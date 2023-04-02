Trump indictment – live: Trump plans Mar-a-Lago speech hours after arraignment as DeSantis slips in poll
Latest news and developments after Trump becomes first-ever president to face charges
Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan court at 2.15pm on Tuesday to face criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him. Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges.
The former president is planning a prime-time speech from Mar-a-Lago just hours after his arraignment and is expected to echo furious statements posted to Truth Social over the last three days, railing about “corrupt” charges, claiming he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashing out at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, who is assigned to the case.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign has raked in more than $4m in donations since the indictment and new polling shows him widening his lead over chief GOP primary rival Ron DeSantis.
However, polls also show most Americans agree with the charges and more still want him held accountable for the Capitol riot and 2020 election interference.
Time for a history lesson
Donald Trump has made history so many times.
The first president without government or military experience. The first to be impeached twice. The first to aggressively challenge the certification of his successor.
Now, he adds another: Even as he hopes to return to the White House in 2025, he is the first former president to be indicted.
The latest line crossed by Trump challenges again the aura of the American presidency, nurtured in the infallibility of George Washington but made human over and over, through scandals born of greed and the abuse of power, corruption and naivete, sex and lies about sex.
Trump is hardly the first president, in or out of office, to face legal trouble.
Fundraising and primary polling aside Trump did not want this day to come
Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, dismisses the “happy talk” coming from the Trump camp after the indictment based on bumps in fundraising and polling, by noting that the former president did not want this day to come.
Watch below:
Watch: John Bolton personally attests Trump administration weaponised Justice Department
As much as former president Donald Trump and his allies rail against the “weaponisation” of the Department of Justice to go after the political enemies of those in power, John Bolton former UN Ambassador, tells Margaret Brennan on CBS News’s Face the Nation, that is exactly what the Trump administration used to do.
Watch:
Lincoln Project mocks Trump allies reacting to news of ex-president’s indictment
Pro-democracy organisation The Lincoln Project released a video mocking Donald Trump's allies reacting to the news that he is to face criminal charges. The former US president has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first ex-US president to face criminal charges. Mr Trump faces charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to Ms Stormy Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.
GOP looks to 2016 race to work out how to run against Trump
More than seven years after the 2016 primary that saw Donald Trump secure the party’s nomination, Republicans are still trying to figure out how to run against him, a calculation that’s only become more complicated with an indictment of the former president by a Manhattan grand jury.
Chris Christie doesn’t mince words about Trump team’s 'bravado’
In an appearance on ABC’s This Week, former New Jersey Governor (and former Trump friend) Chris Christie questioned the prosecutorial discretion of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case against the former president, but also called out the Trump team’s “bravado” regarding the case.
“All this bravado from the Trump camp is bologna. He’s going to be charged officially on Tuesday. He’s going to have to be mugshotted, fingerprinted and he’s going to face a criminal trial in Manhattan.”
Watch:
Stormy Daniels worries Trump indictment will lead to ‘injuries and death'
Stormy Daniels said Friday she believes the indictment of former President Donald Trump will cause “injuries and deaths,” even as she celebrated the notion of Mr Trump being held accountable for his actions.
In an interview granted to The Times from an undisclosed location in the United States, Ms Daniels, 44, said she believes the indictment will “continue to divide people” as the US deals with an ongoing rise in political violence.
About that Mar-a-Lago speech... could Judge Merchan impost a gag order on Trump?
While Judge Juan Merchan would not be able to stop Donald Trump from speaking publicly, CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman warns of the possibility of a gag order that would prevent him from talking publicly about the case.
Watch below:
Manchin dodges questions on running against Biden, Trump as independent
One of the Democratic Party’s biggest headaches may just be getting started.
Senator Joe Manchin, the architect of the downfall of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, is now publicly stoking speculations about his 2024 ambitions and is just one step away from outright threatening a third-party bid for president.
It would be a stunning move from the West Virginia senator who is potentially facing a highly competitive bid for his seat from the GOP in his deep-red state, potentially in the form of the state’s Governor Jim Justice. And it could upend polling and throw the 2024 race into deeply uncharted territory were he to gain any steam.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Joe Manchin dodges questions on running against Biden, Trump as independent in 2024
Conservative Democrat’s run could upend 2024 race
Hours after arraignment Trump to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is planning to deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago during prime time on Tuesday night, just hours after he is arraigned in Manhattan following his criminal indictment.
The former president will speak at 8.15pm from his Palm Beach estate in Florida after returning from New York, where he is scheduled to appear in front of a judge at 2.15pm to answer to the criminal charges brought against him.
