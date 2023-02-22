✕ Close Donald Trump Responds To President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Georgia grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs has revealed that the panel has recommended indictments against several individuals on multiple charges over the investigation into Donald Trump’s election meddling in the Peach State.

“It is not a short list,” Ms Kohrs told The New York Times. She declined, however, to name who the jury had singled out for charges.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is set to visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday – site of a major freight train derailment earlier this month that resulted in a massive chemcial spill and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

The trip follows the former president’s insistence that he had a “very good relationship” with Vladimir Putin on Monday, just hours after his successor Joe Biden made a historic visit to Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a rally at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel in Florida on President’s Day, Mr Trump once again baselessly claimed that the war would never have happened on his watch, declaring: “Putin never, ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president.”