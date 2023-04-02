✕ Close Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels probe as first ex-US president to face criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is set to appear in a Manhattan court at 2.15pm on Tuesday to face criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the grand jury investigating his role in the payments voted to indict him. Multiple reports suggest that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 charges.

The former president is planning a prime-time speech from Mar-a-Lago just hours after his arraignment and is expected to echo furious statements posted to Truth Social over the last three days, railing about “corrupt” charges, claiming he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashing out at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, who is assigned to the case.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign has raked in more than $4m in donations since the indictment and new polling shows him widening his lead over chief GOP primary rival Ron DeSantis.

However, polls also show most Americans agree with the charges and more still want him held accountable for the Capitol riot and 2020 election interference.