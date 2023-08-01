Jump to content

Liveupdated1690928551

Trump indictment - live: Trump faces four criminal charges in indictment over 2020 election interference

Follow the latest from Trumpworld as the former president is indicted for a third time, while a fourth possible indictment looms

Oliver O'Connell,John Bowden,Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 01 August 2023 23:22
Comments

Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DoJ in Jan 6 probe

Donald Trump faces four criminal charges in his latest criminal indictment that was handed up by a grand jury hearing evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president was informed shortly beforehand and posted the news on Truth Social that he would soon be indicted. The indictment was initially sealed but quickly became public listing the four charges and describing six co-conspirators.

The Trump 2024 campaign responded to the indictment by comparing the US to Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union, declaring that Mr Trump “will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting”.

This is Mr Trump’s third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.

Meanwhile, Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, has said that her investigation into the 45th president’s energetic efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is “ready to go”, suggesting a potential indictment could also be imminent in that case.

Read Trump’s indictment from the January 6 grand jury in full

Jack Smith says the Department of Justice will seek a speedy trial, that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, and that “our investigation of other individuals continues”.

Mr Smith encourages everyone to read the indictment in full.

The indictment charges Trump with four federal counts

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:22
Special Counsel Jack Smith:

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

“The men and women of law enforcement who defended the US Capitol on January 6 are heroes. They are patriots and they are the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States.”

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:17
Judge in federal case is Obama appointee

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:13
Full story: Trump charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction in Jan 6 probe

A Washington DC grand jury has voted to charge former president Donald Trump with four counts of violating three sections of the federal criminal code as he and a group of allies schemed to find a way to somehow keep him in the White House for a second term despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.

Trump indicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States in Jan 6 probe

Mr Trump will appear in court to answer the charges on 3 August

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:10
LIVE: Watch as Jack Smith addresses Trump indictment on four charges relating to Jan 6 probe

Watch live from outside Washington DC district court as Trump indictment looms

Watch live from outside the United States District Court in Washington DC as Donald Trump’s indictment looms.

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:05
DeSantis reacts to indictment, says ‘unfair’ for Americans to stand trial in ‘swamp DC’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump’s main rival in the 2024 GOP primary, released the following statement:

As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.

While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts.

Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.

One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 23:01
What is the focus of the new Trump indictment?

From the indictment:

From on or about November 14, 2020, through on or about January 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia and elsewhere, the Defendant, DONALD J. TRUMP, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified by the federal government.

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 22:58
Special counsel Jack Smith to make statement soon

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith will speak live at 6pm to deliver a statement on the United States V Donald J Trump.

Read the full indictment here.

Watch the special counsel’s statement here.

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 22:56
Indictment includes SIX unnamed co-conspirators

Co-Conspirator 1: An attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.

Co-Conspirator 2: An attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election.

Co-Conspirator 3: An attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the Defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded “crazy.” Nonetheless, the Defendant embraced and publicly amplified Co-Conspirator 3’s disinformation.

Co-Conspirator 4: A Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.

Co-Conspirator 5: An attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.

Co-Conspirator 6: A political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 22:50
Watch: Moment Trump’s third indictment confirmed

Oliver O'Connell1 August 2023 22:46

