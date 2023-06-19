✕ Close Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

The former president’s allies are turning on him, calling his conduct with classified documents at Mar-a-Lago illegal and dangerous.

“The legal theory by which he gets to take battle plans and sensitive national security information as his personal papers is absurd,” Trump administration attorney general Bill Barr told Face the Nation on Sunday. “It’s just as wacky as the legal doctrine they came up with for the vice-president to unilaterally decide who won the election.”

“People have described him as a hoarder when it comes to these type of documents. But, clearly, it was unauthorized, illegal and dangerous,” former Trump administration defense secretary Mark Esper added.

Voters may be growing sick of Mr Trump as well.

In a new poll, voters were most likely to describe Donald Trump in one word as a “criminal”; others were even less flattering, such as “disgusting”, “liar”, “evil” and “dangerous” (though “patriot” also made a top-10 appearance).