Trump indictment – live: Trump calls to defund police over arrest as Fox News turns on him over judge comments
Former president Donald Trump has also come under fire for lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and their families
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Donald Trump has called on Republicans in Congress to defund both the Department of Justice and FBI, less than 24 hours after a historic and unprecedented day for America, when the former president was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court over hush money payments including to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
He cut a glum figure in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records. After the court appearance, he railed against Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and their family members in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago.
In the televised address, he attacked Judge Merchan’’s “Trump-hating” family including his 34-year-old daughter Loren Merchan who he said “worked for Kamala Harris, and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign”.
Critics accused Mr Trump and his allies of attempting to intimidate the judge, and the former president was even rebuked on Fox News.
While Mr Trump took aim at the people involved in his criminal case, Senator Lindsey Graham was begging Americans to send the former president money to help fight the charges.
“We got one last chance here to straighten this out,” he told Fox News on Tuesday night.
Did Nikki Haley outraise Trump in first quarter of campaign?
Nikki Haley has suggested that she had raked in more campaign cash than former president Donald Trump in her first fundraising quarter as a presidential candidate — but the numbers aren’t quite that simple.
Eric Garcia takes a look at what her campaign said.
Nikki Haley says she outraised Trump in her first quarter. But how true is that?
Both candidates announced around the same time in different fundraising quarters. But timing matters. And Trump hasn’t released his numbers
Full story: Pence will give evidence against Trump in January 6 probe
Former vice president Mike Pence will not appeal a court ruling compelling him to heed a subpoena to testify before the federal grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Pence will give evidence against Trump in Jan 6 probe
Mr Pence will give evidence as part of the Justice Department’s probe into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bizarre new theory about Trump’s arrest
“Democrats are so jealous,” Ms Greene tweeted from Palm Beach on Tuesday night. “They don’t have a Donald Trump. They would give anything to have him. But they don’t. They’re like a jealous girl that got tossed to the side. They’re blinded by hate & jealousy and will do anything to stop him because they can’t have him. Psycho.”
Huh?
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets bizarre new theory about Trump’s arrest
Georgia Republican travelled to New York for the former president’s arraignment
Pence will not appeal ruling ordering him to testify to Jan 6 grand jury
Mike Pence will not appeal against a court order requiring him to testify before the grand jury investigating the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role in the events of that day.
“Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said on Wednesday in a statement.
More follows.
‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ judge’s family, says Fox News’ Doocy
Fox News anchor Steve Doocy has admonished Donald Trump for attacking the family New York judge presiding over his criminal case.
“It is a very bad look to attack the family,” Doocy said during Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends.
During his speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following his arraignment for 34 felony charges relating to hush money payments prior to the 2016 election, the former president railed against what he said was the “Trump-hating” judge overseeing his case and his “Trump-hating wife and family”.
Voices: Deranged and delusional, Trump rambled for 26 minutes of hateful twisted facts – and it was dull, dull, dull
Sean O’Grady writes:
Donald Trump, never a man to shirk an opportunity to get things off his chest, gave Americans and the wider world a showcase of just how big a crashing bore he can be, and why they really shouldn’t want him back in the White House.
Opinion: Deranged Trump rambled for 26 hateful minutes – and it was dull, dull, dull
The former president is not thinking about the next four or fives years for America; this is about self-preservation
Massie endorses DeSantis
Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. In a statement he said:
America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring. That's why I'm endorsing Ron DeSantis for President.
I've been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade. During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government.
In his congressional office and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with capable people who share his principles. Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he's never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech.
If we make the right choices, America's best days are in front of us. Let's pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let's choose Ron DeSantis for President.
Despite a rocky relationship with Donald Trump in which he was called a “third rate grandstander”, Mr Massie was eventually endorsed for his election by the former president.
That probably won’t happen again.
A woman whose role in Donald Trump’s catch-and-kill effort to suppress embarrassing allegations about his supposed extramarital affairs vaulted her into the national spotlight has just broken her silence after the former president’s indictment.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal was one of several women identified as a target of that scheme and coyly alluded to the indictment in an Instagram post.
John Bowden has the story.
Karen McDougal breaks silence after Trump indictment
McDougal makes first Instagram post in a week following Tuesday’s media frenzy
Lincoln Project hit back at Fox News anchor’s description of Trump speech
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is being called out by anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project for part of her description of former president Donald Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
While Faulkner spoke about Mr Trump listing off the cases against him, she closed out her comments by saying: "He mentioned the things that Americans are going through... It was interesting. It was short. He read from the prompter, and he left."
In response, The Lincoln Project tweeted: “We watched Trump's speech. He didn't talk about ‘things that Americans are going through’, he talked about things he is going through. Trump is not a victim. This indictment isn't an indictment on all Americans, it's an indictment on one man who has committed multiple crimes.”
Watch Faulkner’s comments below:
Voices: Trump’s Big Arrest Party was bizarre — almost as absurd as the Florida after-party
Holly Baxter writes:
The circus dissipated and the clown went home. Back at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Donald J Trump was taking his arraignment about as well as expected. He’d been told just a few hours earlier by a judge that he shouldn’t use his arrest to incite violence. He responded by making an angry speech about the judge’s wife and kids.
Read on...
Trump’s Big Arrest Party was bizarre — almost as absurd as the after-party
At least now we know what will happen in 2024
