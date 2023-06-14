✕ Close Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House. He is now the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Mr Trump sat stonefaced in court for the arraignment with his arms crossed as the plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche. Sitting with him was codefendant, his valet Walt Nauta.

Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.

After the hearing, Mr Trump and Mr Nauta stopped at a famous family-owned Cuban restaurant where supporters sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him. He turns 77 on Wednesday.

The former president returned to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he made his first public remarks after court, vowing to go after the whole “Biden crime family”, calling the arraignment “the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country” and attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith as a “trembling thug”.