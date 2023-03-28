Trump news – live: Trump claims DA has dropped indictment as his own lawyer criticises his Truth Social posts
Former president suggests Alvin Bragg is set to drop Stormy Daniels hush money case
Trump comments on his picture wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
Donald Trump has suggested that Manhattan’s district attorney has already dropped the Stormy Daniels hush money case, days after he set off a frenzied news cycle by claiming he would be arrested over the matter.
Speaking to reporters on his plane following a campaign speech in Waco, Texas, he said: “I think they’ve already dropped the case.
“It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”
The Manhattan grand jury probing the former president is expected to reconvene in the coming week following several delays, with New York County’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling off grand jury hearings on 22 and 23 March.
It comes as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer criticised his client’s online attacks against the DA, including a post with a baseball bat next to Mr Bragg.
“I’m not his social media consultant. I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down,” Joe Tacopina told NBC News.
And his former ally, the president of Israel, is also weighing in and offering strong criticism for Mr Trump’s courtship of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.
Trump claims Manhattan DA 'already dropped' case after falsely predicting his imminent arrest
Following his campaign rally in Waco, Texas, Donald Trump said he believes prosecutors in New York City have “already dropped” a case against him, one week after his false prediction of his imminent arrest generated a media firestorm, a rush of Republican support and a surge in donations to his campaign.
Speaking to reporters on 25 March, the former president said he thinks the office of New York County district attorney Alvin Bragg is no longer investigating Mr Trump’s alleged hush money payment to an adult film star in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.
“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” he said, according to Axios. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”
A New York grand jury continues to hear witnesses and evidence in that case. Mr Trump and his aides have blamed “leaks” and “rumours” for his claims, though the former president appeared to be the only source for publicly announcing them, and his team has clarified that he did not receive any indications from prosecutors that would be imminently charged.
Read more:
Trump claims Manhattan DA ‘already dropped’ case after falsely predicting arrest
The former president’s allies continue to blame ‘leaks’ and ‘rumours’ for his announcement, which ignited a media frenzy and a rush of GOP support
Has Trump been arrested? The former president's moving indictment timeline
Workers began erecting barricades around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse last week, bracing for a potential, unprecedented moment: Donald Trump arriving to face charges in a hush money probe, making him the first president in US history to face criminal charges.
In an all-caps warning on his Truth Social account on 18 March, the former president predicted his own arrest and called on his supporters to protest what he called the “corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office.”
A Trump spokesperson later clarified the former president’s team has been given “no notification” of an impending arrest or indictment beside “illegal leaks,” though Mr Trump was the only person to have announced his imminent arrest, which he said would take place on 21 March.
A grand jury in New York City has met on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays since January to consider evidence involving the former president’s role involving a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels that prosecutors at the New York County district attorney’s office reportedly allege was an illegal campaign expenditure.
Read more:
Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent rhetoric
‘Whether Trump is for real or not, the deep state hates his guts and is scared of him, because they see him as a power rival,’ InfoWars host says
One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting
Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu, once considered to be a political ally of Donald Trump’s, has come out swinging against the former US president in a new interview that touched on Mr Trump’s meeting with disgraced rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
The comments were made during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, due to air in the coming days on the streaming service Fox Nation. Excerpts were released on Monday by Fox News.
Speaking with Morgan, Mr Netanyahu said that Mr Trump “should be rebuked and condemned” for his meeting with Fuentes, who regularly rants about the Jewish people and is known for his denial of the Holocaust.
Read more:
One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting
Israeli president says Trump’s meeting with prominent white nationalist should be ‘condemned’
Stormy Daniels destroys critic with three word response after being attacked for sex with married Trump
Porn actor Stormy Daniels hit back at critics on Twitter amid the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into the hush money payment she received from former President Donald Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen in 2016.
Ms Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006. She was paid off to keep quiet about the supposed extramarital activity.
Mr Trump insulted Ms Daniels during his Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, rejecting all allegations of an affair.
“Sex with Stormy Daniels is traumatic enough. Hasn’t President Trump been punished enough?” one Twitter user said.
“I think he needs another spanking,” Ms Daniels responded.
Read more:
Stormy Daniels destroys critic after she’s attacked for sex with married Trump
‘Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?’ adult actor tweets
Mike Huckabee endorses ‘cringe-worthy’ and ‘incredibly funny’ Trump for president
Former Arkansas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.
“Donald Trump was my second choice for President in 2016. My first choice was ME!” he wrote on his website on Monday. “When I didn’t make it, I endorsed, supported, and campaigned for Donald Trump.”
Mr Huckabee said Mr Trump “exceeded my expectations” but that he had “surprised most of my friends and some of my enemies in supporting Trump”.
“He often said things that were cringe-worthy, and some of the labels he affixed to political opponents and the media were harsh, if not accurate and incredibly funny,” the ex-governor wrote.
“When people asked how I could support him I said it was like choosing a doctor to do surgery on a member of my family,” he said adding that he would prefer the surgeon with a “questionable personality” but with better “surgical skills”.
“No President helped the country get steered away from the insanity of socialist economics and insane policies on energy, the military, and the proper role of the courts as did Donald Trump,” Mr Huckabee claimed.
Echoing Mr Trump’s own rhetoric, Mr Huckabee asked, “who else could take and endure the relentless hate he faced and the never-ending persecutions and prosecutions of the demonic deep state?”
Trump rails against ‘demonic forces’ and pitches 2024 race as ‘the final battle’ at Waco rally
Donald Trump railed against “demonic forces” and pitched the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” at the first rally of his third campaign for the White House in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Mr Trump opened the rally by playing a song recorded by a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. He then launched into a speech that echoed the same incendiary language he used in the run-up to that day.
“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said, hitting out at “demonic forces” who are “destroying the country.”
“Either the Deep State destroys America or we destroy the Deep State,” the former president warned his followers.
Read more:
Trump rails against ‘demonic forces’ and calls 2024 ‘the final battle’ at Waco rally
Donald Trump held his first rally of the 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly siege that made the town famous
Majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair
Most Americans think the investigations into former President Donald Trump are fair, according to a new poll.
The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll includes responses from 1,300 adults and shows that around 60 per cent of Americans don’t want him to be president again.
A majority of Americans disagree with Mr Trump as 56 per cent say that the investigations are fair and not a “witch hunt” – 41 per cent take the opposing view, according to NPR.
There’s a massive partisan divide – about 90 per cent of Democrats think the probs are fair, while 80 per cent of Republicans think they’re a witch hunt.
Among independents, 51 per cent think they’re fair, while 47 per cent do not.
FBI fully prepared after Trump’s ‘death and destruction’ post, lawmaker says
US senator Mark Warner said on Sunday he was briefed by the FBI on Donald Trump‘s rhetoric after the former president verbally lashed out at a New York prosecutor overseeing a grand jury investigation into alleged hush-money payments.
“I have been briefed by the FBI. They say they are fully prepared,” Warner, a Democrat and the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN on Sunday. “They have seen no specific threats but the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased.”
Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against New York prosecutors who are leading investigations into the alleged payment of hush-money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
On Friday Mr Trump warned in a Truth Social post of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged in the case.
He also shared a composite picture showing him wielding a baseball bat next to the head of Mr Bragg, a post widely seen as a dangerous call to violence against a prosecutor. The post was later deleted.
Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe
If charged such violent rhetoric could be in violation of bond
