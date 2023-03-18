Trump news – live: Donald Trump predicts arrest on Tuesday as potential indictment looms
Donald Trump has predicted his arrest on Tuesday in a furious all-caps Truth Social post calling for protests to “take our nation back” as he depicts a violent vision of America in chaos.
Law enforcement agencies are reportedly preparing for the possibility of his indictment in relation to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. A spokesperson for Mr Trump later clarified that that there “has been no notification” of an arrest or charges, other than “illegal leaks” to news outlets.
Meanwhile, a federal judge ordered his attorney Evan Corcoran to give evidence before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with the former president regarding classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
On social media, Mr Trump triumphantly returned to Facebook and posted no less than eight videos to his Truth Social account on Friday. YouTube also announced an end to his ban from the platform after the video-sharing site and others suspended the former president in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol.
Trump rages on Truth Social as he courts donations from supporters
After soliciting donations from his supporters through his Truth Social account, Donald Trump has once again invoked inflammatory and apocalyptic rhetoric around his 2024 campaign and potential criminal indictments after he predicted he would be arrested on Tuesday.
Another all-caps post on Saturday – roughly 45 minutes after asking supporters to “send your contribution” to his campaign – called on his supporters to “protest, protest, protest” to “save America.”
He once again claimed that the US is being “led into World War III” while the Biden administration is “killing our nation.”
A spokesperson for Mr Trump said he wrote his posts without any direct knowledge of the timing of any arrest.
New York City mayor’s office ‘always remains prepared’ as law enforcement braces for Trump indictment
A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not elaborate on security measures that the city and federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are reportedly mulling in advance of a potential indictment against Donald Trump.
In a statement to Gothamist, he said the city always remains prepared for any potential significant events.
“In coordination with other local, state, and federal law enforcement, the NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe,” he said on Saturday.
‘There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago'
An attorney for Donald Trump says the former president will not refuse to surrender to authorities if he is indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign.
“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” Joe Tacopina told The New York Daily News.
“Most people would collapse under the weight of this,” he said. “He seems to turn everything into a positive and everything into a boost for his campaign, so I’m sure this will just join that long list of things that people think no one could overcome, but he will.”
Congressman to McCarthy: ‘Do you even know what the charges are? No'
Democratic US Rep Ted Lieu hit back at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s baseless suggestion that New York prosecutors are “subverting democracy” with a criminal investigation into Donald Trump
“Do you even know what the charges are? Have you seen any of the grand jury evidence? No,” Mr Lieu wrote.
“You are being a craven, partisan politician who doesn’t respect the rule of law. In America, no one is above the law, including the person to whom you bend your knee,” he added.
‘Here we go again’: Speaker McCarthy condemns potential indictment and directs House committees to investigate
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused the Manhattan district attorney’s office of an “outrageous abuse of power” following claims from Donald Trump that he will be prosecuted and arrested on still-unannounced charges.
“Here we go – an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” the California congressman said on Twitter.
“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” he added.
Can Donald Trump still be elected president if he’s indicted?
Should Trump actually be charged with a crime, it would be the first time an investigation into his inner circle (of which there have been several, with the most famous leading to multiple indictments for figures connected to the 2016 campaign) prosecuted the president himself.
What happens to the 2024 race, and Trump’s ability to participate in it, if he comes under criminal indictment?
John Bowden explains:
Trump claims he’s about to be charged. What happens next?
Two years after Donald Trump left office following a bloody attack on the nation’s capital, he may be about to face criminal charges.
The looming charges, wholly unrelated to the attack on the seat of Congress which left dozens of police injured and traumatised, stem instead from a 2016 payment his then-attorney made to a porn star who has alleged that she and Mr Trump had an affair.
The Independent’s John Bowden explains:
ICYMI: Stormy Daniels met with New York prosecutors this week
Adult film star Stormy Daniels confirmed on Wednesday that she had met with prosecutors with Manhattan’s district attorney’s office as part of the ongoing investigation into a hush payment she received from Donald Trump’s lawyer in 2016.
Clark Brewster, an attorney representing Ms Daniels, confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.
“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed,” he wrote.
Committee finds Trump didn’t report $300k of gifts and some remain missing
Donald Trump and his family failed to report nearly $300,000 dollars worth of gifts from foreign leaders, some of which still haven’t been located, according to a congressional panel.
The House Oversight Committee found that the former president didn’t notify the State Department of extravagant gifts from nations like Saudi Arabia, China, and El Salvador, a violation of federal law.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports:
Trump spokesperson clarifies that there has been ‘no notification’ of forthcoming charges or arrest after outburst
A spokesperson for Trump clarified in a statement following the former president’s furious early-morning prediction that he will be arrested on Tuesday to say that there “has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC” and other news outlets.
The statement added: “President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!”
