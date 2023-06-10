Trump news – latest: Trump ‘plotted to hide documents from FBI after showing military docs to visitors’
Former president Donald Trump showed highly-classified information to unauthorised persons on two separate occasions, according to a copy of the indictment against him that has been obtained by The Independent.
The 49-page, 37-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump released a series of social media posts revealing that he has been indicted by a grand jury under supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The indictment details the charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy noncommissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.
According to the indictment, the 37 charges against Mr Trump and Mr Nauta include willful retention of national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.
The former president has lashed out on Truth Social at Mr Smith calling him a “deranged lunatic”. The special counsel for his part gave a brief and dignified explanation of the sweeping indictment and the law applies to everyone.
In brief remarks after the release of a searing federal indictment against Donald Trump, the man appointed to lead the investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of national security documents after he left the White House has defended the charges against him, and urged Americans to read the historic filing in full.
Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland as an independent investigator with the US Department of Justice, stressed that laws intended to “protect national defence information are critical to the safety and security of the United States.”
“And they must be enforced,” he said in remarks on 9 June.
Alex Woodward reports.
How a tape of Trump’s remarks could land him in prison
Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted a legally dubious claim that he declassified sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago property before he left the White House after losing the 2020 presidential election.
But he admitted, on a tape, six months after leaving office, that a document in his possession was “classified”, “highly confidential” and “secret information”. He admitted, on tape, that he could declassify such documents as president, but now that he is out of office, “I can’t.”
The recording from July 2021 was in possession of federal prosecutors investigating the former president’s alleged mishandling of hundreds of documents bearing classification markings found in boxes at his Florida home, and whether he lied to authorities and his attorneys about the records he was keeping.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump lashes out at ‘deranged lunatic’ and ‘psycho’ Jack Smith
Donald Trump has lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith, branding the federal prosecutor a “deranged lunatic” and “psycho” for indicting him over mishandling of secret national security papers.
The former president attacked Mr Smith on his Truth Social platform after the Department of Justice’s 49-page, 37-count indictment against him was unsealed on Friday.
Graeme Massie reports.
Key allegations in Trump’s unsealed indictment
The federal indictment against Donald Trump outlines 37 counts related to retaining classified information, willfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and more.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday (9 June) afternoon, revealing the Department of Justice’s findings after a nearly year-long investigation into Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Last August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized boxes of documents from Mr Trump’s home, some of which included top-secret records detailing a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities.
Here are key points from the indictment:
Trump praised attorney for deleting Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 emails
Donald Trump praised an attorney who claimed they had deleted 30,000 of Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a newly unsealed indictment from special counsel Jack Smith.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Read the indictment in full
The federal indictment against former president Donald Trump has now been unsealed - revealing a stunning laundry list of 37 counts.
The 49-page, 37-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump released a series of social media posts revealing that he has been indicted by a grand jury under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The indictment details the charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy noncommissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.
Those charges include willful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, conealing documents in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and making false statements.
Mr Trump will surrender, face arrest, and be formally charged at an arraignment in US District Court in Miami next week. A potential sentence, if convicted, could include decades in prison.
Bombshell recording has Trump boasting about having non-declassified papers
Donald Trump made the stunning admission that he held onto “secret” military information that he hadn’t declassified in a bombshell tape believed to be at the heart of his indictment on federal charges.
A transcript of the 2021 tape was revealed by CNN on Friday morning, hours after news emerged that Mr Trump had been indicted on seven charges relating to the storage of classified national defence documents dating from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
ICYMI: Trump lawyers quit hours after indictment
Two lawyers working for former President Donald Trump have quit his legal team just a day after he was indicted on federal charges in connection to his handling of classified information.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump described Pentagon ‘plan of attack’ and shared classified details
Donald Trump described a “plan of attack” devised by the Pentagon and shared a classified military map with a member of his political action committee who didn’t have a security clearance, the 37-count indictment against the former president shows.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
