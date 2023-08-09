✕ Close Related video: Former Secret Service agent shares how Trump might be protected in prison

Donald Trump branded a Georgia prosecutor “a young racist” and claimed she had an “affair” with a gang leader, speaking to a rally just days before he is expected to face a criminal indictment from her office.

The three-times indicted former president took shots at Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating him for his conduct in the state during the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier, Mr Trump ramped up his attack on the January 6 indictment against him, calling it “bull****”.

“Every time you get indicted, I like to check the polls,” the former president said during his speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday. “One more indictment and I think this election is over… No, it’s horrible. You get indicted for nothing.”

Mr Trump’s speech in one of the early primary states comes as his lawyers appeared to ignore the judge’s orders in their latest filing.

Special counsel Jack Smith and the Trump defence team submitted their suggestions for when a hearing may be held on a proposed “protective order” in the case connected to Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The special counsel’s office requested a protective order to limit what Mr Trump can publicise about the case as evidence is presented.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a hearing for 10am ET on 11 August.