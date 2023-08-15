Trump indictment live: Trump and 18 allies ordered to surrender on RICO charges for Georgia election plot
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces Fulton County charges and myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday evening by a Fulton County grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to alter the state’s 2020 election results.
The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.
Mr Trump was charged with racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, among other charges in the 41-count indictment, according to court documents.
Prominent allies including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, and Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, were also charged with crimes.
Just before the charges dropped, the Trump campaign railed against the Fulton County investigation.
“Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA’s radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments,” the campaign wrote in a statement.
What is Georgia’s RICO law?
Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations, or RICO, law has been the key to getting Donald Trump and more than a dozen others indicted for attempts to subvert 2020 presidential election results.
But how does the law, typically associated with organized crime, apply in this case? Alex Woodward explains here.
All of Trump’s lawsuits and criminal charges
Since leaving the White House, Donald Trump has continued to face a cloud of lawsuits and investigations, which could frustrate his hopes to win back the presidency in 2024.
Now the former president has been indicted on 13 criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
It is the fourth time the ex-president has been charged in a criminal indictment this year.
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Mr Trump and where they stand:
McCarthy hits out at Biden and 'radical DA in Georgia'
Following Donald Trump’s latest indictment, speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote in a social media post that the Biden administration “has weaponised government” against its political opponent ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponised government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”
So, what happens now for Donald Trump?
Donald Trump will face yet another arraignment, this time in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on 13 charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.
On Monday evening, Mr Trump was charged with violating the RICO Act as well as other charges alleging conspiracy, making false statements and filing false documents related to his combined efforts with 18 other named defendants in changing election results.
The charges stem from an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Mr Trump and his allies’ actions in the state in the days and weeks after the 2020 election.
These actions included an infamous phone call that Mr Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in which Mr Trump asked him to “find” 11,780 votes. It also detailed a plot to install fake state electors.
Ariana Baio has the details.
WATCH: Fani Willis announces arrest warrants for Trump and 18 co-defendants
Donald Trump has two weeks to turn himself in.
Here’s what Fani Willis had to say during a Monday press conference about the next steps in the bombshell Georgia investigation.
In full: The bombshell charges against Trump and his allies in Georgia RICO case
Donald Trump and members of his 2020 campaign legal team were slapped with a comprehensive list of criminal charges related to their efforts to change the lawful results of the presidential election in Georgia late Monday evening.
A wide range of charges were listed on the document, unsealed just before midnight after hours of work by the grand jury, containing more than 40 in total and climbing to nearly 100 pages in length.
District attorney Fani Willis spoke just before midnight, calling the efforts of the Trump team a “criminal conspiracy”.
John Bowden has the details.
Fani Willis gives Trump ultimatum on when he must turn himself in
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis announced that arrest warrants have been issued for Trump and his 18 co-defendants and gave them a strict deadline to turn themselves in.
The Fulton County district attorney made the announcement after a grand jury handed up 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
These charges include RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.
In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Fani Willis defends Georgia investigation amid fierce criticisms from Donald Trump
Fani Willis is pushing back against criticisms from Donald Trump that her Fulton County investigation into 2020 election meddling is politically motivated.
“I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law. The law is completely nonpartisan,” she said at a Monday evening press conference. “We look at the facts. We look at the law and we bring charges.”
Mr Trump has spent much of the day tearing into the Fulton County investigation.
Fani Willis details Trump ‘conspiracy’ and announces deadline for arrests
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis on Monday described the landmark indictment against Donald Trump and allies for attempting to alter the 2020 elections.
Ms Willis said the indictment alleged a “criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state” which had “the illegal goal of allowing Donald J Trump to seize the presidential term of office.”
The prosecutor announced a deadline of 25 August for the defendants to turn themselves in.
Fani Willis announces Trump charges at press conference
Fulton County district attorney is now speaking about the indictment against Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators, describing the findings as showing a “criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state.”
