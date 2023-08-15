Trump claims mystery press conference report clears him of Georgia election charges: Live updates
Former president lashed out on Truth Social after he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, for running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 Ga election – charges that could see him spend his final days in jail
Donald Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.
The former president described the extensive charge sheet produced by a grand jury in Fulton County as an attempt to stop him from running in next year’s election, writing on Truth Social that “the witch hunt continues”.
Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.
The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.
Prominent allies also charged over the Georgia plot include Trump lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump and the others named have been issued with arrest warrants and ordered to surrender by 25 August.
On Tuesday, the former president claimed that a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” he will present at a news conference on Monday at his Bedminster golf club will exonerate him.
Senate GOP leadership mostly mum after Trump indictment in Georgia
House Republicans raged against former president Donald Trump’s fourth indictment in Georgia, saying that it was politically targeted. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who voted to object to the 2020 election results, said “Americans see through this desperate sham.”
Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, who replaced Rep Liz Cheney after Ms Cheney’s repeated critiques of Mr Trump, said Mr Trump “will defeat these bogus charges and win back the White House in 2024.”
But for the most part, Senate Republican leadership stayed silent amid the news of Mr Trump’s latest indictment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Whip John Thune, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barasso and many other senior Republican leaders in the Senate remained mum.
Eric Garcia has the latest from Capitol Hill.
Why is Kanye West’s former publicist named in Trump’s Georgia indictment?
Donald Trump was not singled out by Fulton County DA Fani Willis — 18 co-defendants were also named in the 98-page document, including the former president’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
One of the more surprising names on the list was that of Trevian Kutti, a one-time publicist for the rapper Kanye West.
Joe Sommerlad explains why he was listed as a con-conspirator.
Full story: Trump promises ‘irrefutable’ report on baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia
Donald Trump has promised to share an “irrefutable” report on his baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia.
Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning, writing: “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey.”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Actions of Georgia’s lieutenant governor in Trump election meddling to be examined by special prosecutor
A Georgia state agency said Tuesday that it will name a special prosecutor to consider whether the state’s Republican lieutenant governor should face criminal charges after former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday for working to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
EDITORIAL: Trump’s indictment shows America one thing – they’re better off with Biden
It’s not much of a choice but, in the end, it ought to be an easy one.
Trump’s legal woes in numbers: Four indictments, 91 criminal charges, up to 700 years in jail
Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.
While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.
Gustaf Kilander breaks down the numbers.
Who are the 18 defendants charged with Trump in Georgia RICO case?
A sprawling indictment targeting Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia includes 18 co-defendants, including his former White House chief of staff, several Trump-allied attorneys, and the so-called “fake” electors who joined a scheme to subvert the outcome.
All are charged under the state’s anti-racketeering statute, marking one of the largest criminal cases against the former president and his allies for alleged crimes committed while he was in office in an attempt to remain in power at whatever cost.
Alex Woodward reports on who has been indicted alongside the former president.
Fulton County clerk’s office releases statement on ‘fictitious document'
The Fulton County clerk of the courts has released a statement on the accidental release of the special purpose grand jury document yesterday that caused so much confusion.
The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts announces that midday on August 14, 2023, a media outlet utilizing the Fulton County Press que obtained a docket sheet and shared it with other media outlets who then released the sample working document related to the former United States President, Donald Trump - reporting that an indictment had been returned by the Special Grand Jury in Fulton County Georgia. Upon learning of the mishap, Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, Ché Alexander, immediately removed the document and issued correspondence notifying the media that a fictitious document was in circulation and that no indictment had been returned by the Grand Jury.
In anticipation of issues that arise with entering a potentially large indictment, Alexander used charges that pre-exist in Odyssey to test the system and conduct a trial run. Unfortunately, the sample working document led to the docketing of what appeared to be an indictment, but which was, in fact, only a fictitious docket sheet. Because the media has access to documents before they are published, and while it may have appeared that something official had occurred because the document bore a case number and filing date, it did not include a signed “true” or “no” bill nor an official stamp with Clerk Alexander’s name, thereby making the document unofficial and a test sample only.
Hours later, after receiving the True Bill presented to presiding Judge, Robert McBurney, Clerk Alexander executed the filing with a file stamp and moments later she made the filing public.
The Office understands the confusion that this matter caused and the sensitivity of all court filings. We remain committed to operating with an extreme level of efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.
Media members can expect to be notified of any/all filings in real time and will be provided access to filings via equitable communication.
Truth Social flies into a rage over Trump’s Georgia indictment
Truth Social predictably flew into a rage over the latest indictment of Donald Trump — this time in Georgia, where he and 18 others were hit with a slew of charges over attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
The former president’s followers were quick to comfort him, push conspiracies and call for retaliation after a grand jury indicted him Monday on 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Truth Social flies into a rage over Trump’s Georgia indictment
A plethora of Truth Social users came to Mr Trump’s defence following his fourth indictment
