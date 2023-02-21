Trump news - live: Georgia grand jury recommended multiple charges in election probe
The Georgia grand jury foreperson has revealed to The New York Times that the panel recommended indictments against several individuals on multiple charges, in its investigation of Donald Trump’s election meddling in the Peach State.
“It is not a short list,” Emily Kohrs told The New York Times. She declined, however, to name who the grand jury singled out for charges.
Meanswhile, Mr Trump has boasted about having a “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just hours after President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Speaking at a Florida rally on President’s Day on Monday night, Mr Trump once again baselessly claimed that the war would never have happened on his watch.
“Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. I actually had a very good relationship [with Putin],” he said to a crowd of supporters at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel.
The Georgia special grand jury investigating the attempt by former President Donald Trump and his associates to overturn the 2020 election results in the state has recommended indictments against several individuals on multiple charges in its report, only parts of which have been released, the jury’s forewoman has said.
“It is not a short list,” Emily Kohrs told The New York Times. She said the jury appended eight pages of legal code “that we cited at various points in the report”.
She chose not to comment on who the grand jury has recommended for indictment as the judge chose to not release that information when publishing parts of the report last week.
‘I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist’
Fox News blocked Trump from on-air call during the Capitol riot because it would be ‘irresponsible’
Fox News blocked Donald Trump from making an on-air call to the right-wing news channel during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
Mr Trump called into the Lou Dobbs shown Fox Business after the fatal riot, according to court filings in the $1.6bn defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the network.
“The afternoon of January 6, after the Capitol came under attack, then-President Trump dialed into Lou Dobbs’ show attempting to get on air,” Dominion lawyers wrote in their legal brief.
“But Fox executives vetoed that decision,” Dominion’s filing continued. “Why? Not because of a lack of newsworthiness. January 6 was an important event by any measure. President Trump not only was the sitting President, he was the key figure that day.”
Fox News and parent company being sued for $1.6bn by Dominion Voting Systems over election claims
James O’Keefe out at Project Veritas
James O’Keefe has resigned from Project Veritas.
Appearing in a tear-filled video, Mr O’Keefe informed his fellows that the board of Project Veritas had removed him as CEO, and that he had stepped down. Mr O’Keefe went on to vow to form another organisation similar in form to the conservative group famous for undercover interviews, some of which have faced allegations of deceptive editing.
Ousted CEO says he was ‘stripped of all decision-making’ last week
GOP to adopt loyalty pledge for debate participants
Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee, according to draft language set to be adopted when the Republican National Committee meets next week.
The proposal sets up a potential clash with former President Donald Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent candidacy if he does not win the GOP nomination outright. While RNC officials and Trump aides downplay that possibility, such a move could destroy the GOP’s White House aspirations in 2024 and raise existential questions about the party’s future.
“After the primary, it is imperative to the health and growth of our Republican Party, as well as the country, that we all come together and unite behind our nominee to defeat Joe Biden and the Democrats,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to The Associated Press when asked about the loyalty pledge.
Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee
Trump attacks DeSantis in flurry of posts
Donald Trump swiped at his presumed 2024 GOP primary rival, Ron DeSantis, in a pair of Truth Social posts late Tuesday morning.
In one, he took a shot at the size of a crowd Mr DeSantis was able to draw in New York this week as the Florida governor visited Staten Island.
“So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Mr Trump noted, referring to his own event.
In another, he criticised Mr DeSantis in a more direct manner: “Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”
Trump touts ‘very good relationship’ with Putin ahead of one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Donald Trump boasted about his “very good” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
On Monday night, the former president also defended his previous claim that he trusted Mr Putin over US intelligence.
In 2018, during a summit with Mr Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Mr Trump was asked if he trusted the conclusion of US intelligence that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election or if he believed Mr Putin’s rejection of those allegations
In response, Mr Trump appeared to suggest that he believed Mr Putin.
Gustaf Kilander has more for The Independent:
Trump says ‘anybody’ running for president should take mental and physical tests after Nikki Haley jab
Donald Trump has said that “anybody” running for president should take mental and physical tests after Nikki Haley took a swing at both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden when she suggested that mental competency tests should be conducted for politicians over the age of 75.\
Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration ambassador to the UN, announced her 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on 15 February during a rally in her home state.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
Tucker Carlson called Trump a ‘demonic force’, court filings reveal
Tucker Carlson allegedly called former president Donald Trump a “demonic force” who could “destroy” him if he missteps, in his texts to his producer.
“He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong,” Carlson texted his Fox News producers, according to court filings in the Dominion defamation case. He called Mr Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” adding, “But he’s not going to destroy us.”
The $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election has been termed as an assault on the First Amendment by the attorneys for the channel. So far, revelations from the lawsuit have been nothing short of embarassing for the conservative network.
Trump hails ‘fearless election denier’ for taking over Michigan GOP
On Sunday, Donald Trump congratulated one of his supporters, Kristina Karamo, following her takeover of the Michigan Republican Party. He called her a “fearless election denier” in a Truth Social post.
“If Republicans (and others!) would speak the truth about the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, like FoxNews should, but doesn’t, they would be far better off,” the ex-president complained.
He then took a victory lap: “The New York Times stated that “This cements the Party’s takeover by Trump loyalists.” I don’t call them loyalists, I call them GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS!!!”
Trump announces campaign staff in Iowa
Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday announced the hiring of key staff in Iowa, which is currently set to remain the site of the GOP’s first caucus of 2024.
Among the new hirings was Eric Branstad, son of the state’s former governor, Terry Branstad. The younger Branstad is joining the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.
