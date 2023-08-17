Trump slammed for ‘racist’ Truth Social as he prepares to be booked into Fulton County Jail – live updates
Mr Trump and his 18 codefendants must surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
Donald Trump continues to come under fire for his use of the term “riggers” in a Truth Social rant, with his former aide Alyssa Farah saying that it is “not a racial dogwhistle” – it’s actually a racist “bullhorn”.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.
They have been ordered to surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail for mugshots and fingerprints to be taken – just like any other criminal defendant.
Following the announcement, Mr Trump claimed in a Truth Social rant that he would share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud at a press conference on Monday morning.
In the post, he also used what appears to be a racist dog whistle – “RIGGERS” – while discussing Black litigators and political opponents.
“The fact that he’s introducing race into this prosecution surprises me, it’s disgusting, it’s textbook Donald Trump, but it comes as no surprise,” Ms Farah told CNN of his comments.
‘They’re his problem, not hers’: Melania wants ‘nothing to do with’ Trump’s legal troubles, says report
Seldom seen in public, and even more rarely beside her husband, former first lady Melania Trump is maintaining her distance from the multitude of legal problems dogging former president Donald Trump.
After decamping from their winter home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida — the epicentre of one of the federal cases against Mr Trump — the former president has spent much of his time at his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey.
Ms Trump, People reports, has spent the majority of the summer in Manhattan. She has not been at his side during any of the appearances or campaign events surrounding his indictments.
Read on...
Melania wants ‘nothing to do with’ Trump’s legal troubles, report says
Former first lady makes no comments or appearances connected to husband’s legal problems
After cutting ties with Trump, Jenna Ellis forced to crowdfund Georgia lawyer
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis has been forced to crowdfund her defence fees after being indicted alongside the former president this week.
Ms Ellis was among the 18 associates of Mr Trump to face charges in Georgia for alleged attempts to alter the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
She posted a link to her fundraising campaign on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter on Tuesday.
Graeme Massie reports on how the fundraiser is doing.
Jenna Ellis forced to crowdfund Georgia lawyer fund after cutting ties with Trump
She joins the likes of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and John Eastman in being indicted by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis
Trump continues to rail against Fox News and ‘lethargic’ Bill Barr
Former president Donald Trump is back on Truth Social as lunch approaches, continuing to rail against Fox News.
This time he complains about their apparent insistence in having “slow thinking and lethargic” Bill Barr on as a guest.
Here’s what he had to say:
Why does FoxNews constantly put on slow thinking and lethargic Bill Barr, who didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight the Radical Left lunatics while he was A.G., and who, even more importantly, refused to fight Election Fraud. He knew what was going on, just look at his past remarks! Unless FoxNews starts putting the RIGHT people on, their Ratings will never recover.
Early March date proposed for start of Trump Georgia trial
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a trial date of 4 March 2024 for her case against former president Donald Trump and his associates.
A filing in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the state of Georgia shows Ms Willis’s office will have the arraignment for Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants on 5 September 2023.
Eric Garcia reports.
Fulton County DA Fani Willis proposes March 2024 date for Trump Georgia trial
The arraignment will take place on 5 September 2023
Ohio GOP Senate candidate fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Trump
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the most prominent Republican in the race to unseat Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown next year, has fired one of his top aides after social media posts surfaced in which the staffer criticized Donald Trump.
LaRose’s office confirmed press secretary Rob Nichols’s departure on Wednesday.
Frank LaRose, GOP Senate candidate in Ohio, fires a top staffer for tweets critical of Donald Trump
The most prominent Republican in the race to unseat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown next year has fired a top aide after social media posts surfaced in which the staffer criticized Donald Trump
Negative polls and worst ‘orange’ chin photos: Trump claims Fox News conspiring against his 2024 campaign
Donald Trump has taken to lashing out at Fox News, claiming that the network is working with other Republican candidates to figure out who can beat him in the GOP primary, while using unflattering “orange” photos of him and negative polls.
Read more...
Trump complains Fox News trying to stop him winning in 2024 with bad polls and photos
‘They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back’
New poll: Half of Americans think Trump should suspend campaign
A majority of Americans think former president Donald Trump's charges in the Georgia election interference case are serious, with 50 per cent of those polled saying Mr Trump should suspend his campaign, according to new ABC News/IPSOS polling.
Per ABC News:
A plurality of Americans — 49% — think Trump should have been charged with a crime in the Georgia case, while 32% do not think he should have been. Fifty percent of Americans say Trump should suspend his presidential campaign, while 33% don’t think he should, per the ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel.
The poll was discussed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier today:
Is Trump scared of Christie? Joe Scarborough thinks so...
Donald Trump has been accused of considering not attending the first Republican primary debate because he’s supposedly scared of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has vowed to come after him.
Trump accused of skipping debate because he’s ‘scared of Chris Christie’
‘He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case,’ Scarborough says
Having faced frequent harassment doing their jobs, election workers see accountability in Trump’s Georgia charges
Election worker intimidation is one key element of the conspiracy alleged in the Georgia case. Tuesday’s indictment alleges that several of the defendants falsely accused Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman of committing election crimes and says some defendants traveled from out of state to harass and intimidate her.
Read more...
Election workers who face frequent harassment see accountability in the latest Georgia charges
The pressure campaign and threats against two Georgia election workers figured prominently in this week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump
How much is Florida paying to protect DeSantis as he runs for the White House
The costs for protecting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family and visiting officials rose sharply over the last year as the Republican presidential hopeful embarked on an aggressive travel schedule and entered the GOP primary.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a report released this week that it spent more than $8 million to protect the governor from July 2022 to June 2023. That went up nearly 70% from the $4.8 million reported the previous year.
Read more...
Florida’s costs for protecting DeSantis rise as he becomes GOP presidential hopeful
The cost of protecting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family and visiting officials has significantly risen from $6.1 million to $9.9 million as the Republican presidential hopeful embarked on an aggressive travel schedule to outflank former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies