The Georgia grand jury foreperson has revealed to The New York Times that the panel recommended indictments against several individuals on multiple charges, in its investigation of Donald Trump’s election meddling in the Peach State.

“It is not a short list,” Emily Kohrs told The New York Times. She declined, however, to name who the grand jury singled out for charges.

Meanswhile, Mr Trump has boasted about having a “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just hours after President Joe Biden made a historic visit to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a Florida rally on President’s Day on Monday night, Mr Trump once again baselessly claimed that the war would never have happened on his watch.

“Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. I actually had a very good relationship [with Putin],” he said to a crowd of supporters at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel.