Trump news – live: Trump claims DA has dropped indictment as his own lawyer criticises his Truth Social posts
Former president suggests Alvin Bragg is set to drop Stormy Daniels hush money case
Trump campaign rally opens with January 6 choir in Waco
Donald Trump has suggested that Manhattan’s district attorney has already dropped the Stormy Daniels hush money case, days after he set off a frenzied news cycle by claiming he would be arrested over the matter.
Speaking to reporters on his plane following a campaign speech in Waco, Texas, he said: “I think they’ve already dropped the case.
“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”
The Manhattan grand jury probing the former president is expected to reconvene in the coming week following several delays, with New York County’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling off grand jury hearings on 22 and 23 March.
It comes as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer criticised his client’s online attacks against the DA, including a post with a baseball bat next to Mr Bragg.
“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down,” Joe Tacopina told NBC News.
And his former ally, the president of Israel, is also weighing in and offering strong criticism for Mr Trump’s courtship of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.
Majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair
Most Americans think the investigations into former President Donald Trump are fair, according to a new poll.
The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll includes responses from 1,300 adults and shows that around 60 per cent of Americans don’t want him to be president again.
A majority of Americans disagree with Mr Trump as 56 per cent say that the investigations are fair and not a “witch hunt” – 41 per cent take the opposing view, according to NPR.
There’s a massive partisan divide – about 90 per cent of Democrats think the probs are fair, while 80 per cent of Republicans think they’re a witch hunt.
Among independents, 51 per cent think they’re fair, while 47 per cent do not.
In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work
The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned on Monday to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.
It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the Trump probe since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the grand jury. The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.
The grand jury is now back on Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss secretive proceedings. It was not immediately clear whether an additional witness might be called before the panel.
Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday. He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, furnishing no evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.
FBI fully prepared after Trump’s ‘death and destruction’ post, lawmaker says
US senator Mark Warner said on Sunday he was briefed by the FBI on Donald Trump‘s rhetoric after the former president verbally lashed out at a New York prosecutor overseeing a grand jury investigation into alleged hush-money payments.
“I have been briefed by the FBI. They say they are fully prepared,” Warner, a Democrat and the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN on Sunday. “They have seen no specific threats but the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased.”
Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against New York prosecutors who are leading investigations into the alleged payment of hush-money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
On Friday Mr Trump warned in a Truth Social post of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged in the case.
He also shared a composite picture showing him wielding a baseball bat next to the head of Mr Bragg, a post widely seen as a dangerous call to violence against a prosecutor. The post was later deleted.
Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe
If charged such violent rhetoric could be in violation of bond
One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting
Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu, once considered to be a political ally of Donald Trump’s, has come out swinging against the former US president in a new interview that touched on Mr Trump’s meeting with disgraced rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
The comments were made during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, due to air in the coming days on the streaming service Fox Nation. Excerpts were released on Monday by Fox News.
Speaking with Morgan, Mr Netanyahu said that Mr Trump “should be rebuked and condemned” for his meeting with Fuentes, who regularly rants about the Jewish people and is known for his denial of the Holocaust.
Stormy Daniels destroys critic with three word response after being attacked for sex with married Trump
Porn actor Stormy Daniels hit back at critics on Twitter amid the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into the hush money payment she received from former President Donald Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen in 2016.
Ms Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006. She was paid off to keep quiet about the supposed extramarital activity.
Mr Trump insulted Ms Daniels during his Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, rejecting all allegations of an affair.
“Sex with Stormy Daniels is traumatic enough. Hasn’t President Trump been punished enough?” one Twitter user said.
“I think he needs another spanking,” Ms Daniels responded.
Trump’s own lawyer calls violent Truth Social post attacking Alvin Bragg ‘ill advised’
Donald Trump’s personal lawyer refused to defend his client’s social media post attacking New York County district attorney Alvin Bragg who is overseeing proceedings on the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Joe Tacopina condemned Mr Trump’s Truth Social post in which the former president was seen wielding a baseball bat next to a photo of Mr Bragg’s head.
Mr Tacopina was asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday if he would “advise a client to personally attack a prosecutor like this”.
Trump claims Manhattan DA ‘already dropped’ case after falsely predicting his imminent arrest
Following his campaign rally in Waco, Texas, Donald Trump said he believes prosecutors in New York City have “already dropped” a case against him, one week after his false prediction of his imminent arrest generated a media firestorm, a rush of Republican support and a surge in donations to his campaign.
Speaking to reporters on 25 March, the former president said he thinks the office of New York County district attorney Alvin Bragg is no longer investigating Mr Trump’s alleged hush money payment to an adult film star in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.
“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” he said, according to Axios. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”
A New York grand jury continues to hear witnesses and evidence in that case. Mr Trump and his aides have blamed “leaks” and “rumours” for his claims, though the former president appeared to be the only source for publicly announcing them, and his team has clarified that he did not receive any indications from prosecutors that would be imminently charged.
Trump goes all in against trans rights
Former US president Donald Trump smeared rights for transgender Americans as “insanity” and pledged to “revoke every Biden policy promoting the disfigurement of our youth” over the weekend.
At the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday in Waco, Texas, Trump doubled down on a vow he made last month to revoke his successor’s policies on gender-affirming care for transgender children.
Trump said that he would “keep men out of women’s sports” if re-elected president, after he last year misgendered transgender athlete Lia Thomas.
Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric
Alex Jones, the InfoWars broadcaster and conspiracy theorist, said he believes that former President Donald Trump may be assassinated by the so-called deep state.
Mr Jones, who lost a defamation lawsuit after spreading disinformation about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, has said that if it appears as if Mr Trump may win the 2024 election, deep state operatives may take him out by blowing up his plane or shooting him.
The host was speaking on Sunday after Mr Trump had held his first 2024 rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas on the 30th anniversary of the deadly standoff by federal authorities and a religious cult leading to the deaths of 86 people, and spawning conspiracy theorists among Americans with anti-government sentiments.
It was one of the most lethal battles against law enforcement in US history, and Mr Trump spent a significant part of his speech railing against those investigating him for various alleged offences.
Trump says mail in ballots used to ‘cheat’ – days after urging supporters to ‘change our thinking’ on voting method
Former president Donald Trump returned to his old position that mail-in ballots are used to “cheat” after he had previously told his supporters that they needed to “change our thinking” about the voting practice.
The former president criticised the use of mail-in ballots on his networking platform Truth Social.
“The Democrats used Covid inspired Mail In Ballots to CHEAT,” he said. “Even Jimmy Carter’s Commission said that Mail In Ballots will lead to massive cheating, which they they have. France, and others, gave up on them — MASSIVE FRAUD. Now they are using PROSECUTORS to CHEAT — No shame. They are the lowest of the low!”
The former president repeatedly criticised mail-in votig throughout the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact he voted by mail himself. Republicans have historically preferred using mail-in ballots, but Mr Trump’s critiques have led to many more Republicans opposing the practice.
