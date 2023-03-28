✕ Close Trump campaign rally opens with January 6 choir in Waco

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has suggested that Manhattan’s district attorney has already dropped the Stormy Daniels hush money case, days after he set off a frenzied news cycle by claiming he would be arrested over the matter.

Speaking to reporters on his plane following a campaign speech in Waco, Texas, he said: “I think they’ve already dropped the case.

“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

The Manhattan grand jury probing the former president is expected to reconvene in the coming week following several delays, with New York County’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling off grand jury hearings on 22 and 23 March.

It comes as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer criticised his client’s online attacks against the DA, including a post with a baseball bat next to Mr Bragg.

“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down,” Joe Tacopina told NBC News.

And his former ally, the president of Israel, is also weighing in and offering strong criticism for Mr Trump’s courtship of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.