Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal court in Washington DC said on Thursday there were no indictments returned and none were expected for the remainder of the day against Donald Trump, despite heavy speculation charges from special counsel Jack Smith’s office could be announced at any moment.

The deputy clerk of the US District Court for the District of Columbia said no such indictment was likely on Thursday, POLITICO reports.

Earlier in the day, the former president, who is being investigated for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election result, said his lawyers met with Mr Smith’s office.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thurday. “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

An indictment from the special counsel would mark the third set of serious charges against the former president this year.

In June, Mr Trump was charged in federal court in Florida with 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified White House documents after leaving office.

In April, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Mr Trump with 34 counts related to hush money payments made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

The former president has plaeaded not guilty to both sets of charges.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.