Donald Trump has promised to share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11.00am on Monday of next week,” Mr Trump said.

The former president and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.

He described the extensive charge sheet produced by a grand jury in Fulton County as an attempt to stop him from running in next year’s election, saying that the “the witch hunt continues”.

Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.

It marks the fourth major indictment against Mr Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.

Mr Trump has been issued with an arrest warrant and ordered to surrender by 25 August.