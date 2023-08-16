Trump claims mystery press conference report clears him of Georgia election charges – live updates
Donald Trump has promised to share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia.
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11.00am on Monday of next week,” Mr Trump said.
The former president and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.
He described the extensive charge sheet produced by a grand jury in Fulton County as an attempt to stop him from running in next year’s election, saying that the “the witch hunt continues”.
Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.
It marks the fourth major indictment against Mr Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.
Mr Trump has been issued with an arrest warrant and ordered to surrender by 25 August.
Fulton County DA seeks 4 March trial date for Trump and 18 co-defendants
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking a 4 March trial date in her sweeping indictment against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case — just one week before Georgia’s 12 March presidential primary.
The proposed schedule also requests arraignments for Mr Trump and his allies the week of 5 September. The 25 August deadline for them to surrender at the Fulton County Jail has not changed.
Is Trump skipping GOP debate because he’s ‘scared of Chris Christie’? Joe Scarborough thinks so...
Donald Trump has been accused of considering not attending the first Republican primary debate because he’s supposedly scared of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has vowed to come after Mr Trump.
Matt Lewis appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe after writing a Daily Beast column entitled Showing Up to the GOP Debate Would Be the Ultimate Trump Flex.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
How’s Mike Lindell’s election summit going?
My Pillow founder and Trump ally Mike Lindell is holding an “Election Summit” in Springfield, Missouri today and tomorrow. It didn’t get off to the best start (see below) but he promises to unveil a plan to “secure our elections immediately”.
Former Trump advisers Steve Bannon, Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Kari Lake are scheduled to speak at the summit which is bring “broadcasted in 85 languages” to really get the word out about the plan...
George Santos fundraiser charged with impersonating aide to Speaker McCarthy
A former fundraiser for embattled Republican George Santos has been indicted in New York for allegedly impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Another bizarre turn in the Santos saga.
Giuliani too ‘busy’ to address Georgia indictment
Rudy Giuliani is too “busy” to address his indictment as one of Donald Trump’s 18 associates facing prosecution over alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The former New York mayor, and Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer, sent out a spokesperson to deal with questions rather than face the media the day after the indictment was handed up by a Fulton County grand jury.
After the indictment was filed under seal on Monday night and before he knew for sure if his name would be in it, Mr Giuliani admitted on his live show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he felt “sorry for me” if he was charged.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump hits out at Fox and DeSantis in post-lunch Truth Social posts
After a quiet morning, Donald Trump has fired up his Truth Social machine, first turning his attention to Fox News and its coverage of the 2024 Republican primary race.
He writes:
FoxNews is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump. They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST “P” EVER!
Even the negative polls are apparently still great for him — though that may not translate into the general election, not matter what he has to say about “the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”
Amidst a slew of screenshots of polls and, curiously (considering the above) a post of a Fox News Digital article about him vowing to fix the “dark period” the US is allegedly going through by winning the election, he then posted:
NEW POLL JUST OUT: TRUMP-60%, DESANCTUS-8%. It’s over for Ron DeSanctimonious, now in 3rd place. Ramaswamy now in 2nd. RMG Research. Go home to Florida, Ron, and work on Insurance costs, the highest in the Nation!
Watch: Trump lawyer not concerned if co-defendant will flip for prosecution
On Newsmax’s morning show Wake Up America, Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba was asked if she is concerned about any specific co-defendants of the former president flipping and working with the prosecution.
She is not, because that implies there is “a problem that the president should be worried about”.
Trump’s legal woes in numbers: Four indictments, 91 criminal charges, up to 700 years in jail
Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.
While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Watch: Sununu says Trump cannot win in November
In defence of the fake elector plot Trump botches a crucial part of Mike Pence’s book
Donald Trump conveniently left out several crucial paragraphs when he quoted from Mike Pence’s book in the latest defence of his attempts to subvert 2020 election results.
Attorneys and allies for Mr Trump, who now faces two sweeping criminal indictments surrounding an alleged conspiracy to remain in the White House, continue to raise legally dubious arguments to support a so-called “alternate” elector plot that would replace electors for Joe Biden in states that Mr Trump lost with a fraudulent slate to be approved by Congress.
Alex Woodward explains.
