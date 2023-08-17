Trump Georgia trial date proposed as woman arrested over Jan 6 judge ‘death threats’ – live updates
Trump has been issued with an arrest warrant and ordered to surrender by 25 August
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump has promised to share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia.
“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11.00am on Monday of next week,” Mr Trump said.
The former president and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to Mr Trump’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results. He has been ordered to surrender by 25 August.
It comes as a new video aired by MSNBC allegedly showed Republican consultant Roger Stone working to overturn the presidential election.
“We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures … by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state, in each state ...,” he can be seen saying in the 2020 video.
And a Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the Jan 6 criminal case against Donald Trump.
Police say Abigail Jo Shry called the federal courthouse in Washington and left a message for the judge, saying: “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.”
Trump’s legal woes in numbers...
Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.
While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.
Gustaf Kilander breaks down the numbers.
Four indictments, 91 charges, up to 700 years in jail: Trump’s legal woes in numbers
Former president indicted in four criminal cases in less than five months
Trump accused of skipping debate because he’s ‘scared of Chris Christie’
Donald Trump has been accused of considering not attending the first Republican primary debate because he’s supposedly scared of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has vowed to come after Mr Trump.
Matt Lewis appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe after writing a Daily Beast column entitled Showing Up to the GOP Debate Would Be the Ultimate Trump Flex.
“I’m curious to see if Donald Trump is afraid of Chris Christie, so afraid of Chris Christie that he doesn’t show up, that he uses excuses such as, ‘I’m not going to sign the pledge, the RNC pledge,’ or whether Donald Trump is just an egomaniac who craves attention, who loves attention, and who now feels that he has a bigger chip on his shoulder, has to unburden himself and play the victim again that he shows up in Milwaukee,” he said, according to Mediaite.
“And I think I’m leaning toward the latter. He may not fully appreciate the danger that Chris Christie specifically poses.”
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump accused of skipping debate because he’s ‘scared of Chris Christie’
‘He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case,’ Scarborough says
Trump’s charge sheet was leaked hours before the grand jury vote — how did that happen?
It was the URL heard around the world.
On Monday, a document seemingly announcing 13 counts against Donald Trump was briefly published online on a Fulton County web system – before being deleted just as quickly – kicking off rampant speculation about the looming indictment and instantly fuelling claims of foul play from the former president.
The initial charge sheet seemed to show an extensive list of criminal charges against Mr Trump stemming from the long-running Georgia investigation into his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, according to Reuters, which first reported the document.
It was published hours before the grand jury eventually voted to indict the former president and a group of his closest allies for running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 election in the state and keep Mr Trump in power.
The document, which can still be viewed on the Reuters website, was quickly taken down.
Josh Marcus explains what happened.
How did a Trump charge sheet get published hours before grand jury vote?
The charge sheet was published hours before the grand jury voted to indict the former president and a group of his closest allies
Special prosecutor to investigate Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump indictment
A special prosecutor is likely to be appointed to investigate one of 30 unnamed and “unindicted co-conspirators” inside a sweeping racketeering indictment in Georgia targeting Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.
The state’s current Republican Lt Governor Burt Jones, who was a sitting state senator at the time of the alleged crimes, was one of 16 “alternate” electors who falsely swore that Mr Trump won the state in the 2020 presidential election.
He also pushed for a special legislative session to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
But he was not among the 19 defendants in the grand jury case from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was barred by a judge from indicting him.
Alex Woodward has more.
Special prosecutor will investigate Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump indictment
Burt Jones is one of 30 unnamed an unindicted co-conspirators alleged in the 2020 election subversion case
Rudy Giuliani biographer has a theory for why he is so loyal to Trump
A biographer who wrote the book on the life and career of “America’s Mayor” has a new theory for why Rudy Giuliani remains so doggedly loyal to Donald Trump.
Andrew Kirtzman, the author of Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, explained that the major turning point in Mr Giuliani’s political life came in 2008 when he failed to deliver a competitive performance in that year’s presidential primary race.
“[H]e entered as a front runner and ended it in humiliation with just one delegate,” Mr Kirtzman told MSNBC.
“[I]t was at that moment in 2008 when things kind of crashed around him, when he lost his 9/11 halo, was left in kind of the political wilderness. There was Donald Trump.
“And Donald Trump literally took him into Mar-a-Lago right after his failure in 2008 and kind of shielded Giuliani when he was, kind of fell into a depression.”
John Bowden has more.
Rudy Giuliani biographer has a theory for why ex-New York mayor is so loyal to Trump
Ex-mayor led Trump’s efforts to overturn election based on bogus theories of fraud
Video shows Roger Stone allegedly working to overturn 2020 election
A new video has emerged that appears to show Republican consultant Roger Stone working to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The video aired by MSNBC yesterday was obtained by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen for his 2023 documentary A Storm Foretold.
“Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state … the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorise be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature,” Mr Stone can be heard saying to an associate working on a laptop on 5 November 2020.
He continued: “Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud to send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud.
“We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures … by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state—in each state—that this may need to happen,” he added.
Truth Social users are doxxing Fulton County grand jurors
Truth Social predictably flew into a rage over the latest indictment of Donald Trump — this time in Georgia, where he and 18 others were hit with a slew of charges over attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
The former president’s followers were quick to comfort him, push conspiracies and call for retaliation after a Fulton County grand jury indicted him Monday on 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths.
Many of the users launched direct attacks on the grand jurors - going so far as to share their names and details about their purported social media profiles.
Kelly Rissman has the details.
Truth Social are doxxing grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
A plethora of Truth Social users came to Mr Trump’s defence following his fourth indictment
Tim Scott admits he’s so desperate for votes he asked a child to caucus for him
South Carolina senator and Republican presidential 2024 hopeful Tim Scott joked in Iowa that he is asking everybody to caucus for him — even a nine-year-old.
“When you’re desperate for every single vote, you’ll ask everybody. Just assume that right now I’m asking each and every one of you,” he said at Story County’s annual dinner on Tuesday, The DailyMail reported.
Mr Scott discussed his time at the Iowa State Fair when a nine-year-old girl gave him a bracelet and told him: “I want you to be president.”
He then asked the child if she would caucus for him, he recounted jokingly; she was confused, Mr Scott said.
More here.
Sen Tim Scott admits he’s so desperate for votes he asked a child to caucus for him
After the South Carolina senator asked the Iowa girl to caucus for him, she was confused, he recounted
Woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump case: ‘We are coming to kill you’
A Texas woman has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against Donald Trump and a member of congress.
Abigail Jo Shry called the federal courthouse in Washington and left a threatening message using a racist term for US district judge Tanya Chutkan on 5 August, according to court records.
Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to a criminal complaint.
In the call, Ms Shry told the judge: “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.”
Prosecutors alleged that Ms Shry also said, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” and she threatened to kill US rep Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston, according to court documents.
Who are the 30 ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in massive case against Trump in Georgia?
Alex Woodward explains what we know about the 30 individuals who were not named in the Fulton County indictment.
Who are the 30 ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in Georgia’s criminal case against Trump?
A massive case alleging a vast criminal enterprise to subvert election results includes more than 50 people. Alex Woodward explains what we know about the 30 individuals who were not named in the indictment
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies