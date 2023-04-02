✕ Close Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges

Donald Trump will appear in a New York court early next week to face criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

New York court officials have confirmed that the former president is expected to appear for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him.

Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges of business fraud, though the details of the indictment are not yet known.

Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign has raked in about $4m since his indictment.

The former president has fumed about the indictment in statements posted on his Truth Social platform since Thursday where he railed against the “corrupt” charges, claimed he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan who is assigned to the case.

