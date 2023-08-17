✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

Donald Trump continues to come under fire for his use of the term “riggers” in a Truth Social rant, with his former aide Alyssa Farah saying that it is “not a racial dogwhistle” – it’s actually a racist “bullhorn”.

The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted on Monday for running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the will of the American people and keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.

They have been ordered to surrender for arrest by 25 August where they will be booked into Fulton County Jail for mugshots and fingerprints to be taken – just like any other criminal defendant.

Following the announcement, Mr Trump claimed in a Truth Social rant that he would share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud at a press conference on Monday morning.

In the post, he also used what appears to be a racist dog whistle – “RIGGERS” – while discussing Black litigators and political opponents.

“The fact that he’s introducing race into this prosecution surprises me, it’s disgusting, it’s textbook Donald Trump, but it comes as no surprise,” Ms Farah told CNN of his comments.