Trump news – live: Trump claims he’s ‘not frightened’ by Jan 6 target letter as potential indictment looms
Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has claimed he is “not frightened” about his third potential indictment on criminal charges – after he revealed that he had been sent a letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him he is the “target” of a grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning to say that he had been told to report to a grand jury over the January 6 Capitol riot, which he pointed out “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”.
The Independent has learned that the indictment could be handed down as soon as this week.
Mr Trump spoke out about the potential looming indictment to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, admitting that “it bothers me”.
“They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is,” he said.
Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely declaring Mr Trump won the 2020 election, part of a nationwide scheme to upend the results in states that the former president lost to Joe Biden.
DoJ Trump probe ‘subpoenaed CCTV from Georgia 2020 ballot counting centre’
The Department of Justice used a grand jury subpoena to obtain CCTV security footage from the Atlanta, Georgia arena where ballots were counted following the 2020 election, indicating that federal prosecutors are examining some of the same matters as the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney who may soon bring charges against former president Donald Trump and others in his orbit.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Watch: John Kennedy believes DoJ making sure Trump is GOP nominee
DeSantis blasts Trump for not behaving more ‘forcefully’ on Jan 6
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis accused former President Donald Trump of not doing enough on January 6, saying he should have acted more “forcefully,” hours after the news broke that Mr Trump could be federally indicted once again.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
E Jean Carroll’s lawyer releases statement
Robbie Kaplan, attorney for E Jean Carroll, released the following statement following the judge’s decision to deny former president Donald Trump a new trial:
“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carrol I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024.”
Full story: Judge denies Trump’s motion for a mistrial in E Jean Carroll sexual assault civil case
Donald Trump has lost his bid for a new trial in a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by E Jean Carroll.
In a decision released on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury did not reach a “seriously erroneous result” when it found the former president liable for sexual assault and defamation and ordered him to pay $5m.
Bevan Hurley has been following the case brought against Mr Trump by Ms Carroll and filed this report.
Wisconsin elections official interviewed by federal investigators
NBC News confirms that Wisconsin’s top elections administrator was interviewed this spring by federal investigators as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election by former president Donald Trump and his allies.
Report: Trump ‘faces Jan 6 charges of conspiracy, obstruction and civil rights violations’
The letter Donald Trump said he had received from special counsel Jack Smith reportedly listed three federal statutes that could constitute charges against him over the Jan 6 riots.
The three federal statutes mentioned in the letter by Mr Smith, according to several reports, are conspiracy to commit offence or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under colour of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.
Mr Trump is the sole individual mentioned in the letter and there are no other names mentioned, according to a source with knowledge of the matter cited by Rolling Stone magazine.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Federal judge denies Trump new E Jean Carroll trial
A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s motion for a new trial in the E Jean Carroll case, as well as his request to reduce the $5m verdict against him.
Judge Lewis Kaplan said that the jury in the case did not reach “a seriously erroneous result” and the verdict is not “a miscarriage of justice”.
How did fellow Republican candidates react to latest Trump probe news?
Candidates in the Republican Party primary field have given their initial reaction to the news that lead 2024 contender Donald Trump has been notified by the Department of Justice of his status as a target of the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.
It is the first real confirmation that he could face criminal charges for his role in the 2021 siege of Capitol Hill.
Read on...
Gaetz launches bill to defund Jack Smith probe
Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida said on his podcast Tuesday morning that he will in the coming days introduce a bill to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump as Mr Trump reportedly asks Capitol Hill allies for help as he faces another indictment.
Abe Asher has the details.
