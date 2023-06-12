✕ Close Defiant Donald Trump attacks ‘nasty’ Pence and ‘deranged’ special consul Jack Smith

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump will head to Miami today ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The former president is expected to fly from his New Jersey golf club to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon, to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate – the Florida home where he is accused of hoarding troves of classified papers, including national defence information.

Mr Trump will then appear for his arraignment in a federal courtroom in downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon, before flying straight back to New Jersey where he has announced plans to deliver remarks that night.

While Mr Trump gave defiant speeches at two Republican state conventions on Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina, his former attorney general Bill Barr has said that – after reviewing the indictment – he believes Mr Trump is “toast”.

“If even half of it is true, then he’s toast,” he said of the 49-page indictment.

Mr Trump responded by lashing out at Mr Barr both on Truth Social and during a sprawling interview on Roger Stone’s radio show where he branded the former top prosecutor a “gutless pig”.