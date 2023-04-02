Trump indictment – live: Trump gets fundraising boost as Jeb Bush mocked for criticising prosecutor
Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump will appear in a New York court early next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.
New York court officials have confirmed that the former president is expected to appear for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him.
Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges of business fraud, though the details of the indictment are not yet known.
Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign has raked in about $4m since his indictment.
The former president has fumed about the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform since Thursday where he railed against the “corrupt” charges, claimed he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan who is assigned to the case.
Republicans have sprung to Mr Trump’s defence, with Twitter users specifically calling out his one-time foe Jeb Bush for his response.
Donald Trump strikes no-handcuffs deal for his arrest on 30 charges
Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders in New York to face criminal charges next week, his defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said. Susan Necheles, another Trump attorney, said the former president will plead not guilty. Mr Tacopina said, while Trump was not expected to be cuffed, he likely would be fingerprinted and undergo other routine protocols when going to court on Tuesday April 4. The 45th president is to face charges in an indictment handed down by a grand jury probing a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump’s trial will not be televised
If you were looking forward to watching what really would be the trial of the century (yes, another one), you are going to be sorely disappointed.
New York is one of the only jurisdictions in the country (alongside Louisiana and the District of Columbia) that still bans cameras in legal proceedings.
Per New York magazine’s “Intelligencer”:
Donald Trump is about to be prosecuted, but unless you’re one of the few people who might be allowed inside the courtroom in Manhattan, you won’t be able to watch. That’s because New York is one of the only jurisdictions in the country that still bans cameras in legal trials.
Given the political stakes of prosecuting a former president who is again running for office, the public needs to observe the strength of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case rather than rely on others to tell them how the evidence shakes out — especially given Trump and his allies’ penchant for spreading disinformation. With confidence in the media and courts at an all-time low, will members of the public trust the outcome of the case if they can’t see it for themselves? To ask the question is to answer it. With the future of other criminal probes unclear, Bragg’s prosecution may be the only public reckoning we get of Trump’s alleged criminality.
But do not despair.
Trump’s trial in Manhattan is at least several months away, which may be enough time for the state to open up the courtroom to cameras. There just so happens to already be a piece of legislation under consideration that would do that...
Twitter reacts as Trump foe Jeb Bush says indictment ‘very political’
Former presidential candidate and Florida Governor Jeb(!) Bush has added his voice to the accusations that the indictment against Donald Trump handed down by a Manhattan grand jury is “very political”.
On Saturday morning, he posted: “Bragg’s predecessor didn’t take up the case. The Justice Department didn’t take up the case. Bragg first said he would not take up the case. This is very political, not a matter of justice. In this case, let the jury be the voters.”
Twitter users were quick to respond.
Big decisions ahead for Biden’s 2024 campaign
President Joe Biden has all but announced he’s running for reelection, but key questions about the 2024 campaign are unresolved: Who will manage it? Where will it be based? When will he finally make it official?
Advisers have long said he planned to wait until after March, when the year’s first fundraising period wraps up. That was an effort to help manage expectations because many donors who gave generously to Democratic causes during last fall’s elections were looking for a break.
But an announcement isn’t imminent even now, aides insist, and probably won’t come until at least after Biden returns from an expected trip to Ireland in mid-April.
President Joe Biden has all but announced he's running for reelection, but there are some key unanswered questions about the campaign
Trump appealing to block judge assigned to hush money trial
Donald Trump has lashed out at the judge assigned to the case against him relating to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Following Thursday evening’s surprise indictment of the former president — which reportedly caught him and his team off guard — Mr Trump has been angrily sharing his grievances about the situation on his social media platform, Truth Social.
On Friday morning he turned his attention to Judge Juan Merchan who will take up the case when it reaches court.
Not first time Judge Juan Merchan has encoutered case involving Trump
GOP messaging guru Frank Luntz has a warning for Alvin Bragg
Prosecutors need to start fighting their battle against the former president in the arena of public relations, veteran pollster tells Andrew Feinberg.
GOP donor convicted of sex trafficking
A formerly well-connected GOP donor was convicted Friday of enticing teenage girls with gifts, cash and money in exchange for sex.
A federal jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 32, guilty of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old.
The charges carry mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.
Lincoln Project mocks Trump allies reacting to news of ex-president’s indictment
Pro-democracy organisation The Lincoln Project released a video mocking Donald Trump's allies reacting to the news that he is to face criminal charges. The former US president has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first ex-US president to face criminal charges. Mr Trump faces charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to Ms Stormy Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News heads to jury trial
A Delaware judge has denied a motion for summary judgment from Fox News in a defamation case brought against the company from Dominion Voting Systems, the subject of baseless conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 presidential election that made their way on the network’s airwaves.
A ruling in Delaware Superior Court on 31 March grants Dominion a partial victory in its motion for summary judgment in the blockbuster, $1.6bn lawsuit against the network, which the judge determined broadcast false statements.
Both sides sought a pretrial ruling from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis to declare them the winner and avoid a high-profile trial, which will begin next month. Jury selection is scheduled for 13 April.
Trump’s indictment: What happens next?
Donald Trump will appear in a New York court early next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election. On Thursday, Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him. Here, the Independent takes a look at what will happen with the indictment in the coming days.
