Trump news – live: Trump could be indicted for a third time as soon as this week in Jan 6 probe
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has claimed that he has “effectively” been indicted on charges for a third time – this time over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning to claim that he had been informed that he is the “target” of a grand jury investigation by special prosecutor Jack Smith.
“On Sunday night, while I was with my family...HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” said Mr Trump. “Deranged Jack Smith...sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
His announcement came on the same day Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely declaring that Mr Trump won the 2020 presidential election, part of a nationwide scheme to upend the results in states that the former president lost to Joe Biden.
In addition, the first hearing took place in the federal classified documents case. A trial date is still to be set.
Megyn Kelly calls her row with Trump ‘nonsense’
Journalist Megyn Kelly suggested the ongoing – and very public – feud between herself and Donald Trump was “nonsense”, despite the former president having once made a crude reference about her being on her period.
Ms Kelly said the pair had buried the hatchet after having a private conversation ahead of their individual speeches at the Turning Point Action conference in Florida.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Earlier: Next Trump indictment could drop as soon as this week
Prosecutors could ask a grand jury to return an indictment against Donald Trump relating to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as soon as this week, The Independent has learned.
A source familiar with the special counsel’s probe and Department of Justice operating procedures told The Independent that the earliest an indictment could be handed down is late Thursday or Friday, after the deadline prosecutors set for Mr Trump to avail himself of their invitation to testify before the grand jury investigating crimes relating to the Capitol attack.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report from Washington, DC.
Not just classified papers, Trump reportedly hoarding Israeli antiquities... and they want them back
It appears that government-owned White House records and highly classified documents aren’t the only government property being stored at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence in Florida.
According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “senior Israeli figures” have spent the past three years attempting to arrange for the return of a set of priceless antiquities that were lent to the White House for a 2019 Hannukah celebration.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Crowded 2024 GOP primary field vies for the Christian Zionist vote
When John McCain was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, he was forced to reject megachurch pastor John Hagee’s endorsement after a sermon surfaced that was derided as antisemitic.
But as the 2024 campaign for the White House intensifies, Hagee and his organization, Christians United for Israel, are welcome presences within the GOP.
Read more...
'So incandescently stupid I couldn’t laugh’
Donald Trump once allegedly proposed a plan in which ranchers would have to use ladders to transport their cattle over the border wall, according to a new book by a former Trump administration official.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Trump finally reveals how he thinks he could end Russian war on Ukraine
Months after claiming he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours, former president Donald Trump has finally offered an explanation for why he thinks it’d be so simple for him.
Mr Trump was asked for his specific plan to bring the war to an end in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend.
He asserted that it would boil down to his established relationships with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Recap: Next Trump indictment could drop as soon as this week
Prosecutors could ask a grand jury to return an indictment against Donald Trump relating to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election as soon as this week, The Independent has learned.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Trump attempt to challenge 2020 election
Georgia’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an attempt from Donald Trump to shut down key parts of a probe from state officials investigating him for potential interference in the 2020 election.
The high court found in a unanimous ruling that the former president hadn’t shown the kind of “extraordinary circumstances” that would require the Georgia Supreme Court to intervene in the case and toss out key portions of evidence.
Josh Marcus has the details.
Bannon and Flynn subpoenaed in Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News and Newsmax
Steve Bannon and Michal Flynn have been subpoenaed by voting software firm Smartmatic as part of its defamation lawsuits against Fox News and Newsmax for spreading lies about the 2020 election.
Smartmatic served the two Trump allies with orders to sit for interviews under oath that could happen as soon as this week, according to court filings in Delaware and New York seen by CNN.
Bevan Hurley reports.
‘She loves our country’: Trump praises judge overseeing classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump praised a judge he appointed as he awaits to hear about his request to delay the trial in the classified documents case until after the 2024 election.
“I know it’s a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge, and a very strong judge,” Mr Trump said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, referring to federal Judge Aileen Cannon.
Kelly Rissman reports.
