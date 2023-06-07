Trump news – latest: Trump calls Mar-a-Lago classified papers case ‘election interference’ as charges expected
All the latest news today on Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign as he takes to Truth Social to rant about legal probe
Two members of Donald Trump’s legal team, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan, were spotted entering the Washington DC headquarters of the Department of Justice late on Monday morning as the agency continues its investigations into their employer and his handling of classified documents post-presidency. During the meeting, the lawyers reportedly argued that Mr Trump should not face charges in the probe.
Meanwhile, federal investigators taking part in the probe are reportedly training their attention on an employee at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, who, in the process of draining a swimming pool on the property last year, flooded a room where computer servers containing video surveillance logs were stored.
Investigators are said to have asked at least one witness about the episode but it is as yet unclear whether the flooding of the server room is being treated as suspicious or an accident.
Responding in an all-caps meltdown on Truth Social, Mr Trump raged: “HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED?”
Also on Monday, his estranged former deputy Mike Pence filed the necessary paperworks with the Federal Election Commission to commence a presidential bid of his own, which is likely to be formally announced on Wednesday.
Gaetz pushes resolution to hold former NYC prosecutor in contempt
Rep Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution to hold a former New York City prosecutor in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about charges against former president Donald Trump.
The resolution requests that Mark Pomerantz, who worked in the New York County District Attorney’s office before resigning, be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
ICYMI: Judge says trio who put up $500k bail for George Santos must be revealed
Embattled congressman George Santos has been told by a judge that the identities of the trio who paid his $500,000 bail must be publicly revealed.
Mr Santos, a Republican from New York, pleaded not guilty last month to federal charges of defrauding his campaign supporters, lying to obtain unemployment money and making false statements on congressional disclosure forms.
Magistrate Judge Anne Shields ruled on Tuesday that Mr Santos has until 12pm on Friday to appeal her decision at which point the names would be unsealed. She also sealed her decision, keeping the names a secret until the deadline.
Graeme Massie reports.
Santos’s mystery backers to be named despite offer to go to jail to protect them
New York lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to string of federal financial crimes
New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 pleads guilty
A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstructing Congress.
James Breheny, who is also known as Seamus Evers, of Little Ferry, pleaded guilty in Washington’s federal court to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden‘s electoral victory over former President Donald Trump.
Federal judge blocks Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
A federal judge has partially struck down Florida’s ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors in a ruling that condemns anti-trans bigotry and debunks bogus claims from state officials.
The ruling from US District Court Judge Robert Hinkle on 6 June grants a preliminary injunction that blocks enforcement of a law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and rules that prevent a group of trans youth who sued the state from accessing widely accepted care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as their legal challenge plays out.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Federal judge blocks DeSantis ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
Court order eviscerates Florida administration’s arguments: ‘Dog whistles ought not be tolerated’
Newsom suggests kidnap charges over DeSantis’s migrant flights
California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested he may be considering kidnapping charges against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the 2024 GOP primary candidate flew a group of migrants from Texas to Sacramento on allegedly false pretences.
Mr Newsom called Mr DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” in a tweet on Monday, and then provided a snippet of the state’s laws regarding kidnapping.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Gavin Newsom suggests kidnap charges over Ron DeSantis’s migrant flights
California governor calls presidential hopeful a ‘small, pathetic man’
Trump threatens former lawyer who told CNN he expected indictment
Donald Trump threatened to hold his former lawyer Ty Cobb “legally responsible” for weighing in with his opinion on the ongoing classified documents probe into Mr Trump, claiming the attorney used “angry, nasty, and libelous” words.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump threatens former lawyer who told CNN he expected him to be indicted
Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb previously said he thinks the former president could go to jail if indicted in the classified documents inquiry
Pence suffered the wrath of Trump. Now the ex-vice president wants his old boss’s job in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence, the onetime loyal sideman to twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump, will kick off his own attempt to win election to the nation’s top job this week when he formally announces his campaign at a Des Moines, Iowa event on Wednesday.
Mr Pence’s announcement will come just days after he made his candidacy official by filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Pence suffered the wrath of Trump. Now he wants his old boss’s job in 2024
Former vice president places himself in direct competition with Donald Trump, Joe Sommerlad reports
Trump attorneys say defamation claim by E Jean Carroll must fail because jury agreed he never raped her
A New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against ex-President Donald Trump can’t win a pending defamation lawsuit against him because the jury agreed with Trump that he never raped her, his lawyers told a judge Monday.
The lawyers urged Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to reject columnist E. Jean Carroll’s bid to win $10 million or more in a second judgment by rewriting the 4-year-old lawsuit against Trump to conform with the findings of the jury that last month concluded Trump sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her.
Trump’s lawyers say defamation claim must fail because jury agreed he never raped her
Donald Trump's lawyers say a New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against the ex-president can't win a pending defamation lawsuit because the jury agreed with Trump that he never raped her
Second grand jury in Florida revealed in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe
Per The New York Times:
The latest twist in the inquiry into former President Donald J Trump’s handling of classified documents is the surprise revelation that a previously unknown federal grand jury in Florida has recently started hearing testimony in the case.
The grand jury in Florida is separate from the one that has been sitting for months in Washington and has been the center of activity for prosecutors as they investigate whether Mr Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving office or obstructed efforts to retrieve them. Among those who have appeared before the Washington grand jury in the past few months or have been subpoenaed by it, people familiar with the investigation said, are more than 20 members of Mr Trump’s Secret Service security detail.
