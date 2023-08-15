Read Fani Willis’ explosive Georgia indictment against Trump and his inner circle

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Ex-president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants were indicted in Georgia on 41 counts related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election which includes violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

A grand jury in Fulton County Georgia handed down the indictment on Monday, stemming from a years-long investigation by district attorney Fani Willis.

Jurors found Mr Trump along with some of his allies including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows of “knowingly and willfully” joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump” in Georgia.

Each defendant is facing a specific set of charges unique to their alleged involvement.

Read the indictment in full here: