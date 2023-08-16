Trump claims mystery press conference report clears him of Georgia election charges – live updates
Former president lashed out on Truth Social after he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, for running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 Ga election – charges that could see him spend his final days in jail
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.
The former president described the extensive charge sheet produced by a grand jury in Fulton County as an attempt to stop him from running in next year’s election, writing on Truth Social that “the witch hunt continues”.
Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.
The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.
Prominent allies also charged over the Georgia plot include Trump lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump and the others named have been issued with arrest warrants and ordered to surrender by 25 August.
On Tuesday, the former president claimed that a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” he will present at a news conference on Monday at his Bedminster golf club will exonerate him.
Trump called out for ‘racist dog whistle’ in rant against Georgia prosecutors
Critics of Donald Trump believe he may be using racist dog whistles while discussing Black litigators and political opponents in the wake of his latest indictment.
Mr Trump was indicted yet again, this time in Georgia. On Monday, Fulton County prosecutors accused him of trying to manipulate the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Donald Trump called out for ‘racist dog whistle’ in rant against Georgia prosecutors
Mr Trump claims all will be revealed and his exoneration guaranteed after a presser next Monday
ICYMI: Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz lead GOP reaction
Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have led the Republican reaction to Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, with the Texas senator fuming: “I’m pissed”.
Many of Mr Trump’s allies in the GOP blasted the former president’s indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, before the details of the case were even released.
Eric Garcia reports.
Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz lead Republican reaction to Trump’s fourth indictment
‘I’m pissed,’ Sen Ted Cruz says in response to the indictment
ICYMI: Trump lashes out on Truth Social over Georgia election plot charges
He was very angry about being “indicated”.
Trump rails against Georgia charges and spells ‘indicted’ wrong in Truth Social rant
Taking to Truth Social in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, the former president slammed the indictment as ‘rigged’ and branded it a ‘Witch Hunt’
Will Trump go to prison?
The question everyone is asking...
Will Donald Trump go to prison?
Former president Donald Trump is at the centre of several federal investigations and criminal cases, with some stemming back to the 2020 election
How did a charge sheet get published hours before grand jury vote?
It was the URL heard around the world.
On Monday, a document seemingly announcing 13 counts against Donald Trump was briefly published online on a Fulton County web system – before being deleted just as quickly – kicking off rampant speculation about the looming indictment and instantly fuelling claims of foul play from the former president.
The initial charge sheet seemed to show an extensive list of criminal charges against Mr Trump stemming from the long-running Georgia investigation into his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, according to Reuters, which first reported the document.
It was published hours before the grand jury eventually voted to indict the former president and a group of his closest allies for running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 election in the state and keep Mr Trump in power.
The document, which can still be viewed on the Reuters website, was quickly taken down.
Josh Marcus reports.
How did a Trump charge sheet get published hours before grand jury vote
The charge sheet was published hours before the grand jury had voted to indict the former president and a group of his closest allies
All the bombshell charges in the Georgia RICO case
John Bowden explains which charges Donald Trump et al face in Georgia.
In full: The bombshell charges against Trump and his allies in Georgia RICO case
Ex-president will face 13 criminal counts in Georgia, the second state-level case brought against him
Scott McAfee: The judge assigned to Trump’s Georgia election plot case
Judge Scott McAfee was only appointed to the Superior Court of Fulton County earlier this year by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.
He will now take centre stage presiding over the Georgia election case against the former president.
Who is Scott McAfee? The judge assigned to Trump’s Georgia election plot case
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee was appointed to the Superior Court of Fulton County earlier this year by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp – who Mr Trump pressured after the 2020 election
What’s next for Trump after his Georgia indictment?
Ariana Baio compiles what we know about what’s next for Mr Trump in the Georgia indictment.
What’s next for Donald Trump after his Georgia indictment?
Former president was named alongisde 18 other co-defendants in a lengthy indictment accusing them of violating the RICO Act, among other charges
Could even more conspirators face charges for role in Georgia plot?
A sweeping criminal indictment targeting Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants – including members of his former legal team, White House chief of staff and government officials – also lists 30 unnamed co-conspirators who are accused of supporting the former president’s alleged criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.
The identities of those unnamed (and, as of now, uncharged) co-conspirators were not immediately clear following a state grand jury’s indictment on 14 August.
But many of the details of their alleged actions bear similarities to Trumpworld figures who were identified in previously-reported events described in the indictment.
In all, the sweeping charging document outlines a vast criminal conspiracy case connecting the actions of more than 50 people accused of trying to undermine and subvert the outcome of the 2020 election, including attempts to appoint a fraudulent slate of electors loyal to the former president, a harassment campaign targeting election workers, and efforts to copy and distribute sensitive voting machine data from a state elections office.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Who are the 30 ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in Georgia’s criminal case against Trump?
A massive case alleging a vast criminal enterprise to subvert election results includes more than 50 people. Alex Woodward explains what we know about the 30 individuals who were not named in the indictment
With just five words, Nixon’s ex-White House counsel sums up magnitude of Trump’s Georgia indictment
Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel John Dean has summed up the magnitude of Donald Trump’s latest criminal indictment with five words.
“It’s much bigger than Watergate,” he said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Nixon’s ex-White House counsel sums up magnitude of Trump’s indictment in five words
John Dean thinks it’s ‘very likely’ that one or more of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in the case will flip on the former president – something that he did during the Watergate scandal
