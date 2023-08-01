Trump news — latest: New indictment speculation in Jan 6 case as grand jury leaves courthouse
Follow the latest from Trumpworld as the former president faces two more potential indictments from DoJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia DA Fani Willis
Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DoJ in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump’s Save America PAC is reportedly running out of cash as a result of the extensive legal bills his campaign is facing as it fights fires on several fronts.
The PAC began last year with $105m but is now down to just $4m, according to The New York Times, after paying off costly lawyers’ fees picked up defending Mr Trump in a variety of cases concerning everything from his business practices and personal history to his retention of classified documents since leaving the White House.
Meanwhile, Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, has said that her investigation into the 45th president’s energetic efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is “ready to go”, suggesting a potential indictment could be imminent.
Separately, another indictment is also looming from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is also probing Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the vote and his role in inciting the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021. On Tuesday, the grand jury assigned the case met again heightening anticipation.
Whichever materialises first will represent the Republican’s third of the year.
Christie slams ‘billionaire’ Trump for covering legal fees with campaign donations
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has railed against former president Donald Trump for using donations to his political campaign to pay his extensive legal bills.
“Most of the money that middle-class Americans have given to him, he’s spent on his own legal fees,” Mr Christie told CNBC’s Squawk Box.
As Mr Trump’s fiercest critic in the field of Republican presidential candidates, Mr Christie suggested that the supposed billionaire could instead simply sell Trump Tower or one of his planes or golf courses to cover legal costs in the myriad cases he faces as he tries to win back the White House.
“But instead he’s taking $25, $50, $100 from everyday Americans who believe they’re giving it to him to help elect him president. And he’s paying his legal fees,” Mr Christie said.
Read on...
Christie slams Trump for using campaign donations to cover his legal fees
‘Most of the money that middle-class Americans have given to him, he’s spent on his own legal fees’, Chris Christie says of Donald Trump
Trump will ‘get drubbed’ in 2024, says conservative legal analyst
Prominent conservative Andrew McCarthy, contributing editor of National Review and a legal analyst on Fox News has dismissed Donald Trump’s prospects in the 2024 presidential election.
Writing in National Review in a piece titled “Trump can’t win”, he wrote: “I persist in the conviction that Trump doesn’t have a prayer of being elected president again.”
Mr McCarthy argues there is nothing redeeming about the former president and voters have already made up their minds.
“The problem for Trump is he has no upside,” he wrote. “He is as known a quantity as has ever sought the presidency. In a normal race, the 46 per cent of Republicans who do not favour Trump could be expected to ‘come home’ in droves in the general election if he is the nominee. That is not true of Trump.”
He continued: “Trump has to make up that support. But from where?”
The former president’s “unfavourability” rating across the general public and outside of the party “hovers around 60 per cent”.
“I simply don’t see how Trump gets to 42 per cent of the electorate,” Mr McCarthy wrote. “The country has already made up its mind about him. From here, there’s no up, only down. If we nominate him, he’s going to get drubbed.”
In comparing the two parties, Mr McCarthy noted that Democrats will stand firmly behind President Joe Biden because they care a lot more about retaining the White House, than any misgivings they have about “his character — or lack thereof”.
Further, he believes that the “chances are better than even” that Mr Biden will not be the nominee, “but whether he is or not, the Democrats — unlike the Republicans — are not going to have a quarter of their base refuse to support the nominee”.
The latest polling suggests a close race between Biden and Trump but Mr McCarthy urges his readers to think about “what the chessboard is going to look like a year from now”.
‘Plain old-fashioned dumb’
Podcaster Joe Rogan has faced criticism after he once again pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrection was a “false flag” operation.
The same claim has led Fox News to face a second defamation lawsuit in connection to their coverage of the 2020 election. In a settlement, the network paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5m for airing false claims about the company.
Mr Rogan has told his listeners on several occasions that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies influenced the Capitol riot using “agent provocateurs”, including Ray Epps, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who Mr Rogan said “clearly instigated” the insurrection, according to The Daily Beast.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Joe Rogan slammed for spreading baseless Jan 6 ‘false flag’ conspiracy theory
‘If Mr Rogan is truly interested in focusing on who instigated the attack on the Capitol, he would find more truth in looking at the mirror,’ lawyer says
Grand jury foreperson reportedly remains at courthouse
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
DC grand jury reported to have left courthouse
Members of Jack Smith’s DC grand jury appear to have left the Prettyman federal courthouse for the day.
It is not known whether this indicates a vote on the much-expected indictment of former president Donald Trump has taken place.
Trump called for deposition in $500m lawsuit against Michael Cohen
Former President Donald Trump has been called to sit for a deposition in September as part of his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen.
Mr Trump is seeking $500m from his former fixer. According to NBC News, a Monday filing shows Cohen’s attorneys scheduled the deposition for 6 September at a Miami law office.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump called for deposition in $500m lawsuit against Michael Cohen
Lawyers for Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump’s ‘testimony will strip the lie as to his claims against Mr Cohen’
Judge rejects Trump attempt to derail Georgia election investigation
A judge on Monday rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep a Georgia district attorney from prosecuting him and from using certain evidence gathered in her investigation into potential illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney didn’t mince words in his nine-page ruling, which said Trump lacked the legal grounds to bring the challenge before any indictment has been filed in the case. Any harm alleged by Trump and by Cathy Latham, a Republican fake elector from Georgia who had joined his motion, is “either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized,” the judge wrote.
Read more...
Trump attempt to derail Georgia election investigation rejected by judge
A judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep a Georgia district attorney from prosecuting him and from using certain evidence gathered in her investigation into potential illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state
What you need to know about the testimony of Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner to Congress
Devon Archer, the former business partner of Hunter Biden who is set to start a yearlong prison sentence for conspiring to defraud a Native American tribe in a case unrelated to his work with Mr Biden, spent several hours on Monday giving evidence in a closed-door interview with members of the House Oversight Committee.
Republicans on the powerful House panel have for months been hoping that Archer, who worked with Hunter Biden on several foreign ventures in the 2010s, would testify that his former partner’s father, President Joe Biden, personally spoke to several of his son’s business associates during the period when he served as Vice President in the Obama administration.
The elder Mr Biden has repeatedly denied having played any role in his son’s business ventures and has said he never discussed any of them with his son.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg:
Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner testifies to Congress. Here’s what to know
Republicans hope to use Archer’s testimony to impeach President Joe Biden at the behest of former president Donald Trump
ICYMI: Mar-a-Lago property manager makes first court appearance
Donald Trump’s employee Carlos de Oliveira appeared at a federal courthouse in Miami on Monday, where he has been indicted and will soon be arraigned on charges stemming from the growing investigation into the former president’s retention of documents from the White House.
John Bowden has the story.
Mar-a-Lago property manager makes first court appearance in Trump documents case
Documents case has widened as second DoJ investigation expected to result in more charges soon
Report: Mar-a-Lago IT worker got target letter from Justice Department
The Mar-a-Lago IT supervisor identified as “Trump Employee 4” in the latest indictment against former presidentDonald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators was reportedly informed that he’s a target of the ongoing Justice Department probe into alleged mishandling of classified records by the ex-president.
According to CNN, the employee in question is named Yuscil Taveras.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Mar-a-Lago IT worker got target letter from DOJ, report says
Yuscil Taveras has not been charged with any crime at this time
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies