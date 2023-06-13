Trump indictment - live: Trump greets fans with free food after arrest, not guilty plea at Miami arraignment
Donald Trump has entered a plea at his arraignment to face 37 charges laid out in a federal indictment over his handling of classified documents
Donald Trump’s spokesperson calls charges against former president politically motivated’
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, as he becomes the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.
The former president sat stonefaced in court and the plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche. He arrived for his arraignment alongside codefendant Walt Nauta, at a federal court in the Southern District of Florida shortly before 2pm ET for the 3pm hearing. He had previously vowed to plead not guilty to all charges.
Despite his confidence and extensive protestations online, The Independent exclusively revealed that Mr Trump was struggling to find attorneys willing to defend him in Florida.
Miami officials meanwhile were braced for protests outside the courthouse with Mayor Francis Suarez saying at a press conference that the city is enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.
After the hearing Mr Trump and Mr Nauta stopped at a famous family-owned Cuban restaurant in Little Havana where supporters sang Happy Birthday to him. He turns 77 tomorrow.
Trump supporters verbally attack Miami’s Republican mayor outside Trump arraignment
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican reportedly considering a campaign for president, was called a “swamp monster” by an irate Donald Trump supporter outside the courthouse where the former president is set to be arraigned on federal charges today.
Mr Suarez, 45, has been critical of Mr Trump in the past and reportedly did not vote for him for president in 2020.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump supporters attack Miami’s Republican mayor outside Trump arraignment
Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, called a ‘swamp monster’ outside arraignment
Lindsey Graham insists he’s not ‘inconsistent’ for backing Trump
Senator Lindsey Graham defended himself after a former CIA head called him a “spineless coward” for refusing to condemn Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Mr Graham said his opposition to Mr Trump’s second indictment related to the documents and his beliefs that sensitive materials must be handled properly are not contradictory.
“I’m very concerned about mishandling classified information,” he told The Independent. “I’m also very concerned about ... equal treatment under the law. Those two things are not inconsistent.”
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Lindsey Graham says he’s not ‘inconsistent’ for backing Trump over classified papers
South Carolina senator said he would still support former president in 2024 race
Trump makes surprise stop in Little Havana
Donald Trump’s motorcade has made a surprise stop at the iconic Cuban restaurant Versailles in Little Havana. Walt Nauta is still by his side.
Upon entering the restaurant, Mr Trump announced “Food for everyone” and the crowd sang him Happy Birthday for his 77th birthday which is tomorrow. There was also a prayer said.
White House rejects any involvement in Trump prosecution
The White House once again asserted the independence of the Department of Justice on Tuesday amid charges from Donald Trump of a political vendetta against him.
Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters early Tuesday afternoon as the former occupant of the White House appeared in Miami for his second criminal indictment in as many months, this time on 37 counts related to the retention of presidential records, including classified materials, at Mar-a-Lago.
John Bowden reports.
White House rejects any involvement in Trump prosecution as ex-president under arrest
Biden holds firm to judiciary’s independence as Trump vows to weaponse DoJ for revenge
More details on arraignment hearing
Per Gareth Haake of MSNBC:
Both Donald Trump and Walt Nauta have been released on their own recognisance without bond and without travel restrictions.
The government will put together a list of witnesses with whom Mr Trump is not allowed to contact about the case for its duration except through counsel — that includes Mr Nauta.
There is no word on the next court date in the case.
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts indictment as 'election interference'
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called the indictment of former president Donald Trump 'election interference' as he was formally arraigned.
Ms Greene spoke with The Independent about the indictment.
"Do you mean that 37 charges of election interference?" she said. Ms Greene said she and Mr Trump spoke over the weekend when they appeared at the Georgia Republican Party Convention where Mr Trump delivered a blistering speech excoriating prosecutors in the days after his indictment.
Ms Greene said that the indictment was a further example of why she wanted to defund the FBI and the Justice Department
"We have to it's a weaponised government. They're weaponised against their political enemies, so it has to be done."
Full story: Trump pleads not guilty as he makes history as first president to be criminally charged – twice
For the second time in three months, the man who served as the 45th President of the United States stood before a judge as a defendant in a criminal case that could cost his freedom for a significant portion of his remaining lifespan.
Flanked by attorneys Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, Donald Trump entered a Miami federal courtroom as US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman formally presented him with a 37-count indictment accusing the former president of illegally retaining national defense documents and other classified materials at his Florida home, and obstructing government efforts to reclaim them.
Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward filed this report.
Trump makes history as first president to be criminally charged – twice
Donald Trump is a twice-indicted criminal defendant accused of illegally withholding national defence documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them
Trump defence team waived reading of full indictment
Scott MacFarlane of CBS News reports that the Trump legal team waived the formal reading of the 49-page indictment.
Neither defendant viewed as flight risk
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports Prosecutor David Harbach told the judge that the government “does not view either defendant as a flight risk.”
