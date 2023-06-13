✕ Close Donald Trump’s spokesperson calls charges against former president politically motivated’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, as he becomes the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.

The former president sat stonefaced in court and the plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche. He arrived for his arraignment alongside codefendant Walt Nauta, at a federal court in the Southern District of Florida shortly before 2pm ET for the 3pm hearing. He had previously vowed to plead not guilty to all charges.

Despite his confidence and extensive protestations online, The Independent exclusively revealed that Mr Trump was struggling to find attorneys willing to defend him in Florida.

Miami officials meanwhile were braced for protests outside the courthouse with Mayor Francis Suarez saying at a press conference that the city is enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.

After the hearing Mr Trump and Mr Nauta stopped at a famous family-owned Cuban restaurant in Little Havana where supporters sang Happy Birthday to him. He turns 77 tomorrow.