Trump news – live: New poll casts Trump as ‘criminal’ as senior ex-official calls documents case ‘dangerous’
Former allies pile criticism on Donald Trump over Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment ahead of 2024 election
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
The former president’s allies are turning on him, calling his conduct with classified documents at Mar-a-Lago illegal and dangerous.
“The legal theory by which he gets to take battle plans and sensitive national security information as his personal papers is absurd,” Trump administration attorney general Bill Barr told Face the Nation on Sunday. “It’s just as wacky as the legal doctrine they came up with for the vice-president to unilaterally decide who won the election.”
“People have described him as a hoarder when it comes to these type of documents. But, clearly, it was unauthorized, illegal and dangerous,” former Trump administration defense secretary Mark Esper added.
Voters may be growing sick of Mr Trump as well.
In a new poll, voters were most likely to describe Donald Trump in one word as a “criminal”; others were even less flattering, such as “disgusting”, “liar”, “evil” and “dangerous” (though “patriot” also made a top-10 appearance).
Voters think Trump is a criminal, Biden is too old and DeSantis is a fascist, new poll finds
A new poll out from JL Partners underscores major weaknesses for the three men most likely to be sworn in as president on 20 January 2025, with little good news to soften the blow.
With the GOP primary now in full swing, Americans are getting a good look at the alternatives the Republican Party will present to the re-election of President Joe Biden, who was already the oldest president ever to take office when he did so in 2021.
But the top contenders in the GOP, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, each have debilitating labels to overcome if they have any shot of picking up ground with a general election audience, according to the survey. For Mr Trump, voters were most likely to describe him in one word as a “criminal”; others were even less flattering, such as “disgusting”, “liar”, “evil” and “dangerous” (though “patriot” also made a top-10 appearance).
John Bowden reports.
Voters think Trump is a criminal, Biden is too old and DeSantis is a fascist: poll
Voters want change, but still remain unsatisfied with their options
Why South Carolina matters in the presidential primary
South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary, a move that, if approved, the party says will give GOP White House hopefuls more time to campaign in the first-in-the-South state.
The state GOP executive committee voted unanimously to approve the measure on Saturday, party executive director Hope Walker told The Associated Press. The selection still needs approval from the Republican National Committee to be official, and Walker said that a formal submission will be sent ahead of an October deadline.
The move comes as both major parties make moves to solidify their voting calendars ahead of the 2024 nominating process.
More details here.
South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary
South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary
Voices: Trump is incredibly guilty: that doesn’t mean he’ll get the prison time he deserves
Over on Independent Premium, Eric Lewis takes a deep dive into the Trump classified documents case.
Trump is guilty, but he may not get the prison time he deserves | Eric Lewis
Forget headlines that the former president could face the rest of his life behind bars – prosecutors and the judge are likely to go easy on him for all the wrong reasons, writes Eric Lewis
Trump’s defence secretary says his hoarding of secrets was ‘unauthorised, illegal and dangerous’
Donald Trump’s former defence chief threw cold water on the assertion from his former boss and his allies that the classified records and other documents seized from the ex-president’s home and resort in an FBI raid were his to take.
As the ex-president’s loyalists continue to offer a wide scope of defences for their leader ranging from arguments that Mr Trump was allowed to designate the materials as personal records for his own safekeeping to the idea that the prosecution is merely a politicised weaponisation of the Justice Department, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has offered his own assessment on the situation.
On Sunday, he joined CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, and flatly stated that his ex-boss’s actions were “illegal and dangerous”.
Trump’s defence chief slams ex-president’s ‘illegal and dangerous’ documents trove
Mark Esper is latest high-level Trump admin official to affirm gravity of ex-president’s charges
Congresswoman accidentally says Trump should be ‘shot’ over classified documents case
Stacey Plaskett, a US representative for the US Virgin Islands, accidentally said Donald Trump should be shot for taking classified documents from the White House.
Watch the gaffe below, via MSNBC.
New Lincoln Project ad slams Trump for classified documents indictment
In a blistering new attack ad, the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project hammers the former president for taking classified documents out of the White House, and criticises as well the Republican politicians and conservative media figures who won’t condemn such conduct.
“Trump did this to himself,” the ad says. “He took the documents. He shared them and tried to cover it up. Patriots know people who committ this crime belong in prison, not the White House.”
Watch the full clip below.
Trump is a ‘petty individual,’ former attorney general says
Bill Barr has been unloading on Donald Trump all day.
In a recent interview on Face the Nation, Mr Barr, who served as the Trump administration’s attorney general, called his former colleague “petty and selfish.”
“He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s,” Mr Barr said.
Voting third party will put Trump ‘back in the presidency,’ former senator says
Former US senator for Alabama Doug Jones is warning voters not to go with third-party options like the No Labels group, which intends to run an outsider candidate, during the 2024 election.
“This is a vote for Donald Trump,” Mr Jones said in an interview with MSNBC. “This is an effort to get Donald Trump back in the presidency.”
Trump had ‘disturbing’ habits with documents
Donald Trump was a bit of a hoarder, according to his former top deputies.
“I think he was kind of a collector of things that he thought were of interest to him for some reason or another: clippings, mementos, classified documents,” former national security adviser John Bolton told MSNBC on Sunday, calling the behaviour “disturbing.”
“We could see in the course of meetings with him — intelligence briefings, decision meetings — that sometimes he liked to retain things, and it became a practice just to make sure that we got them back in as many cases as we could,” he added.
Merrick Garland is ‘least partisan person I know,’ despite attacks on DoJ
Supporters of Merrick Garland say the attorney general is the right person to handle a consequential decision like the indictment against Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents.
“I’m sure he is saddened by the spectacle of a former president being indicted for the kinds of crimes that we see Trump indicted for,” Robert Post, a professor at Yale Law School, told the Associated Press. “He’s the least partisan person that I know. He cares about the law first and foremost.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies