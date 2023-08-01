✕ Close Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said that the investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia is “ready to go” – in a hint suggesting a potential indictment could be imminent.

“The work is accomplished,” she told WXIA over the weekend. “We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

DA Willis said that there will be people unhappy with the outcome of the probe and praised the actions of local officials who ramped up security around the courthouse in Georgia last week.

The DA previously indicated that any charging decisions would likely come in August.

Separately, an indictment may also come soon in DOJ special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and into the January 6 Capitol riot.

This comes after Mr Smith’s office added additional charges against the former president in the case involving his handling of classified documents on leaving the White House. Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira was charged in the case last week, becoming the third defendant.

He appeared in court on Monday, and will be formally arraigned next week. He has not entered a plea.