Trump news – live: Judge rules Mike Pence must testify in Jan 6 case as NY indictment not expected this week
Former president suggests Alvin Bragg is set to drop Stormy Daniels hush money case
Trump comments on his picture wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that ex-Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury empaneled by the Department of Justice as part of the agency’s investigation into January 6.
But the ruling is still under seal — and multiple news outlets have reported that Mr Pence is only required to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump leading up to the attack on Congress. All of Mr Pence’s actions taken as part of his duties as president of the Senate remain privileged.
Meanwhile, the New York grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election is not expected to vote on an indictment this week.
The former president has offered a rambling response as he defended himself for posting an image of him holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was posted to his Truth Social account.
One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting
Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu, once considered to be a political ally of Donald Trump’s, has come out swinging against the former US president in a new interview that touched on Mr Trump’s meeting with disgraced rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
The comments were made during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, due to air in the coming days on the streaming service Fox Nation. Excerpts were released on Monday by Fox News.
Speaking with Morgan, Mr Netanyahu said that Mr Trump “should be rebuked and condemned” for his meeting with Fuentes, who regularly rants about the Jewish people and is known for his denial of the Holocaust.
One-time ally Netanyahu criticises Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting
Israeli president says Trump’s meeting with prominent white nationalist should be ‘condemned’
Judge orders Pence to give evidence in January 6 probe
The top federal judge in Washington, DC has ordered former vice president Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury regarding his interactions with former president Donald Trump in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
In a sealed opinion first reported by CNN, Chief Judge James Boasberg reportedly ordered Mr Pence to give evidence in response to any questions from Special Counsel Jack Smith that could elicit answers about illegal acts committed by the ex-president.
Judge Boasberg’s order also reportedly allowed Mr Pence to decline to answer any question that touched on his actions during the certification, but did not preclude him from discussing his interactions with Mr Trump in the lead-up to it.
Judge orders Pence to give evidence
Former vice president had sought to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a grand jury under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith
No indictment vote for Trump expected this week in Manhattan grand jury probe
The grand jury looking at evidence related to Donald Trump’s hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels is no longer expected to vote on whether or not to indict the former president this week.
That news was first reported by local NBC affiliate WNBC, which cited three sources who indicated that the grand jury would not meet on Wednesday and was not expected to hear matters related to this investigation on Thursday. That makes the prospect of a decision one way or the other regarding the former president’s fate highly unlikely before the members return next week.
No indictment vote for Trump expected this week in Manhattan grand jury probe
Grand jury not expected to meet on Wednesday
DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy
Jim McKee is standing at the end of a line that snakes through five aisles of fiction inside the Books-A-Million store in Florida’s capital city.
He is smiling because in a matter of minutes, the book he’s holding will be signed by its author, Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor who McKee believes should be the nation’s next president. But as a former Donald Trump loyalist, the 44-year-old Tallahassee attorney almost whispers when he first says it out loud.
“Personally, I’d rather see DeSantis win the Republican primary than Trump,” McKee says softly, having to repeat himself to be heard. His voice soon grows louder.
“Trump has upset so many people,” McKee says. “DeSantis is more palatable. He has a good story to tell.”
Indeed, conversations throughout Tallahassee’s book stores, conference rooms, state house offices and sports bars reveal that DeSantis’ allies are gaining confidence as Trump’s legal woes mount. The former president faces a possible indictment in New York over his role in a hush money scheme during the 2016 campaign to prevent porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public about an extramarital sexual encounter, which he denies.
The optimism around DeSantis comes even as an unlikely collection of establishment-minded Republican officials and Make America Great Again influencers raise concerns about the Florida governor’s readiness for the national stage. DeSantis has stumbled at times under the weight of intensifying national scrutiny as he builds out his political organization and introduces himself to voters in key primary states.
DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump 'chaos' candidacy
Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are gaining confidence in his White House prospects as former President Donald Trump’s legal woes mount
Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric
Alex Jones, the InfoWars broadcaster and conspiracy theorist, said he believes that former President Donald Trump may be assassinated by the so-called deep state.
Mr Jones, who lost a defamation lawsuit after spreading disinformation about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, has said that if it appears as if Mr Trump may win the 2024 election, deep state operatives may take him out by blowing up his plane or shooting him.
The host was speaking on Sunday after Mr Trump had held his first 2024 rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas on the 30th anniversary of the deadly standoff by federal authorities and a religious cult leading to the deaths of 86 people, and spawning conspiracy theorists among Americans with anti-government sentiments.
It was one of the most lethal battles against law enforcement in US history, and Mr Trump spent a significant part of his speech railing against those investigating him for various alleged offences.
Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent rhetoric
‘Whether Trump is for real or not, the deep state hates his guts and is scared of him, because they see him as a power rival,’ InfoWars host says
Trump says mail in ballots used to ‘cheat’ – days after urging supporters to ‘change our thinking’ on voting method
Former president Donald Trump has returned to his old position that mail-in ballots are used to “cheat” after he had previously told his supporters that they needed to “change our thinking” about the voting practice.
The former president criticised the use of mail-in ballots on his networking platform Truth Social.
“The Democrats used Covid inspired Mail In Ballots to CHEAT,” he said. “Even Jimmy Carter’s Commission said that Mail In Ballots will lead to massive cheating, which they they have. France, and others, gave up on them — MASSIVE FRAUD. Now they are using PROSECUTORS to CHEAT — No shame. They are the lowest of the low!”
The former president repeatedly criticised mail-in votig throughout the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact he voted by mail himself. Republicans have historically preferred using mail-in ballots, but Mr Trump’s critiques have led to many more Republicans opposing the practice.
Trump gives contradictory statements on mail-in ballots days apart
Trump has repeatedly criticised mail-in ballots since 2020
Trump goes all in against trans rights
Former US president Donald Trump smeared rights for transgender Americans as “insanity” and pledged to “revoke every Biden policy promoting the disfigurement of our youth” over the weekend.
At the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday in Waco, Texas, Trump doubled down on a vow he made last month to revoke his successor’s policies on gender-affirming care for transgender children.
Trump said that he would “keep men out of women’s sports” if re-elected president, after he last year misgendered transgender athlete Lia Thomas.
Trump attacks transgender rights and says he will ban ‘disfigurement of our youth’
Donald Trump also said that he would “keep men out of women’s sports” if re-elected president
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money payment that could lead to first Trump charges
Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for two years, and is already itching to go back.
But one figure from his first run for president has refused to go away, and may end up being a major headache for him as he pursues a third White House bid.
We’re talking, of course, about adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known by her real name, Stephanie Clifford. Ms Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to keep her mouth shut.
At the time, the basis of her claim took on an interesting angle thanks to a lawsuit she filed against then-President Donald Trump. Alleging that the hush agreement was invalid because Mr Trump had not signed it, she sued him and triggered what would become a years-long investigation into whether the scheme was legal at all points.
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money payment that could lead to first Trump charges
A five-year story finally looks to be nearing some kind of conclusion. John Bowden takes a look at the saga that may lead to criminal charges against Donald Trump
