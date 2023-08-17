✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Donald Trump has promised to share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11.00am on Monday of next week,” Mr Trump said.

The former president and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to Mr Trump’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results. He has been ordered to surrender by 25 August.

It comes as a new video aired by MSNBC allegedly showed Republican consultant Roger Stone working to overturn the presidential election.

“We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures … by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state, in each state ...,” he can be seen saying in the 2020 video.

And a Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the Jan 6 criminal case against Donald Trump.

Police say Abigail Jo Shry called the federal courthouse in Washington and left a message for the judge, saying: “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.”