✕ Close Donald Trump indicted for fourth time

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday evening by a Fulton County grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to alter the state’s 2020 election results.

The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.

Mr Trump was charged with racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, among other charges in the 41-count indictment, according to court documents.

Prominent allies including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, and Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, were also charged with crimes.

Just before the charges dropped, the Trump campaign railed against the Fulton County investigation.

“Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA’s radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments,” the campaign wrote in a statement.