn star on his behalf in 2016, days before the presidential election.
“If he was not running for reelection, there’s no way this would have been brought,” said Mr Tacopina.
John Bowden has the full story.
Trump lawyer argues ex-president was charged because he’s running in 2024
Former president reportedly faces nearly three dozen charges related to Stormy Daniels hush payment
Vance: Tuesday’s indictment not necessarily end of investigation into Trump
Former Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance notes that if Alvin Bragg hands down an indictment based on the hush money probe, that does not preclude him from continuing other investigations into other potential crimes.
Watch what he told Jen Psaki on MSNBC:
Asa Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 run and calls on Trump to drop out of race
Former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson has announced that he will seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
“I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Mr Hutchinson told ABC News’ This Week on Sunday. “And the reason is, I’ve traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”
David Taintor reports.
New York, the city that built Trump, rejected him long ago — now it delivers his comeuppance
His name has been plastered on this city’s tabloids, bolted to its buildings and cemented to a special breed of brash New York confidence. Now, with Donald Trump due to return to the place that put him on the map, the city he loved is poised to deliver his comeuppance.
Rejected by its voters, ostracized by its protesters and now rebuked by its jurors, the people of New York have one more thing to splash Trump’s name on: Indictment No. 71543-23.
