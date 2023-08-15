✕ Close Donald Trump indicted for fourth time

Donald Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.

The former president described the extensive charge sheet produced by a grand jury in Fulton County as an attempt to stop him from running in next year’s election, writing on Truth Social that “the witch hunt continues”.

Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.

The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.

Prominent allies also charged over the Georgia plot include Trump lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump and the others named have been issued with arrest warrants and ordered to surrender by 25 August.

On Tuesday, the former president claimed that a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” he will present at a news conference on Monday at his Bedminster golf club will exonerate him.