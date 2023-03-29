✕ Close Trump comments on his picture wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that ex-Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury empaneled by the Department of Justice as part of the agency’s investigation into January 6.

But the ruling is still under seal — and multiple news outlets have reported that Mr Pence is only required to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump leading up to the attack on Congress. All of Mr Pence’s actions taken as part of his duties as president of the Senate remain privileged.

Meanwhile, the New York grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election is not expected to vote on an indictment this week.

The former president has offered a rambling response as he defended himself for posting an image of him holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was posted to his Truth Social account.