Read Fani Willis’ explosive Georgia indictment against Trump and his inner circle
Donald Trump was named alongside 18 other defendants in a criminal indictment that alleges the group plotted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia
Ex-president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants were indicted in Georgia on 41 counts related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election which includes violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
A grand jury in Fulton County Georgia handed down the indictment on Monday, stemming from a years-long investigation by district attorney Fani Willis.
Jurors found Mr Trump along with some of his allies including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows of “knowingly and willfully” joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump” in Georgia.
Each defendant is facing a specific set of charges unique to their alleged involvement.
Read the indictment in full here:
