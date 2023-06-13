Trump indictment – live: Trump tries wild new defence as allies arrive in Miami for court arraignment
Donald Trump to appear in court in Miami to face 37 charges laid out in federal indictment over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House
Defiant Donald Trump attacks ‘nasty’ Pence and ‘deranged’ special consul Jack Smith
Donald Trump will be arraigned today on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, as he becomes the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.
The former president will appear for his arraignment at a federal court in the Southern District of Florida at 3pm ET, where he has vowed to plead not guilty to all charges.
“I’ll just say ‘not guilty.’ I didn’t do anything wrong,” he told Boston radio show WRKO on Monday.
Despite his confidence, The Independent exclusively revealed that Mr Trump was struggling to find attorneys willing to defend him in Florida.
Miami officials meanwhile are bracing for protests outside the courthouse with Mayor Francis Suarez saying at a press conference that the city is enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.
Several supporters have voiced violent rhetoric online and MAGA loyalists Kari Lake and Laura Loomer, the Proud Boys and at least one Capitol rioter (named Baked Alaska) are expected to descend on Miami in support of the former president.
Why is Trump’s case different to those of Biden and Pence?
Donald Trump’s supporters and many Republican officials contend that the former president is the target of a politically weaponised justice system that has ignored similar alleged crimes committed by his rivals.
“Lock her up” chants directed at Hillary Clinton still dominate GOP rallies. House Republicans have launched committees to investigate the sitting president and his family.
But in classified documents cases involving President Joe Biden and former vice president Mike Pence, both men cooperated with federal law enforcement and returned those records. Ms Clinton was not found to have deliberately mishandled classified information or obstruct justice in the recovery of communications.
Mr Trump, according to prosecutors, did exactly that.
Alex Woodward reports.
Why Trump’s indictment can’t compare to cases involving Biden, Pence and Clinton
Why Trump’s federal charges can’t compare to Clinton, Biden and Pence
Protests begin outside of Florida courthouse
Protests have begun to take place outside of the Miami courthouse where Donald Trump is expected for his arraignment at 3pm EST.
The Independent’s White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports live from the scene:
“Good morning from the federal court complex in Miami, where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear for his arraignment on federal charges, stemming from his alleged unlawful retention of national defense information after the end of his term.
Thus far the throngs of pro-trump protesters that police have feared have not materialized, but there has been a smattering of colorful characters milling about the courthouse grounds, with most appearing to be here in support of the former president.
One of Mr Trump’s Republican, primary rivals, Vivek Ramaswamy, is expected to deliver remarks in front of the courthouse in approximately 20 minutes.”
Most Republicans believe indictment was ‘politically motivated’
A new poll from Reuters and Ispsos shows that 81 per cent of self-identifying Republicans believe the federal indictment against former president Donald Trump is politically motivated.
This number exceeds the estimated percentage of Mr Trump’s base – which Reuters cited as 30 to 35 per cent.
The poll gives some insight into how politically divided Americans are when it comes to Mr Trump.
Despite the federal indictment laying out 37 specific charges related to Mr Trump allegedly retaining and concealing classified documents from the government, only 35 per cent of Republicans said it was believable that Mr Trump illegally stored the documents in his Florida home.
All the investigations Trump faces
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump.
Trump has been indicted again: All the lawsuits and investigations he faces
Former president has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits throughout his business and political career
Kevin McCarthy gives baffling defence of Trump storing classified documents in Mar-a-Lago bathroom
Kevin McCarthy gave a bewildering defence of former President Donald Trump storing classified documents in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom, noting that bathroom doors have locks.
The speaker was asked by a reporter on Monday if it was a “good look” for Mr Trump to have boxes of documents in his bathroom. In images released by the Department of Justice, the boxes can be seen in a bathroom with a chandelier.
“I don’t know,” Mr McCarthy said. “Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks.”
Gustaf Killander reports:
What time is Trump’s arraignment and will it be live-streamed?
Former president Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday (13 June) on 37 charges related to his retention of classified documents.
On Monday afternoon, Mr Trump left his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, and boarded his private plane to make his way down to Florida.
It is the second time Mr Trump will be arraigned, the first being earlier this year when he was indicted in New York on 34 felony charges related to business fraud.
Here’s what to expect today:
What time is Trump’s arraignment and will it be live-streamed?
Former president is in Miami, Florida for his arraignment on Tuesday
WATCH: Outside Trump's Doral golf club ahead of federal court appearance
What to expect as Trump faces arraignment in federal court
Donald Trump will turn himself into authorities in Miami, Florida today and be arraigned for the second time in his political career.
This time, the arraignment comes after Mr Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges related to allegedly unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice and refusing to turn over dozens of classified documents, stored at his Mar-a-Lago home, to the National Archives.
As Mr Trump prepares to attend his arraignment at 3pm EST at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr United States Courthouse in Miami, here’s what to expect.
Alex Woodward reports:
Handcuffs or a mugshot? What to expect as Trump faces arraignment in federal court
What to expect when Trump makes his first court appearance in the Mar-a-Lago case
Trump-appointed judge will not oversee arraignment
Aileen Cannon, a federal judge with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, has been appointed to oversee the federal criminal case against Donald Trump, meaning she will be placed in charge of the timing and progression of the criminal case as well as rulings on motions brought by the defence and prosecution.
If the former president is then convicted, she would also be tasked with handing down a sentence to the very man who nominated her to that position.
Judge Cannon’s appointment raises questions as she was nominated to the bench by Mr Trump in his last days in office. She has already come under fire for delivering rulings widely considered favourable to Mr Trump over the course of the investigation into the classified documents.
But while she will oversee the case, Magistrate Judge John Goodman will oversee the arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin McCarthy gives shocking defence of Trump storing classified papers in bathroom
Kevin McCarthy gave a shocking – and somewhat ridiculous – defence of Donald Trump’s move to allegedly store classified documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.
On Monday, the House Speaker was asked by a reporter if he thinks it’s a “good look” for the former president to keep boxes containing top secrets and national defence information in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Mr McCarthy gave a bizarre response: “I don’t know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks.”
The garage reference was a slight on President Joe Biden after documents were found in the garage of his Delaware home.
Mr McCarthy added: “[You] have a lot of these documents behind a Corvette in a garage with the door wide open.
“You’ve got a son of, Hunter Biden, who knows who he had there, in and out.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies