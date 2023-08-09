Trump makes shocking claims about DA’s sex life days before she’s due to indict him – latest
Both parties must appear in court for a hearing following Trump’s response to the protective order request
Related video: Former Secret Service agent shares how Trump might be protected in prison
Donald Trump branded a Georgia prosecutor “a young racist” and claimed she had an “affair” with a gang leader, speaking to a rally just days before he is expected to face a criminal indictment from her office.
The three-times indicted former president took shots at Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating him for his conduct in the state during the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier, Mr Trump ramped up his attack on the January 6 indictment against him, calling it “bull****”.
“Every time you get indicted, I like to check the polls,” the former president said during his speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday. “One more indictment and I think this election is over… No, it’s horrible. You get indicted for nothing.”
Mr Trump’s speech in one of the early primary states comes as his lawyers appeared to ignore the judge’s orders in their latest filing.
Special counsel Jack Smith and the Trump defence team submitted their suggestions for when a hearing may be held on a proposed “protective order” in the case connected to Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The special counsel’s office requested a protective order to limit what Mr Trump can publicise about the case as evidence is presented.
Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a hearing for 10am ET on 11 August.
Tanya Chutkan: Who is the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
Former president Donald Trump was hit with his third criminal indictment on 1 August, this one charging him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent January 6 attack on the US Capitol Building.
Following an investigation by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, a grand jury in Washington, DC, has charged Mr Trump on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.
This is the second federal indictment filed against the Republican and the third he has received in total this year.
The DC district judge assigned to oversee the case is Tanya Chutkan, a court docket revealed prior to Mr Trump’s arraignment on Thursday 3 August, at which he entered a not-guilty plea to all charges.
Judge Chutkan is an appointee of former president Barack Obama and was first appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Read more:
Tanya Chutkan: Who is the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
DC district judge has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes
Trump attacks Georgia prosecutor expected to indict him
VIDEO: Sheriff says Trump will have mugshot taken 'if warranted' after expected indictment
Former Trump lawyer slams ex-president’s latest legal strategy
At least one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers appears to have a pretty low opinion of the newest defence that the ex-president’s legal team is trying out for size.
Ty Cobb, former White House counsel, was speaking on CNN when he was asked about a whirlwind Sunday morning media tour embarked upon by John Lauro, one of Mr Trump’s currently defence attorneys.
On several shows across the major TV networks, Mr Lauro displayed the Trump camp’s newest excuse for the former president’s efforts to pressure various Republican officials to interfere with state or federal election processes on his behalf, including his vice president, Mike Pence.
Read more:
Former Trump lawyer slams ex-president’s latest legal strategy
At least one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers appears to have a pretty low opinion of the newest defence that the ex-president’s legal team is trying out for size.
Former agent reveals what would happen with Trump’s Secret Service protection if he goes to prison
Former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that her former colleagues would likely take no issue with former President Donald Trump being sentenced to prison.
“I actually don’t think it’s going to be very difficult,” Ms Poumpouras said of the possibility of protecting Mr Trump in prison. “He’s going to a very secure location.”
Former presidents like Mr Trump are assigned lifetime Secret Service details as a matter of routine — but Mr Trump’s post-presidency has, thus far, been anything but ordinary. Not only is Mr Trump running for president again and leading polls of the Republican primary contest, but he’s also facing the possibility of multiple felony convictions that could see him become the first former president to ever be incarcerated.
Read more:
Former agent shares what would happen to Trump’s Secret Service detail if he’s jailed
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
Trump calls indictment ‘bulls**t’ charges
Former president Donald Trump decried the multiple charges and indictments, calling them “bulls***,” during a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Trump spoke during a rally in the state that holds the first presidential primary and the one that gave him his first primary win in 2016.
The twice-impeached and now three-times-indicted former president said that President Joe Biden’s administration indicted him to hamper his 2024 run despite the fact that Attorney General Merrick Garland nominated Special Counsel Jack Smith to handle the probes into Mr Trump independently.
Read more:
Trump rails against ‘bulls***’ charges in latest angry rant over indictment
Former president Donald Trump decried the multiple charges and indictments, calling them “bulls***,” during a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.
Georgia Sheriff says Trump will have mugshot taken ‘if warranted’ after expected indictment
The sheriff in the Georgia county where former President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted in connection to his attempts to overturn the presidential election results in the state has said that Mr Trump will receive no special treatment and that a mugshot will be taken “if warranted”.
Fulton County Sheriff appeared on CNN on Sunday, saying that “first and foremost, we will follow our own policies and procedures”.
“We simply don’t ... give any leniency just because of your status. Ultimately, there may be a court order that his lawyers may ask for, there may be some alternate ... processes around it, but we’ll stay focused on our policies and procedures. And if a mugshot is warranted, we’ll follow that policy and procedure as well,” he added.
Read more:
Georgia Sheriff says Trump will have mugshot taken ‘if warranted’ after indictment
‘We simply don’t give any leniency just because of your status,’ Patrick Labat says
Washington DC grand jury that indicted Trump meets again in sign Jack Smith’s probe isn’t over
The federal grand jury in Washington DC that indicted former president Donald Trump last week met again on Tuesday, suggesting special counsel Jack Smith‘s criminal investigation is still underway.
Multiple members of the grand jury were reportedly seen around the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC, according to NBC News.
The same grand jury indicted Mr Trump on 1 August with four felony counts related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Read more:
Washington DC grand jury that indicted Trump meets again in sign probe isn’t over
Mr Smith said his investigation would continue and focus on ‘other individuals’
VIDEO: Hannity grills McCarthy over Biden allegedly taking bribes
Trump says ‘young racist’ Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member – days before she’s due to indict him
Fulton County DA Fani Willis is expected to charge the former president in the coming weeks.
Trump says ‘young racist’ Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member
Fulton County DA Fani Willis expected to charge former president in coming weeks
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies