Trump indictment – live: Trump leaves Bedminster ahead of Miami arraignment as Bill Barr calls him ‘toast’
Former president will be arraigned on Tuesday on 37 charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida
Defiant Donald Trump attacks ‘nasty’ Pence and ‘deranged’ special consul Jack Smith
Former president Donald Trump will head to Miami today ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
The former president is expected to fly from his New Jersey golf club to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon, to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate – the Florida home where he is accused of hoarding troves of classified papers, including national defence information.
Mr Trump will then appear for his arraignment in a federal courtroom in downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon, before flying straight back to New Jersey where he has announced plans to deliver remarks that night.
While Mr Trump gave defiant speeches at two Republican state conventions on Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina, his former attorney general Bill Barr has said that – after reviewing the indictment – he believes Mr Trump is “toast”.
“If even half of it is true, then he’s toast,” he said of the 49-page indictment.
Mr Trump responded by lashing out at Mr Barr both on Truth Social and during a sprawling interview on Roger Stone’s radio show where he branded the former top prosecutor a “gutless pig”.
Trump struggles to find new defence counsel as Miami arraignment looms
Former president Donald Trump spent much of the day before his first appearance as a criminal defendant in federal court in search of experienced legal representation, but without much in the way of results.
Mr Trump, who departed on Monday afternoon from the resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he primarily resides during the summer months to travel to Miami aboard his bespoke Boeing 757, has spent much of the last year and a half cycling through a rotating cast of criminal defence attorneys as he has contended with the Department of Justice probe that resulted in his unprecedented indictment under the Espionage Act last week.
Two of the more experienced criminal defence lawyers in his stable, James Trusty and John Rowley, quit the ex-president’s team on Thursday, just hours after a Florida grand jury voted to charge him with 37 separate counts stemming from alleged violations of the Espionage Act and other portions of the US criminal code.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
WATCH: Trump waves as he boards plane to Miami arraignment
VOICES: Lindsey Graham is lying for Trump. And it shows the real issue with the Republican party
“Over the weekend, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham provided an unusually straightforward demonstration of how right-wing populism justifies itself. As everyone who follows the news is aware, former president Donald Trump was indicted on 37 charges last week, including violations of the Espionage Act, after he allegedly took secret documents from the White House. Graham went on ABC’s This Week to defend Trump.”
Noah Berlatsky writes:
Trump plane departs New Jersey for Florida as ex-president faces 37 charges
Donald Trump has departed from Bedminster, New Jersey to head to Florida ahead of his arraignment.
The former GOP president is set to travel to Miami today, Monday, 12 June, ahead of his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
He is due to appear in Miami federal court on Tuesday (13 June), following the unsealing of his indictment on Friday.
Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr Trump with willful retention of national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents in a federal investigation and making false statements.
Trump prepares to depart for Miami ahead of indictment arraignment
On Truth Social, former president Donald Trump said he was getting ready to depart for Miami for his arraignment as part of the federal indictment against him while blaming the left for “destroying our country”.
“Getting ready to head down to Doral in Miami,” Mr Trump wrote.
“We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics that are systematically destroying our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” He added.
WATCH: Ex homeland security official say Trump had ‘blatant disregard for rules'
Ex-Trump security official says his handling of classified documents could have cost lives
A Trump administration Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official has given a stunning assessment of the toll that Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has taken on the safety and security of the American people.
Elizabeth Neumann, who served as the DHS’s assistant secretary for counterterrorism from February 2017 to April 2020 and now works as an ABC News contributor, told ABC’s This Week that lives may have been lost as a result of the former president’s actions.
“This causes people to die,” she said.
“This is a very serious top secret [and] special access program.
“When they fall into the wrong hands, people die and the United States’ security is deeply compromised.”
Rachel Sharp reports:
